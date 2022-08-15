Read full article on original website
Gramma D.
2d ago
I wish the guilty party would tell where the bodies are,to give the families closure.💔💔
fox2detroit.com
Attempted murder suspect dies in crash with postal truck fleeing Detroit police
The suspect fled police, losing them for a minute before allegedly colliding with the semi-truck. Witnesses say the suspect was driving at close to 100 mph when he crashed.
Ann Arbor man angry at limo parked in front of house fires gun into the air
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man angry at a limo parked in front of his home faces felony charges after drunkenly firing off a handgun to get the limo to leave, police say. Police were called just after midnight Sunday, Aug. 14, to a home in the 400 block of W. Washington Street for a reported felonious assault that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Detroit Police seek Dodge Charger in connection to murder investigation
Investigators are hoping to speak with the occupants of a burgundy Dodge Charger, with red stripes and black wheels, that was in the area around the time of the murder.
The Oakland Press
Prosecutor no longer seeking life sentence for man who killed his mother at 16
Https://www.theoaklandpress.com/2022/04/05/prosecutor-seeks-ultimate-sentence-for-man-who-was-16-when-he-murdered-his-motherThe Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has withdrawn its request for a life sentence for a man who killed his mother when he was 16 years old. Muhammad Altantawi was convicted in March of first-degree premeditated murder for the Aug. 21, 2017 death of his mother, Nada Huranieh, 35, at...
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of 21-Year-Old
(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of TyVaughn Simmons-Lawrence. The incident happened on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, on Detroit’s northeast side. Simmons-Lawrence, 21, was murdered at about 1:30 a.m. on Yonka Street near E. Winchester Avenue. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information on this crime they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip at: www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit police asking for community's help in July homicide case
Detroit police are asking the public for information related to a July homicide case. Police say on July 22 around 8 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Lyndon and Bentler.
deadlinedetroit.com
Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of lawyer Cliff Woodards
A former Detroit police officer, whose disregard of a red light signal caused the death of local attorney and radio talk-show host Cliff Woodards, has pleaded no contest to charges connected to the 2021 incident. The Detroit News reports:. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti. Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police searching for man who robbed bank on Stadium Boulevard
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Stadium Boulevard. Officials said the robbery happened July 16 at the Chase Bank at 1501 East Stadium Boulevard. Police are hoping to identify the man in the pictures above. Anyone with information...
fox2detroit.com
Surge in Detroit gun violence continues with shootings near 9th Precinct
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of gunshots were fired in broad daylight near the Ninth Precinct Monday afternoon. It is just one of recent shootings around Detroit in recent days. Detroit police say a gunman with an assault rifle shot up a house leaving nearly 60 evidence markers on Kilbourne just off Gratiot - but the armed man inside returned fire, hitting him.
The Oakland Press
Southfield teen girl reported missing
A 17-year-old Southfield girl is reportedly missing, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her. Taniya Mcafee has been missing since approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to the Southfield Police Department. She’s described as African American with a medium complexion, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has curly black hair and brown eyes.
Police chase suspect dies after crashing under semi on Detroit's east side
A police chase in Detroit on Tuesday morning left one person dead after the car involved in the chase ended up crashing under a U.S. Postal Service semi.
Man charged with open murder, accused of killing co-worker at GM plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 48-year-old Albanian man has been arraigned on a charge of open murder in connection with the death of Gregory Robertson, a 49-year-old Pontiac man, Fox 2 Detroit reports. Astrit Bushi was arrested Thursday morning at the General Motors plant and arraigned on the charge Saturday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man faces 20 charges after shooting at Detroit officers while fleeing in stolen truck, police say
DETROIT – A man is facing 20 felony charges after he fired shots at Detroit police officers while fleeing from them in a stolen pickup truck, officials said. Police said they tried to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup truck for improper plates at 10:08 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 11) at the intersection of Fort Street and Schaefer Highway in Detroit.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department says a man is in critical condition after he was found shot Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched to 2402 Trout Drive. They found a man has been shot, he was then taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition according to police.
deadlinedetroit.com
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Young man found dead in Detroit River still unidentified 15 years later
DETROIT – Police still have not identified the body of a boy between the ages of 16 - 25 who was found floating in the Detroit River 15 years ago. The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit. He is believed to have been dead for several weeks to several months before his body was found.
