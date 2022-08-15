ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Gramma D.
2d ago

I wish the guilty party would tell where the bodies are,to give the families closure.💔💔

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor man angry at limo parked in front of house fires gun into the air

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man angry at a limo parked in front of his home faces felony charges after drunkenly firing off a handgun to get the limo to leave, police say. Police were called just after midnight Sunday, Aug. 14, to a home in the 400 block of W. Washington Street for a reported felonious assault that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Prosecutor no longer seeking life sentence for man who killed his mother at 16

Https://www.theoaklandpress.com/2022/04/05/prosecutor-seeks-ultimate-sentence-for-man-who-was-16-when-he-murdered-his-motherThe Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has withdrawn its request for a life sentence for a man who killed his mother when he was 16 years old. Muhammad Altantawi was convicted in March of first-degree premeditated murder for the Aug. 21, 2017 death of his mother, Nada Huranieh, 35, at...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of 21-Year-Old

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of TyVaughn Simmons-Lawrence. The incident happened on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, on Detroit’s northeast side. Simmons-Lawrence, 21, was murdered at about 1:30 a.m. on Yonka Street near E. Winchester Avenue. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information on this crime they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip at: www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of lawyer Cliff Woodards

A former Detroit police officer, whose disregard of a red light signal caused the death of local attorney and radio talk-show host Cliff Woodards, has pleaded no contest to charges connected to the 2021 incident. The Detroit News reports:. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti. Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Surge in Detroit gun violence continues with shootings near 9th Precinct

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of gunshots were fired in broad daylight near the Ninth Precinct Monday afternoon. It is just one of recent shootings around Detroit in recent days. Detroit police say a gunman with an assault rifle shot up a house leaving nearly 60 evidence markers on Kilbourne just off Gratiot - but the armed man inside returned fire, hitting him.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield teen girl reported missing

A 17-year-old Southfield girl is reportedly missing, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her. Taniya Mcafee has been missing since approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to the Southfield Police Department. She’s described as African American with a medium complexion, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has curly black hair and brown eyes.
fox2detroit.com

Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department says a man is in critical condition after he was found shot Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched to 2402 Trout Drive. They found a man has been shot, he was then taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition according to police.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Young man found dead in Detroit River still unidentified 15 years later

DETROIT – Police still have not identified the body of a boy between the ages of 16 - 25 who was found floating in the Detroit River 15 years ago. The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit. He is believed to have been dead for several weeks to several months before his body was found.
DETROIT, MI

