Texas State

WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator

OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
OCALA, FL
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida makes North Miami boy a star for the day

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami boy was able to live out his dreams on stage on Sunday, thanks to a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. 11-year-old Nathan performed songs in several different languages live at the Colony Theater. Nathan has battled a nervous system disorder for most of his life. He told organizers singing always gave him peace and had dreams of performing in front of an audience.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Brightline receives $25 million grant to improve safety on the tracks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Brightline joined South Florida leaders in Fort Lauderdale as the high-speed railway announced it was awarded a $25 million safety grant. “This grant fund came from the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure law it is a trillion dollar investment into our nation’s transit. We want Brightline to be in the news for all the right reasons,” said Debbie Wasserman Schultz, US Representative D-Fla.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Former COVID whistleblower can stay in House race for now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A former state Department of Health employee who gained national attention for questioning the numbers in Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard can remain a candidate for now in the race to be the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. A state appellate court on Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
Suspect accused of threatening man, mother with machete in Florida Keys

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – A 37-year-old man from Sugarloaf Key was arrested Tuesday after threatening another man and his mother with a machete, authorities said. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Precision Auto Repair at 17055 Overseas Highway on Sugarloaf Key around 7:45 p.m. regarding “active threats” being made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New signs are step in right direction for disabled community, advocate says

The signs are everywhere and overall, haven’t been a proper representation of the disabled community. Whether it’s on sign posts, restroom doors or painted on parking lots, the look of accessibility signs have showed someone sitting in a wheelchair or using the word “handicapped” are seen by so many each day.
MICHIGAN STATE

