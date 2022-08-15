Read full article on original website
WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator
OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida makes North Miami boy a star for the day
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami boy was able to live out his dreams on stage on Sunday, thanks to a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. 11-year-old Nathan performed songs in several different languages live at the Colony Theater. Nathan has battled a nervous system disorder for most of his life. He told organizers singing always gave him peace and had dreams of performing in front of an audience.
Florida gas prices fall for 9th week; average fill-up costs nearly $20 less than in mid-June
Florida gas prices fell for the ninth consecutive week last week, dropping 14 cents per gallon, AAA reported Monday. Gas prices in the Sunshine State have now fallen a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Florida is currently $3.65 per...
Brightline receives $25 million grant to improve safety on the tracks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Brightline joined South Florida leaders in Fort Lauderdale as the high-speed railway announced it was awarded a $25 million safety grant. “This grant fund came from the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure law it is a trillion dollar investment into our nation’s transit. We want Brightline to be in the news for all the right reasons,” said Debbie Wasserman Schultz, US Representative D-Fla.
Former COVID whistleblower can stay in House race for now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A former state Department of Health employee who gained national attention for questioning the numbers in Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard can remain a candidate for now in the race to be the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. A state appellate court on Friday...
Surgeon amputates part of boy’s leg after shark attack while snorkeling in Florida Keys
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A shark recently attacked 10-year-old Jameson Reeder, Jr., in the Florida Keys and he and his family need support as he gets treatment in Miami-Dade County. Jameson was snorkeling when a shark attacked him. While injured in the water, Jameson got his family’s attention and...
Safety, teacher vacancies top of mind as school is about to start in South Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Summer is winding down and school is just around the corner!. There’s just one more day until the first bell rings in Broward County, and students in Miami-Dade County go back on Wednesday. Students in Monroe County already went back to classrooms last Thursday. As...
Suspect accused of threatening man, mother with machete in Florida Keys
SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – A 37-year-old man from Sugarloaf Key was arrested Tuesday after threatening another man and his mother with a machete, authorities said. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Precision Auto Repair at 17055 Overseas Highway on Sugarloaf Key around 7:45 p.m. regarding “active threats” being made.
New signs are step in right direction for disabled community, advocate says
The signs are everywhere and overall, haven’t been a proper representation of the disabled community. Whether it’s on sign posts, restroom doors or painted on parking lots, the look of accessibility signs have showed someone sitting in a wheelchair or using the word “handicapped” are seen by so many each day.
