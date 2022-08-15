Read full article on original website
Related
Fan-Favorite Contestants From Love Is Blind Season 2 Share Sad Relationship News
Like its first season, "Love is Blind" Season 2 came with plenty of drama, romance, and heartbreak, but viewers held onto contestants' connections and faith in the process — that is, chatting in pods until they fell in love. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the Netflix hit has spawned memes, celebrity shout outs, and plenty of online opinions. But for the couples who completed the central challenge of "Love is Blind" — a.k.a. got married and started their lives together — things seemed smooth sailing in the show's post-weddings reunion episode. Per E! News' roundup in March 2022, two of the six Season 2 couples remained happily married.
The Heartbreaking Death Of 90210 Star Denise Dowse
Fans mourn the heartbreaking death of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Insecure" actor Denise Dowse. Her sister, Tracey Dowse, announced the 64-year-old actor's death on August 13. Tracey took to Instagram to break the news and wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor, and director. She was my very best friend and final family member ... I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has."
Below Deck Mediterranean's Dave White On His Relationship With Natasha Webb - Exclusive
This article contains spoilers for Season 7 Episode 5 of "Below Deck Mediterranean." The motor yacht Home hit a bumpy patch on Season 7 of the Bravo series "Below Deck Mediterranean." Working romances are difficult enough on land, but put people in confined quarters and set sail, and tensions run high. Episode 3 of the current season dropped the bombshell that yacht chef Dave White and chief stewardess Natasha Webb were in a relationship and were attempting to keep this fact hidden from the rest of the crew. Chef Dave and Natasha were both new to the series this season, but they'd previously met during their time on another yacht and came into the crew of Home together, Natasha having reportedly left a four-year-long relationship to be with Dave.
Days Of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson Eases Fans' Minds About The Soap's Biggest Move Yet
According to Encyclopedia.com, soap operas were originally created for radio. "Painted Dreams," produced by Irna Phillips, debuted in 1931. The target audience was women who were home taking care of household needs and often listened to the radio while doing so. Since cleaning has always been a major part of housework, advertisers in the form of soap manufacturers dominated these daytime radio serials giving them the nickname "soap operas." As the Cincinnati Enquirer explains, Procter & Gamble led the charge producing and sponsoring several radio shows including "Guiding Light." By the 1950s, soap operas moved into television as well — originally airing live broadcasts — and eventually moving to taped versions. "Guiding Light" played on both radio and TV for a while.
RELATED PEOPLE
32 Married People On Twitter Who Should Have Majored In "Brutally Hysterical Honesty" In College
"My husband and I promised to never go to sleep angry. We've been awake since Thursday."
Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios claims his avatar in the new Madden game is 'egregious' as fans joke he looks like a 'Soprano's reject'... and even his girlfriend quips she has been catfished!
Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios reaction to his likeness in the new Madden game, branding it egregious. The latest edition of the video game, Madden 23, will be released August 19 but Berrios's avatar has already faced some criticism. Fans were quick to gripe about the All-Pro's likeness in the...
NFL・
Why General Hospital Spoilers Have Fans On The Edge Of Their Seat Over Trina's Fate
On "General Hospital," as the fans know, Trina Robinson (Mikayla Ali) has been framed for a crime she didn't commit by Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), per Soaps in Depth. Although Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) provided an alibi for Trina at the time the video was sent out, the A.D.A. Jennifer Arden (Jennifer Field) is convinced of Trina's guilt and determined to send the poor girl up the river (via Daytime Confidential).
How A Simple General Hospital Photoshoot Sent Vanna Fans Into A Tizzy
There are certain couples in the world of daytime television that elicit intense fan reaction more than others. One of those pairings that always sparks conversation is that of Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). For much of their time on-screen together, they lingered in the frenemy role. They have a long history together, but for the longest time, they didn't teeter into the category of romantic partners. However, all of that changed when they kissed for the first time in 2021 (via Soap Dirt). They're currently navigating what being a couple looks like, but there are secrets and lies threatening to unravel the romance before it progresses too far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Never Have I Ever's Ramona Young On Working With Series Creator Mindy Kaling - Exclusive
Making its Netflix debut in 2020, "Never Have I Ever" sprang from the mind of writer-actor Mindy Kaling, known for her roles in "The Office" and her Fox sitcom "The Mindy Project." Unlike in those series, Kaling doesn't appear on screen, but she serves as co-creator of the sharply written, semi-autobiographical comedy (based on her own youth) focusing on Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. As she navigates the trials and tribulations of high school, Devi is buoyed by the loyal friendship of her two besties, Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor Wong, portrayed by Ramona Young.
No Bad Days' Alyssa Limperis On How Working With Tom Brady Honored Her Dad — Exclusive
Alyssa Limperis' new Peacock comedy special, "Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days," is a mash-up between comedy and wading the waters of grief as she performs a tribute to her father. Losing her dad has informed much of the comedian's work since it happened, and she's vocal about coping with her grief through comedy — a takeaway that would be beneficial for a lot of people.
Inside Prince William's Touching Personal Advice To Deborah James' Family
Dame Deborah James spent the final five years of her life promoting bowel cancer awareness. Before the beloved BBC host's death on June 28, 2022, James raised over $8 million for her Bowel Babe Fund, per The New York Times. Her efforts also attracted royal attention. "Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society," Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posted on Twitter. "@bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring."
Why The Young And The Restless Spoilers Have Fans Wanting To Lecture Jack About His Love Life
Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) might be one of the most successful and handsome men in all of Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless," but he's also had his fair share of ups and downs in his personal life. Most recently it has seemed like he has been toying with the idea of getting back together again with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). In fact, Jack's portrayer Bergman even admitted that Phyllis will always be "the one that got away" for Jack. He told Soap Opera Digest in 2021, "Phyllis loves this man in the deepest way, but she more than once says, 'I don't know what to say.' I love having scenes with that much at stake. They were married almost 20 years ago and it went for seven years, off and on. These are two people who know each other inside out. No one in Genoa City knows Jack better than Phyllis."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grace Caroline Currey Talks Working Through Harsh Conditions On Fall — Exclusive
Grace Caroline Currey and her co-star, Virginia Gardner, appear in the new thriller "Fall" as two thrill-seeking best friends. Their characters, Becky (Currey) and Hunter (Gardner), love pushing through fear to reach new heights on their daring climbing expeditions. But after a terrible accident, Becky is hesitant to climb again. When Hunter convinces her to do one more climbing trip, the pair end up stranded at the top of a 2,000-foot disused radio tower. They have limited supplies, no way to get down, and no service to call for help. In a life-or-death situation, the two girls come together to fight to survive in this tense and gripping film.
The AstroTwins Share Their Insights Into Astrological Compatibility - Exclusive
Would you ever sign up for a dating show? If the answer is unequivocally "yes," would you ever sign up for an astrological dating show, with the stars — and astrology experts — guiding your dates, relationships, and tactics as a result?. To some, this might sound like...
Auto Expert Reveals The Most Expensive Car Owned By Each Kardashian-Jenner - Exclusive
Fact: The Kardashian-Jenner family is very, very wealthy. Forbes estimates that Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and their mom Kris are worth a stunning $2 billion all told. The women own multi-million dollar properties, with a real estate portfolio worth over $191 million cumulatively (via Hello!). We can only imagine what the value of the contents of their closets would be. But what about their jaw-dropping collection of wheels?
CNET
How to Get Stronger Without Lifting Any Weights
Soon after the pandemic started, dumbbells, kettlebells and basically every form of strength-training equipment sold out from stores -- and I felt secretly relieved. As someone who gravitates toward cardio workouts, yoga and body-weight exercises, I've always shied away from lifting weights. But as a fitness writer, I know how beneficial strength training is, and I've always felt obligated to do it more. When gyms closed and weights sold out across the US and the internet, I thought I had a solid excuse to keep up my weight-free workouts.
The List
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0