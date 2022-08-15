Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) might be one of the most successful and handsome men in all of Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless," but he's also had his fair share of ups and downs in his personal life. Most recently it has seemed like he has been toying with the idea of getting back together again with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). In fact, Jack's portrayer Bergman even admitted that Phyllis will always be "the one that got away" for Jack. He told Soap Opera Digest in 2021, "Phyllis loves this man in the deepest way, but she more than once says, 'I don't know what to say.' I love having scenes with that much at stake. They were married almost 20 years ago and it went for seven years, off and on. These are two people who know each other inside out. No one in Genoa City knows Jack better than Phyllis."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO