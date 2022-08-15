Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
Bossier City Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the publics assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On July 31, 2022 (16) year old Shanese Harris ran away from a local youth shelter. She is approximately 5’0 and 120 pounds. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and...
Bossier Crime Stoppers Trying to Catch Man for Check Fraud
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. On July 8, 2022 the victim found that a check was counterfeited and cashed in another jurisdiction. The check was made out in the amount of $31.97 to Yacht Club Production.
Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel
Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
Shreveport police release surveillance video from 2018 cold case
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released surveillance video from a 2018 shooting that killed one and wounded two others in hopes of drumming up some new leads in the cold case. Justin Kemp, 36, was shot during what police believe was a drug deal in the parking...
Shreveport Man Arrested in Early 2022 Homicide
On January 1st, 2022, at 2:20 a.m., Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of East 72nd Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located Christopher Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital where he...
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash
A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
Fuel thefts lead to man's arrest in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of selling fuel stolen from his employer, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. The investigation began in July when a fuel company filed a report alleging Justin Price stole 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from work sites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17. The fuel was sold to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish, Prator said.
Bossier City Police Need Help Catching Retail Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject pictured here. On August 10, 2022, detectives say this individual was captured on surveillance video stealing $135.00 in merchandise from Target. The individual is described as a black female wearing glasses with a light-colored wig, and a light-colored dress.
This 16-Year-Old Is Making People Smile All Over North Bossier
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
Once a Shreveport Hot Spot, The Lot Is Closing Down For Good
In 2021 Shreveport Got Excited Over a New Type of Parking Lot. The Lot became a performance and event venue that had huge dreams of changing the social landscape of downtown Shreveport. The Lot Took Over the Old SporTran Bus Terminal. Remember the old bus terminal at 400 Crockett Street?...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch just after 7:00 p.m. from the corner of Cheateau Street and Bordeaux Street, which is located in the Meadows neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and non life-threatening injuries.
Caddo District Court Returns Four True Bills Involving Murder
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four true bills in its session ending August 16, 2022. Three indictments were in connection with recent homicides, with one of those carrying an added weapons charge. A fourth indictment was issued regarding a man charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to a murder.
I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint
The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area
Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
Arrest made in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. On Monday, Aug. 15, police announced the arrest of Ronnie Boyd, 27, in connection with the deadly shooting that happened Jan. 1 around 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of E 72nd Street.
Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish to domestic abuse battery. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Aug. 15, Yorick Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court. He was scheduled for a trial later in August. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. for fourth offense domestic abuse battery. The DA’s office says Henderson admitted to slapping and pushing his girlfriend in the presence of two minor children on Oct. 29, 2021.
Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
