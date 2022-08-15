Read full article on original website
Apartment catches fire in Dilworth
(Dilworth, MN) -- No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in an apartment in Dilworth Wednesday morning. DIlworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says the blaze broke out around 7:11 a.m. at the complex at 603 First Avenue Northwest, right behind the Fire Department and Community Center. Crews initially...
UPDATE: Fire, police blocking streets near apartment fire
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An apartment unit is destroyed following a fire in Dilworth. Fire and police responded to the fire in the 600 block of 1st Ave. NW around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Everyone living in the building had to evacuate because smoke filled the...
Sunday fire causes heavy damage to south Fargo house
FARGO (KFGO) – A fire caused heavy damage to a home at 1442 11th Avenue South in Fargo Sunday. Firefighters responded to a report of a porch fire shortly after 9 a.m. and found everyone out and flames showing on the front of the house on both the first and second floors.
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.
Fargo police working to ID deceased male
Fargo police are awaiting autopsy results after finding the body of a male in the downtown on Sunday. Authorities say the individual was located on the east side of a structure on the 50 block of North Broadway. The identity of the deceased male has not been released. Police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.
City of Fargo announces official "Passenger Loading Areas" for downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is designating several downtown areas for cabs and ride shares in an attempt to reduce congestion after bar close. City officials have placed red and white signs along four different areas on Monday, August 15th, in several areas. The Fargo Police Department will begin enforcement of the pickup zones on August 18th. A list of those areas can be found below...
WFPD investigating hit and run & claims in viral Facebook post
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A now-viral social media post has many in the Valley on edge, and West Fargo Police say it’s trying to get to the bottom of it. In a recent Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available, one woman claims she was followed for nearly two miles in West Fargo while she was on her way to a friend’s house. She says when she pulled into her friend’s driveway, the alleged suspicious vehicle did as well and ran into the woman’s car. The woman claims the person demanded her ID, she gave it and the person told the woman to follow them down the road.
Cattle roam I29 Tuesday morning in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in Richland County had an early and bizarre Tuesday morning. It was around 3 a.m. when they got a call saying at least 15 beef cattle got out of their fence and scattered out across Interstate 29 in both the north and south bound lanes.
West Fargo Police Department to partner with Essentia Health for enhanced cardiac screening program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has partnered with Essentia Health to develop an enhanced cardiac screening program. The program is a part of the department’s officer wellness program designed to identify those most at risk of a cardiac event and prevent it from occurring in the future.The West Fargo Fire Department will also implement this program for all firefighters.
Geese clogging West Fargo’s Charleswood neighborhood, attracted by residential feeding, neighbors upset
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A number of residents in West Fargo’s Charleswood area are dealing with a big problem — geese that have flocked there in fast-growing numbers. There’s a neighborhood pond there but residents say it’s property owners who are feeding the geese that are causing the issue. Upset residents have asked the city to crack down on the wildlife feeding within city limits.
Man charged with felony burglary after entering Breckenridge home
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is facing a felony first-degree burglary charge, after witnesses say he entered a Breckenridge home, apparently hiding from police. Caleb John Matthew Willis, a 29-year-old of Campbell, Minnesota, was found in the bathroom of a home on the evening of August...
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A Belcourt man is under arrest after authorities say he assaulted someone in downtown Fargo. Police responded to the ten block of Broadway North Sunday morning, where officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker lying in the street. He was detained after he became agitated and uncooperative. Police later...
Cass County to conduct active shooter training in Central Cass High School
(Casselton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Central Cass School will be conducting an active shooter and active threat training scenario. The training exercise will occur on August 17th between 6-9 p.m. Officials say people can expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence, along with fire and EMS vehicles and personnel.
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
Between the Paiges: Prevent Homeless Pets in Fargo from being Euthanized During the Month of August
This August local animal shelters are working harder than ever to find the perfect homes for adoptable animals in the FM area. Unfortunately, there are so many homeless animals that local shelters are reaching maximum capacity. Luckily for us, there has never been a better time to add a fluffy new member to your family because many adoption specials are going on that reduce or waive adoption fees.
Funeral, visitation Monday for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- Monday is the day thousands of family, friends and the local law enforcement community help lay former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist to rest. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall on MSUM's campus, with a service to follow. Bergquist, who...
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”
MOORHEAD, Minn., (Valley News Live) - Tik-Tok trends have wreaked havoc in the past, but a new challenge has materialized. It’s called the “Kia Challenge”, and it started when two people in Wisconsin- dubbed the “Kia Boyz”- began filming themselves while breaking into and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars.
Cass County Sobriety Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDHP) – On Saturday, August 20, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s. Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County. Essentia Health nursing staff will be participating and providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence. Saturation...
