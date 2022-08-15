The Adirondack Mountains are a crystalline massif that runs through the state of New York (44° 7' N; 73° 55' W); in particular, they are part of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, and Warren counties. Located in an extension of the Appalachian Mountains, they geologically belong to the Laurentian Mountains of Canada. It is bordered to the east by Lake Champlain and Lake George, which separate it from the Green Mountains (Vermont). The southern boundary is the Mohawk River Valley. Beyond the Mohawk, to the west, is the Tug Hill Plateau, and to the north is the St. Lawrence River. The Adirondacks represent one-fifth of the New York State area and number 4,000 streams. They consist mainly of metamorphic rocks, especially gneiss.

