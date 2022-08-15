Read full article on original website
No More Care Packages for Incarcerated Individuals in New York
According to a report by Maysoon Khan of The Associated Press, New York has restricted package deliveries to incarcerated individuals to combat illegal drugs and other contraband in state prisons. Incarcerated individuals will no longer be able to receive packages directly from friends or family either by mail or in...
Pot Smoker? NYS Says Your Employer Can’t Discriminate – Kind Of
New York became the 15th state to legalize the use of marijuana on March 31, 2021, and yet many employers within the state remain unaware of the changes to the state Labor Laws with the legalization of marijuana. If you're someone who enjoys recreational marijuana, as long as you're smoking...
People to know in NY cannabis: Joe Rossi
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Joe Rossi is the Cannabis Practice Group Leader at Park Strategies, a statewide lobbying firm. He has pushed for and helped craft some of the biggest cannabis laws and reforms in NY over the past several years. Rossi responded to eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series.
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
Imitation weapons can no longer be black, blue, silver or aluminum.
New York State Squirrels Are Acting Weird! What’s With All the Splooting?
The animal kingdom is a wild and wonderful place. Dogs, squirrels, bear and beasts of all shapes and sizes have their own habits and mannerisms. Sometimes these actions are similar to human behavior and other times they just have their own way of doing things. A few weeks ago social...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Gov. Kathy Hochul Says New York Residents Should Conserve Water
There's about five weeks remaining in summer, which means this time of the year can be a mixed bag of both sunshine and precipitation. This summer has been extremely hot around New York State, although as have had some relief in recent days and weeks from the extreme humidity of July.
Concerns raised in Fulton County over new NY gun laws
New York’s new gun laws passed right before the Fourth of July have caused some confusion for those permitted to carry concealed weapons. A meeting hosted by Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and Assemblyman Robert Smullen was held at the Meco Fire Station to explain the new laws. “It’s...
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
New York Making $44 Million Available To Help With Back-To-School
Officials from New York State announced that the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is making some additional resources available to help families in the Empire State who may be struggling with getting ready to send their kids back to school in the fall. More than $44...
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
Taser sales increase in Western NY after gun regulations get more strict
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Self-defense is top of mind for a lot of people in today's climate. But in New York state, strong gun laws might keep firearms from being someone’s top choice and that’s why many are turning to Tasers instead. An attacker can be put down...
Aggravated insurance fraud, murder, strangulation: 221 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between June 30 and Aug. 15, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. People arrested were ages 18 to 79.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Adirondack Mountains, New York, USA (with Map & Photos)
The Adirondack Mountains are a crystalline massif that runs through the state of New York (44° 7' N; 73° 55' W); in particular, they are part of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, and Warren counties. Located in an extension of the Appalachian Mountains, they geologically belong to the Laurentian Mountains of Canada. It is bordered to the east by Lake Champlain and Lake George, which separate it from the Green Mountains (Vermont). The southern boundary is the Mohawk River Valley. Beyond the Mohawk, to the west, is the Tug Hill Plateau, and to the north is the St. Lawrence River. The Adirondacks represent one-fifth of the New York State area and number 4,000 streams. They consist mainly of metamorphic rocks, especially gneiss.
NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line. Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
North Dakota for term limits committee files lawsuit against secretary of state
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of cannabis legislation being put on the November ballot this fall, the leaders of the push for term limits for North Dakota lawmakers are taking a stand. The North Dakota Term Limits Committee has announced it is filing a lawsuit against Secretary of State...
