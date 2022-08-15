ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Shooting at Six Flags amusement park near Chicago injures three

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjIB3_0hHfP3ef00

Three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park's entrance in an incident that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, authorities said.

Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags Great America, about 45 miles north of Chicago, the Gurnee, Ill., Police Department said.

“The shooting ... was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park,” police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

According to an initial investigation, police said a white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the park's front entrance. People got out of the car and shot at another person in the parking lot before driving away, police said.

Additional detail about the suspects, including the number of people who fired shots, wasn't immediately released. Police were investigating.

A 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Ill., had a thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wis., had a leg wound, police said. They were taken to a hospital, and their wounds were described as non-life-threatening. A third victim had a shoulder injury and declined to be taken to a hospital.

In a statement, Six Flags Great America said park security responded immediately along with Gurnee officers. Spokeswoman Rachel Kendziora said the park closed early Sunday evening, with guests and employees leaving the site under the direction of Gurnee police.

She said the park was to reopen as scheduled Monday.

WGN News in Chicago spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for an attraction around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running.

“‘There is an active shooter — get down, get down,’” Walker said she heard someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we [got] down.”

Walker and her daughter climbed two fences to get where she could call her husband. Walker told WGN she was able to leave the park a short while later.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about five miles south of the Illinois-Wisconsin border. It's about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 168

Usrfrtmrw
2d ago

It’s Chicago, isn’t that one of the midway games? Democrats love this, it helps push their “disarm the law abiding citizens “ agenda.

Reply(18)
32
Santa Claws
2d ago

A new 6 Flags attraction. Taurus Tag. It's like laser tag, but with bullets. It's a way to shorten waiting lines.

Reply
21
candycane
2d ago

When Democrats are ultimately successful and confiscate every gun in America; the Cartels will offer a free Saturday Night Special with the purchase of 1 ounce

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America shooting: Suspects arrested in Chicago one week after gunfire led to lockdown

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One week after a gunman fired multiple shots inside a Mall of America store, police say the man they believe pulled the trigger and his accomplice are now in custody.Shamar Lark, the 21-year-old believed to be the gunman, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday at about 2:25 p.m. in Chicago.Police say the men were seen exiting a barbershop after getting haircuts. Soon after they got into a vehicle driven by a female, they were pulled over by the Chicago FBI Fugitive Task Force. They were taken into custody without incident, and a handgun was found in the vehicle.They...
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
398K+
Followers
67K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy