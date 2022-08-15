Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter goes viral
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter is going viral on social media. FPS sent the letter in April to Florida teachers shortly after the passage of the Parental Rights Bill. The so-called Don't Say Gay law prohibits Kindergarten through third grade teachers from using lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.
KFYR-TV
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
kvrr.com
Fargo School District recruits Florida teachers upset with DeSantis’ parental rights law
FARGO (FOX) – A letter circulating on social media shows members of the Fargo Public School District recruiting Florida teachers who object to a recently-passed parental rights bill in the state. “You don’t know us, so we’ll start with this important statement: we are way OK with saying gay...
wdayradionow.com
Governor Burgum calls for public schools, governing bodies to administer the Pledge of Allegiance, display flag
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the decision made by the Fargo School Board invovling the Pledge of Allegiance, North Dakota's Governor is issueing a response. Governor Doug Burgum Monday is calling for the pledge to be recited in public schools and at meetings of elected governing bodies in North Dakota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo School Board President Tracie Newman is calling for a special meeting to discuss a motion to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school board’s regular meetings. On Tuesday, August 9, in a 7-2 vote, the Fargo School Board...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
valleynewslive.com
WFPD investigating hit and run & claims in viral Facebook post
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A now-viral social media post has many in the Valley on edge, and West Fargo Police say it’s trying to get to the bottom of it. In a recent Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available, one woman claims she was followed for nearly two miles in West Fargo while she was on her way to a friend’s house. She says when she pulled into her friend’s driveway, the alleged suspicious vehicle did as well and ran into the woman’s car. The woman claims the person demanded her ID, she gave it and the person told the woman to follow them down the road.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department to partner with Essentia Health for enhanced cardiac screening program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has partnered with Essentia Health to develop an enhanced cardiac screening program. The program is a part of the department’s officer wellness program designed to identify those most at risk of a cardiac event and prevent it from occurring in the future.The West Fargo Fire Department will also implement this program for all firefighters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
wdayradionow.com
Annie Richards named first West Fargo Schools Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness
(West Fargo, ND) -- For the first time, West Fargo Public Schools has a Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness. Annie Richards is taking on the challenge for the district, a move from her previous position of District Behavior Coordinator. Richards began her career in behavioral health in 2012 with...
kvrr.com
Fargo School Board President recommends reinstating Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO (KVRR) – Following “significant negative local and national feedback,” the Fargo School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 18 to consider reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of board meetings. The board voted 7-2 last week to discontinue reciting the pledge...
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”
MOORHEAD, Minn., (Valley News Live) - Tik-Tok trends have wreaked havoc in the past, but a new challenge has materialized. It’s called the “Kia Challenge”, and it started when two people in Wisconsin- dubbed the “Kia Boyz”- began filming themselves while breaking into and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department to graduate first class of local Peace Officer Academy with Lake Region State College
(West Fargo, ND) -- 18 students are set to graduate from the West Fargo Police Department's first ever class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The 14-week program, which West Fargo PD partners with Lake Region State College with, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, and has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in the state.
North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday proposed a bill meant to “guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done.” State Rep. Pat Heinert, one of three Republicans working with Burgum, wants to require all local boards and commission to recite the pledge.
wdayradionow.com
All Fargo businesses pass recent alcohol compliance check
(Fargo, ND) -- Some good news for a group of Fargo businesses when it comes to serving alcohol. Alcohol compliance checks were performed in Fargo on August 9th. In total, 10 businesses were checked all passed, resulting in a 100% compliance rate. Fargo business that passed include:. 701 Eateries –...
wdayradionow.com
MSUM President Anne Blackhurst discusses retirement decision after 40 years of service
(Moorhead, MN) -- After leading MSUM for the past 8 years, University President Anne Blackhurst says she's is calling it quits. "I find that it's still a little difficult to take it all in. I've been an educator for 40 years now. In higher education for 44 years if you count my years as a student," said Blackhurst.
valleynewslive.com
Former Grafton Police Officer caught in gunfire takes on a new role at Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after former Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot in the line of duty, Concordia College in Moorhead has announced that Campoverde will serve as their head coach for its inaugural Esports varsity team this upcoming school year. In August of...
valleynewslive.com
Cattle roam I29 Tuesday morning in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in Richland County had an early and bizarre Tuesday morning. It was around 3 a.m. when they got a call saying at least 15 beef cattle got out of their fence and scattered out across Interstate 29 in both the north and south bound lanes.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.
Comments / 0