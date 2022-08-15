ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Archie Battersbee: Hundreds attend vigil in Southend-on-Sea

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MiOX_0hHfOqm600

Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for Archie Battersbee in his home town of Southend-on-Sea on Sunday, 14 August.

The 12-year-old was left brain damaged after suffering a "tragic accident," at home in April.

He died on 6 August after his life support was withdrawn following his mother Hollie Dance's legal battle to maintain his treatment.

Dance paid tribute to her son at the vigil, describing him as a "cheeky little monkey."

"I don't want anybody's child, or parents, to go through what we've just been through," Dance said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Family feel abandoned as Birmingham Children's Hospital stops girl's care

The family of a nine-year-old girl who requires round the clock care said they felt abandoned by the hospital formerly responsible for her treatment. Birmingham Children's Hospital withdrew from Maham Zaheer's complex care contract in April after the family complained about the lack of carers. Since April, her family has...
HEALTH
BBC

Staffordshire nurse helps woman through premature birth on plane

Two off-duty nurses helped deliver a baby in mid-air when a mum went into labour prematurely on a flight to the Philippines. Sheryl Pascua and her husband Ruel stepped in after cabin crew appealed for medical staff to assist the six months-pregnant woman. After thinking she was having false contractions,...
WORLD
Ash Jurberg

Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him

"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southend On Sea#Vigil
The Independent

Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty

A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

‘We told each other everything’: Deborah James’ husband on cancer campaigner’s dying days

The widower of “bowel babe” Dame Deborah James has revealed how her cancer broke down all barriers in the family as they cared for her in her final weeks.Sebastien Bowen said they told each other everything, and in the middle of the night would discuss how their children would grow up without her, as well as how he himself would cope after she was gone.And Dame Deborah, who died two months ago aged 40, left him a final gift that was a surprise after her death – a letter explaining why she loved him so much and why they should have...
CANCER
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack after she ‘slipped into’ pond while gardening

The victim of an alligator attack in South Carolina has been identified as an 88-year-old woman who slipped into the pond where she was killed, police have said.The woman, who was named Nancy Becker, was killed at about 11.15am in the Sun City gated community for adults, not far from Okatie, South Carolina, by an alligator.Police said the elderly woman had been gardening by the pond and had slipped into the water where she was attacked and killed by the predator, ABC News reported. An autopsy is now due to be carried out on her body and police said...
OKATIE, SC
The Independent

British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’

The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed

A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

795K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy