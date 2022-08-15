Read full article on original website
ESPN
Texas Rangers fire president of baseball operations Jon Daniels
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of really bad seasons. Daniels was let go as president of baseball operations Wednesday, when...
Rangers Interim Manager Tony Beasley Needs to Make 'Impact' to Stick
The Texas Rangers front office will consider Tony Beasley as the full-time manager.
GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Aug. 17
The Texas Rangers continue a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night
Jon Daniels Has Message For Rangers Fans
The former Texas team president released a statement addressing his dismissal.
Padres beat Marlins 10-3
The Padres avoided a 3-game sweep in Miami, beating the Marlins 10-3 on Wednesday. Mike Clevinger struggled, allowing 3 runs and 10 baserunners in just 4.1 innings, but that didn’t matter, as the Padres jumped out to a huge lead.
MLB community, Rangers fans react to Jon Daniels' firing
The Rangers stunned the baseball community when they announced the firing of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels on Wednesday after he spent the last 20 years with the organization.
FOX Sports
Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels
Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to...
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Odds for Monday, August 15 (Kaprielian Gives Oakland Pitching Edge)
I don't always recommend betting on the Oakland Athletics, but when I do, it's because James Kaprielian is on the mound. Kaprielian allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts, compiling a 2.39 ERA in that stretch. Oakland is 6-2 in his last eight outings, including two wins over these Texas Rangers.
Rangers Ex Fernando Tatis Sr.: Steroid Suspension a ‘Catastrophe’ for Baseball
“What came out positive in Jr.'s body is something that doesn't give you strength … doesn't contain absolutely anything that would give you an edge in the game.“ - Tatis Sr.
Chris Woodward Fired; Right Move for Building Texas Rangers?
The Texas Rangers make a managerial move as the team has floundered since June 1.
NBC Sports
Langeliers notches 'surreal' first MLB hit in win vs. Rangers
The Athletics gave their fans a taste of the future, with top prospect Shea Langeliers making his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Langeliers received the call-up on from Triple-A Las Vegas before Tuesday's contest, and his first game as a major leaguer came in the perfect city. The 24-year-old went to high school in Keller, Texas, 30 minutes away from Arlington.
