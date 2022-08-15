ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Texas Rangers fire president of baseball operations Jon Daniels

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of really bad seasons. Daniels was let go as president of baseball operations Wednesday, when...
ARLINGTON, TX
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Marlins 10-3

The Padres avoided a 3-game sweep in Miami, beating the Marlins 10-3 on Wednesday. Mike Clevinger struggled, allowing 3 runs and 10 baserunners in just 4.1 innings, but that didn’t matter, as the Padres jumped out to a huge lead.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Langeliers notches 'surreal' first MLB hit in win vs. Rangers

The Athletics gave their fans a taste of the future, with top prospect Shea Langeliers making his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Langeliers received the call-up on from Triple-A Las Vegas before Tuesday's contest, and his first game as a major leaguer came in the perfect city. The 24-year-old went to high school in Keller, Texas, 30 minutes away from Arlington.
ARLINGTON, TX

