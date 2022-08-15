I don't always recommend betting on the Oakland Athletics, but when I do, it's because James Kaprielian is on the mound. Kaprielian allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts, compiling a 2.39 ERA in that stretch. Oakland is 6-2 in his last eight outings, including two wins over these Texas Rangers.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO