ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silt, CO

911 calls reveal panic of Lauren Boebert’s neighbours during dispute with her husband

By Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeITv_0hHfOjqF00

Recordings of 911 calls from neighbours of Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert have shed light on an alleged altercation between them and her husband Jayson.

The audio clips, obtained by the The Denver Post , capture the fear, alarm and anger of Mrs Boebert's neighbours as Mr Boebert reportedly threatened and yelled at them.

“I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt," said one caller when asked whether the culprit was armed. "Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns, yes. I don't know if anybody has guns on them. I'm sure he's drunk, and of course he owns guns."

The alleged incident took place last Thursday in Silt, Colorado, in the congressional district that sent Mrs Boebert to the House of Representatives.

Lauren Boebert’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

In the recording, a man tells the 911 dispatcher: "If that is Lauren Boebert's jackass husband Jayson, he's running over my mailbox right now."

The man then breaks from the call to yell: "Stop, you jackass! Get the f*** out of here! Come on, man – what are you doing? What did we do wrong? I live here!"

The caller claims that Mr Boebert's son was "racing up and down" the residential street in a vehicle at twice the speed limit, causing one resident to confront him and tell him to slow down.

"The next thing we know, Jayson comes down here trying to claim that somebody took a swing at his kid, and nobody did," the caller continues. "He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight."

The other caller tells a similar story, alleging that one of the Boeberts' children is "just speeding up and down the road, all over the place" in a dune buggy.

"We tried to stop him, and he just fricking cussed at us and just left," the caller continues. "Our wonderful congresswoman," says someone else in the background.

According to the Post , the local sheriff's department arrived at the scene but made no arrests, leading a Democratic fundraising group called American Muckrakers to call for an investigation into the department's relationship with the Boeberts.

"It was a neighbourhood disturbance between a couple of neighbours regarding kids on ATVs," county sheriff Lou Vallario told the Post . "When it was all said and done, they all agreed to work it out as neighbours. No charges. No further action."

Mr Boebert previously pleaded guilty to "public indecency and lewd exposure" in 2004, in an incident at a bowling alley which Ms Boebert claims has been misunderstood .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silt, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Silt, CO
Crime & Safety
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Neighbours#Guns#Republican#The The Denver Post
RadarOnline

Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed

Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack after she ‘slipped into’ pond while gardening

The victim of an alligator attack in South Carolina has been identified as an 88-year-old woman who slipped into the pond where she was killed, police have said.The woman, who was named Nancy Becker, was killed at about 11.15am in the Sun City gated community for adults, not far from Okatie, South Carolina, by an alligator.Police said the elderly woman had been gardening by the pond and had slipped into the water where she was attacked and killed by the predator, ABC News reported. An autopsy is now due to be carried out on her body and police said...
OKATIE, SC
The Independent

Husband whose wife and two sons, 4 and 1, were shot dead at home says his name is being ‘dragged through mud’

A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.It is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mary Duncan

Wife furious when husband goes for oil change and returns with a brand new car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.
The Independent

Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers

When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood

A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
POTUS
The Independent

Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ named by police

A 25-year-old man gunned down in what is thought to be a targeted shooting has been named by police.Kacey Boothe was shot in Forest Rise, Walthamstow, east London shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday and taken to hospital by car, where he died.Police believe people at a party at a nearby community centre may have seen what happened and have urged witnesses to come forward.I understand that after such a serious incident, the prospect of talking to the police can be daunting. I want to reassure anyone who is having doubts that we understand the courage it takesDCI Laurence SmithDetective Chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response

Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week. The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place. It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump...
POTUS
The Independent

Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City

Bodycam footage released by the Salt Lake City Police department shows a 40-year-old woman crying out “I don’t want to die” during her arrest which was found to have contributed to her death several weeks later, according to medical examiners in Utah. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on 11 January and body camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. “Help! They’re going to kill me! Help me!” she can be heard yelling in the footage. “Please don’t shoot!” she later shouted. “Don’t...
The Independent

Mother of man who shot himself after crashing car into US Capitol barricade blames football head trauma

The mother of the man who drove his car into a barricade at the US Capitol, fired a gun into the air and later killed himself as police closed in has said that he was struggling with brain trauma from playing football in his youth. Tamara Cunningham, the mother of 29-year-old Richard Aaron York III, from Dagsboro, Delaware, told The Guardian that she believes that his high school football career led to him suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a condition some players attain following repeated blows to the head during practices and games. “Something was going on...
DAGSBORO, DE
The Independent

The Independent

795K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy