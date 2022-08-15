Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
County Republicans to host GOP Maine Multicultural Center speakers
Please join the Lincoln County Republican Committee (“LCRC”) on Aug. 24 for a presentation about the Maine GOP Multicultural Center. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the Damariscotta American Legion, 524 Waldoboro Road, Damariscotta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Co-chairs of the Center, Suheir Alaskari and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Paul and Ann LePage at Boothbay Common Aug. 27
Former Governor Paul LePage is working hard to serve the state of Maine again. Paul survived homelessness living on Lewiston’s streets, escaping a troubled home and poverty to earn an advanced college degree and become a success story. From saving job creators from closure to growing the Mardens store chain even during a recession, LePage proved that decades of hard work can equal success. As our governor, Paul grew Maine’s economy helped eliminate wasteful spending,implemented welfare reform, and worked to improve education while tackling issues like domestic violence. Along with Ann, one of Maine’s greatest First Ladies, Paul is ready to Move Maine Forward!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Senior living proposal’s next steps
Plans called for Optimus Senior Living to get back to Wiscasset’s planning board Aug. 22 with answers to the board’s questions from Aug. 8. The needs included an estimated project cost and an up-to-date boundary survey. Also Aug. 8, the board set an Aug. 16 site visit for...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
County 911 dispatcher assists in baby delivery
It’s a girl, and a Lincoln County 911 emergency dispatcher helped deliver her. On June 13, Anita Sprague received a call from a woman in labor. Sprague comforted the woman who made the call from her driveway alongside a new friend she met the day before. For her efforts, Sprague received a special pin Aug. 16 during the county commissioners’ meeting.
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m. When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
penbaypilot.com
New laws put Mainers first
As your voice in Augusta, I take my responsibility to pass laws that make a real and positive impact on the lives of people in our community very seriously. I’ve done my best to be as accessible as possible so that I can understand what’s on your minds and what policies the Legislature can pass to make your lives easier. When the Legislature adjourned this May, I’m proud to say that we did so after passing some great legislation that directly addresses the concerns of Maine people. Many new laws go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, making Monday, Aug. 8 the day that these new laws finally went into action. I’m excited to share with you just some of the good work we were able to accomplish this year.
WMTW
Portland school board to consider proposal limiting school choice in high schools
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland School Board will consider a proposal to limit school choice for eighth graders choosing whether to attend Portland or Deering High School. The Board will take part in a workshop at Tuesday's board meeting to discuss the proposal, which would limit the enrollment disparity of the school's classes to 30 students by assigning a number of students who choose the higher enrolled school as their first choice to the opposite school.
RELATED PEOPLE
Teacher retirements and resignations burden schools statewide
MAINE, USA — One Maine school district is paying teachers an hourly stipend to act as custodial staff after work. Another is trying to recruit parents to work as educational technicians. A third has 12 teacher openings it needs to fill before school starts Aug. 31. Maine schools are...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
2022 Maine Authors Book Festival Aug. 27
Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting their third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12 High St. in Thomaston. The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future. Free admission. Forty-nine...
WGME
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset is a small town
An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lcnme.com
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Maine motorcycle deaths already exceeding 2021
WINSLOW, Maine — The first eight months of 2022 saw 25 fatalities involving motorcyclists, while the entirety of 2021 saw 22, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The increased number in fatalities is a shock, even to longtime motorist Mike Perkins, who has nearly 20 years of experience...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Patrick D. Kendley
Major Patrick Darren Kendley of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta with his loving family by his side at the age of 91. He was born in Miles City, Montana to Ralph and Naomi (Overturf) Kendley. In 1967 Patrick married the love of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lbmjournal.com
Britton Lumber to distribute Armadillo and TurboClip
Avon Plastics, Inc., manufacturer of Armadillo composite deck lumber, TurboClip Universal Hidden Deck Fasteners, and Grid Axcents Plastic Lattice has announced a distribution agreement with Britton Lumber Company. With locations in Fairlee, Vermont and Gray, Maine, Britton Lumber will distribute Armadillo composite deck products and TurboClip hidden deck fasteners throughout...
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
wabi.tv
Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Fire chiefs: Fireworks, burning, drought don’t mix
Fire chiefs from the peninsula’s four towns have expressed concern about the use of fireworks or outdoor burning in this drought. “Over the years, there have been a lot of fireworks being shot off, and we’ve been fortunate that we haven’t had a problem but it’s a big concern,” said Gerry Gamage, Southport’s fire chief.
Comments / 0