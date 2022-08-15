As your voice in Augusta, I take my responsibility to pass laws that make a real and positive impact on the lives of people in our community very seriously. I’ve done my best to be as accessible as possible so that I can understand what’s on your minds and what policies the Legislature can pass to make your lives easier. When the Legislature adjourned this May, I’m proud to say that we did so after passing some great legislation that directly addresses the concerns of Maine people. Many new laws go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, making Monday, Aug. 8 the day that these new laws finally went into action. I’m excited to share with you just some of the good work we were able to accomplish this year.

