WILX-TV

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at a Quality Dairy store. According to authorities, it happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Quality Dairy located at the intersection of West Mount Hope and Pattengill avenues. Police said a 19-year-old was meeting up with...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

First responders practice response to school shootings in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - First responders across Michigan practiced how to respond to an active shooter at Grand Ledge High School Wednesday. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, which organized the training session, said it was among the largest active shooter drills in the state. The drill was as...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Township Police seek two after school windows shot

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Four shots through an elementary school window started an investigation police now say the public can help solve. Wednesday, the DeWitt Township Police Department said they are trying to find two people wanted for questioning in a case of malicious destruction. Their investigation stems from an Aug. 12 incident in which four windows were shot out at Sheridan Road Elementary School.
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County deputy accepts Spring Arbor Township chief role

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leaving the department, but not the county. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputy Dan Deering has accepted the chief’s position at Spring Arbor Township. Deering has worked in Jackson County for 24 years in a number of roles, including road patrol, field training, school resource officer, acting sergeant and more.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

3 arrested after stolen gun, meth found in Jackson traffic stop

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen firearm, a concealed weapon and methamphetamines were found during a traffic stop in Jackson County, according to state police. The discovery resulted in three arrests for the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District. A trooper pulled over a vehicle Tuesday on a stretch of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Deadly Flint shooting under investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: At 8:25 a.m., the updated outage map showed power had been restored to the affected area. Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning. According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City Rescue Mission shares next steps to help the community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Rescue Mission of Lansing is a 501(c)3, Christian ministry founded in and still serving Michigan’s capital area. Every year, thousands of women, children, and men find refuge and rescue thanks to the compassion of the Mid-Michigan community. Now the shelter is working on...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing looking for submissions from local artists

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan artists looking to make a name for themselves have a chance to get their artwork in a very public place: The City of East Lansing. East Lansing is looking for local artists interested in displaying their work in the downtown area. Artists who are interested may submit a proposal to the city, which should include one to three pieces of art.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township closing longer than expected

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road will be closed longer than expected in Lansing Township. Kalamazoo Street between Southbound Homer Street and Howard Street, a portion of road going underneath the U.S.-127 bridge, closed on July 25 for construction and was anticipated to be open by the week of Aug. 8. However, the Ingham County Road Department just announced it will remain closed until the end of the week.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall. Update: Jackson lead...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale County man was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide. The Michigan State Police said troopers were called to investigate shots fired on Opel Drive in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday. Troopers said they found a 26-year-old woman who was killed. A...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

