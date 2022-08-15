Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at a Quality Dairy store. According to authorities, it happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Quality Dairy located at the intersection of West Mount Hope and Pattengill avenues. Police said a 19-year-old was meeting up with...
WILX-TV
First responders practice response to school shootings in Grand Ledge
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - First responders across Michigan practiced how to respond to an active shooter at Grand Ledge High School Wednesday. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, which organized the training session, said it was among the largest active shooter drills in the state. The drill was as...
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township Police seek two after school windows shot
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Four shots through an elementary school window started an investigation police now say the public can help solve. Wednesday, the DeWitt Township Police Department said they are trying to find two people wanted for questioning in a case of malicious destruction. Their investigation stems from an Aug. 12 incident in which four windows were shot out at Sheridan Road Elementary School.
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
WILX-TV
Jackson County deputy accepts Spring Arbor Township chief role
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leaving the department, but not the county. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputy Dan Deering has accepted the chief’s position at Spring Arbor Township. Deering has worked in Jackson County for 24 years in a number of roles, including road patrol, field training, school resource officer, acting sergeant and more.
WILX-TV
3 arrested after stolen gun, meth found in Jackson traffic stop
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen firearm, a concealed weapon and methamphetamines were found during a traffic stop in Jackson County, according to state police. The discovery resulted in three arrests for the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District. A trooper pulled over a vehicle Tuesday on a stretch of...
1 woman is dead following a shooting in Hillsdale County
A 26-year-old woman died Friday night after being shot in Hillsdale County. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.
WNEM
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
WILX-TV
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: At 8:25 a.m., the updated outage map showed power had been restored to the affected area. Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning. According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of...
Lansing BWL warns of door-to-door solar scams
BWL has received multiple reports of imposters falsely claiming to be an official BWL contractor selling solar panels.
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
WILX-TV
City Rescue Mission shares next steps to help the community
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Rescue Mission of Lansing is a 501(c)3, Christian ministry founded in and still serving Michigan’s capital area. Every year, thousands of women, children, and men find refuge and rescue thanks to the compassion of the Mid-Michigan community. Now the shelter is working on...
WILX-TV
Meridian Township voters leave recreational marijuana businesses in limbo, recount requested
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be a recount in the ballot proposal vote that opened the door for recreational marijuana businesses in Meridian Township. The proposal to ban them failed by 14 points. “It’s a pretty divided community, obviously, on the issue. Any time you have 12,500 people vote...
WILX-TV
East Lansing looking for submissions from local artists
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan artists looking to make a name for themselves have a chance to get their artwork in a very public place: The City of East Lansing. East Lansing is looking for local artists interested in displaying their work in the downtown area. Artists who are interested may submit a proposal to the city, which should include one to three pieces of art.
WILX-TV
Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township closing longer than expected
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road will be closed longer than expected in Lansing Township. Kalamazoo Street between Southbound Homer Street and Howard Street, a portion of road going underneath the U.S.-127 bridge, closed on July 25 for construction and was anticipated to be open by the week of Aug. 8. However, the Ingham County Road Department just announced it will remain closed until the end of the week.
WILX-TV
Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall. Update: Jackson lead...
WILX-TV
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale County man was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide. The Michigan State Police said troopers were called to investigate shots fired on Opel Drive in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday. Troopers said they found a 26-year-old woman who was killed. A...
One in critical condition after Jackson County crash
MSP said the driver was the only person in the car.
38-Year-Old Rives Junction Man Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash Near Inman Drive (Jackson County, MI)
The investigators responded to a single-vehicle crash that left a Rives Junction man in critical condition Early Monday morning. According to the Michigan State Police, the crash [..]
WILX-TV
We Are PickleballERs raising funds to bring courts to Eaton Rapids
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Pickleball is all the rage in the U.S., as well as here in Mid-Michigan. Soon, thanks to a community effort, Eaton Rapids will have new courts of their own. “It’s the fastest growing sport in the us, and we want to be involved with it,”...
