EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan artists looking to make a name for themselves have a chance to get their artwork in a very public place: The City of East Lansing. East Lansing is looking for local artists interested in displaying their work in the downtown area. Artists who are interested may submit a proposal to the city, which should include one to three pieces of art.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO