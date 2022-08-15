ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Binge-eating during lockdown blamed for huge spike in gout

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXAna_0hHfOZxr00

Gout has surged in England, with unhealthy lifestyles during lockdown blamed for the rise.

Cases of the illness commonly associated with a diet of wealthy excess rose more than 15 per cent in the three years to 2021/22 to a total of 236,000, provisional NHS England data shows.

The data corresponds with surveys that found people were binge-eating more and exercising less in periods of lockdown from March 2020 onwards.

Gout is a type of arthritis that causes severe joint pain. It can lead to hot, swollen red skin around an affected joint, and can affect hands, feet, knees, elbows and wrists. A flare-up can last for a week.

The condition was first identified in 2,640BC by the Egyptians and was later referred to by Hippocrates – the Ancient Greek physician viewed as the father of modern medicine – as the “unwalkable disease”.

It is associated with obesity, bad diet and high blood pressure. Fatty foods and alcohol can fuel the illness.

Tam Fry, from the National Obesity Forum, told The Sunday Telegraph : “Forget Falstaff, Henry VIII and the rich Victorians who made gout infamous. Today’s Elizabethans are eating and drinking them all under the table.”

Mr Fry said gout sufferers were not being adequately supported by the NHS. He said: “Gout sufferers are miles from getting the treatment they need and their appalling care is little better than that delivered in the days of the dark ages.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyY1g_0hHfOZxr00

Data from Evergreen Life , an app which supplies data to the government on the health of around 800,000 users, found people were exercising less and gaining weight as the pandemic went on.

Most respondents said unhealthy eating habits were the main reasons behind their weight gain.

Other studies pointed to an increase in unhealthy eating during lockdown, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) finding calorie consumption was far higher than usual in 2020.

The number of calories consumed from takeaways was double the average while calories consumed from supermarkets was 10 per cent higher.

The government launched an obesity strategy in the same year that targets advertising and promotions for junk food.

However, ministers were criticised for postponing anti-obesity measures earlier this year in response to the cost of living crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
The US Sun

Eating popular snacks drastically increases your risk of top killer

SNACKING on ultra-processed food can shorten your life by putting you at higher risk for top killer dementia, a new study has suggested. The study, published in the American Academy of Neurology, found that in slightly increasing your daily intake of ultra-processed foods can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hippocrates
LiveScience

Which vegetables are good for diabetics?

Vegetables are good for us, but are there any in particular that are good for diabetics? Diabetes is a complex condition, split into types: type 1 diabetes and type two diabetes. Both are related to the hormone insulin, which is made in the pancreas and is responsible for helping our bodies to use glucose (sugar) for energy and regulating blood sugar levels.
NUTRITION
marthastewart.com

Eating Bananas, Avocados, and Other Potassium-Rich Foods May Improve Heart Health in Women, New Study Shows

It's no secret that certain foods are better for our hearts than others, but a new study just revealed that eating things with a lot of potassium—think fish, avocados, and bananas—are especially beneficial for women. According to research recently published in European Heart Journal, potassium-rich diets were associated with lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Can You Lose Belly Fat and Weight by Eating Eggs?

Losing weight is a goal for many people with obesity and overweight. Weight loss happens when your daily calorie intake is less than the calories you use during your day. Many types of food are promoted and prohibited by diet plans. People on weight loss plans worry about the calories in an egg. While you cannot lose weight simply by eating eggs, they're a great protein source in any diet.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Supermarkets#Gout#Fat People#Uk#Nhs England#Bc#Egyptians#Ancient Greek#Victorians#Evergreen Life
NIH Director's Blog

Effectiveness of Early Time-Restricted Eating for Weight Loss, Fat Loss, and Cardiometabolic Health in Adults With Obesity: A Randomized Clinical Trial

Importance: It is unclear how effective intermittent fasting is for losing weight and body fat, and the effects may depend on the timing of the eating window. This randomized trial compared time-restricted eating (TRE) with eating over a period of 12 or more hours while matching weight-loss counseling across groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
Parade

Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women

Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
Medical News Today

What is the rice diet and does it have benefits?

The rice diet is a high-carbohydrate, low-fat, low-protein diet to lose weight. The diet features calorie deficit, reduced sodium, and mindfulness and may help some people lose weight and achieve better health. A research scientist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina created the rice diet in the 1940s. Read...
DIETS
Science Focus

Does eating spicy food give me acid reflux?

It's all down to capsaicin, the chemical compound that causes food to taste spicy. Acid reflux occurs when the stomach’s contents shoot back up into the oesophagus, which can cause an unpleasant burning sensation. People with frequent symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn may be diagnosed with gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD). The highest levels of GORD are reported in Europe and the US, with the lowest in Asia.
HEALTH
Healthline

Should You Take Probiotics For Gout? A Dietitian Explains

Gout is a common type of inflammatory arthritis that approximately 41 million adults worldwide. It is marked by high levels of uric acid in the blood (known as hyperuricemia), which form monosodium urate (MSU) crystals in the blood. Elevated levels of MSU crystals lead to an accumulation in the joints...
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

'Cheat meals' linked to eating disorders in adolescents and young adults

A new study published in the Journal of Eating Disorders found that, in course of a year, over half of men, women, and transgender or gender non-conforming participants engaged in at least one "cheat meal"—the practice of deviating from one's established dietary practices to consume "prohibited" calorie dense meals, only to return to previous dietary practices later.
NUTRITION
WebMD

Highly Processed Foods Are Bad for Older Brains, Study Says

Aug. 15, 2022 – A diet rich in chips, cookies, hot dogs, and other highly processed foods is harmful for the aging brain, according to a new study presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. Researchers looked at the eating habits and performance on tests of thinking skills over...
NUTRITION
The Independent

The Independent

795K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy