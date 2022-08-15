In the past 10 days, I have attended a couple of reunions. One was an annual get-together and I crashed my older brother Bruce’s 50th class reunion. The annual reunion was again at Hadlock Field to watch the Portland Sea Dogs with my college dorm mates. We have done this about six or seven years – of course, we missed a year during the pandemic. This year, only seven of us managed to get to the game but the lasting friendships and gathering always prompt fun memories and stories of our shenanigans as residents of 3 North Gannett Hall at the University of Maine. Thanks to room 307 resident John Hunter of New Hampshire, formerly of Lexington, Massachusetts, the reunion was born because we hadn’t connected with some of our friends for many, many years. It was the late 1970s when we all went to UMO together. It is always a good time and hopefully more of our friends will return in 2023.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO