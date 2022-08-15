Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
boothbayregister.com
Seven artists and their mentor show at the Maine Art Gallery
The newest show at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset opens on Saturday, Aug. 20, with seven talented artists who bonded during abstract painting classes at the Maine College of Art and Design (MECA). They developed a strong connection with their teacher, Michel Droge, and chose to repeat their class several times. During this period they also became such close colleagues that when the class was discontinued, the artists searched for a way to continue to meet with Droge. The result was ‘SEVEN,’ an artists collective.
boothbayregister.com
Cheryl Young and the uplifting power of art
Cheryl Young isn't sure how it happened, but growing up, she was always “the animal person.” Young’s great-grandfather had originally operated a farm on the Brunswick property she was raised on, and the family still kept chickens, ducks and rabbits. Despite being one of four girls, it was Young who rose early to let the animals out of their coops and came home before sunset to usher them back in. In the fields surrounding her home, it also wasn’t uncommon for Young to see wild foxes or moose passing through.
boothbayregister.com
Thirsting for art on a hot August First Friday
The August First Friday began at Joy to the Wind for me. I hadn’t made it over to see John and Lynne Seitzer’s gallery on the east side of the Harbor and that needed to change. As soon as I walked in I felt the light and warmth...
boothbayregister.com
Call for abstract art at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for a juried show of all abstract art. The deadline for submission is Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. Entries must be delivered in person at the gallery before the deadline. The gallery is pleased to announce the juror will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
2022 Maine Authors Book Festival Aug. 27
Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting their third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12 High St. in Thomaston. The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future. Free admission. Forty-nine...
boothbayregister.com
Faron Goss: A vivid story of healing
When the body of Alison Goss washes up on Menhaden Island in the Gulf of Maine, there’s one question on everybody’s mind. What to do with the son she left behind?. Winner of Foreward Reviews’ INDIES General Fiction award, Diane Lechleiter’s debut novel follows Faron Goss, a peculiar young man who comes of age in the working-class fishing community of Menhaden Island. As Faron grows and the locals come to accept his strange but endearing quirks, a stunning artistic talent is also revealed. For natives of the region, various locations and events will seem familiar, from the iconic small-town eateries to the annual crowning of the Lobster Queen. Lechleiter’s time visiting her grandparents, Jack and Milfred Flood, on Southport no doubt inspired the novel’s atmosphere.
boothbayregister.com
Multimedia performances and free family concert
A concert starring Grammy-winning violinist Jennifer Koh will highlight the final week of this year’s Salt Bay Chamberfest (SBC), an annual chamber music festival centered in Damariscotta. The 2022 season, called “Illuminations,” will come to a grand conclusion with this sparkling performance on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater (2 Theater St.). In addition, free events for the community will take place Aug. 18, 19 and 20.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Junior Yacht Club
This week we had an exciting week at the Southport Yacht Club. We had many Beautiful Maine Days out on the water this week! We welcomed many new sailors to the morning class this week. These wonderful sailors jumped into Cozy Harbor and rushed to the kitchen for hot chocolate before their first-morning sailing! While we did not have a Friday Fun Day this week all the morning class kids watched their favorite instructors and afternoon class sailor in the Battle of the Bay regatta hosted by Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club on Wednesday!
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
Castle Tucker ‘Behind Closed Doors’ tour Aug. 20
Peek into the nooks and crannies of Castle Tucker on a Behind Closed Doors Tour, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There’s something new to see whether you are a first-time or repeat visitor on this leisurely in-depth tour that includes rooms and stories not included on the general tour. Located at 2 Lee St. in Wiscasset overlooking the Sheepscot River, this unique mansion is filled with the original furnishings and decoration of the Tucker family who lived here for over 140 years.
boothbayregister.com
TONIGHT DAVE & CHRIS GAGNE AT OPI 6:30PM
Ocean Point Inn invites you to come hear the island/oldies sounds of local favorites Dave & Chris Gagne tonight from 6:30 to 8:30PM. For more information call 207-633-4200 www.oceanpointinn.com.
boothbayregister.com
Longtime friendships
In the past 10 days, I have attended a couple of reunions. One was an annual get-together and I crashed my older brother Bruce’s 50th class reunion. The annual reunion was again at Hadlock Field to watch the Portland Sea Dogs with my college dorm mates. We have done this about six or seven years – of course, we missed a year during the pandemic. This year, only seven of us managed to get to the game but the lasting friendships and gathering always prompt fun memories and stories of our shenanigans as residents of 3 North Gannett Hall at the University of Maine. Thanks to room 307 resident John Hunter of New Hampshire, formerly of Lexington, Massachusetts, the reunion was born because we hadn’t connected with some of our friends for many, many years. It was the late 1970s when we all went to UMO together. It is always a good time and hopefully more of our friends will return in 2023.
boothbayregister.com
Children’s Day at the Museum: A big hit with the kiddos!
Sunday, Aug. 14 was an especially vibrant day at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum! Hundreds of children came together on the Village Green to celebrate a day that was designed all around them! In addition to the standard fun to be had when visiting the museum, families enjoyed barrel rides, vintage games, a scavenger hunt, music and dancing, an archeology dig with Dr. Whitney Lytle, and fascinating facts from the Pollination Station, complete with tips on how to be an environmental steward. Delicious snacks were offered at old-fashioned prices and a fun-filled day was had by all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Rays of light at Hearty Roots
Hearty Roots is built upon the magic of meeting kids where they're at, and their July Sunbeam Camp was no exception for nine local kids. Designed as a summer opportunity for children with physical or neurological barriers, Sunbeam Camp offered a week of fun and adventure on Knickerbocker Lake, which allowed the campers access to the waterfront and the YMCA's Baldwin Center. This home base provided the structure for social-emotional learning, swimming, paddle boarding, and creative expression time for the campers. This inclusive, supportive camp provided an opportunity for kids to play in the woods, make new friends, and experience the simple pleasures found in summer camp that aren't typically available to kids with neurodivergence or limited mobility. In the Closing Circle, a reflective time of gratitude built into every Hearty Roots experience, participant Chloe Joneth, 14, said, “When I care for myself and my world, everything grows and blossoms. I love having Hearty Roots."
boothbayregister.com
New impressionism exhibition opening
“Around the World in 22 Days" opens Thursday evening, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery in conjunction with the Wiscasset Art Walk. Light refreshments will be served. This late summer exhibition focuses on Impressionism from across the globe, including works from Egypt, Greece and Russia, as well as France, Hungary, Italy, Holland and Switzerland.
boothbayregister.com
Vintage Car Show breaks record; And the winners are ...
The 2022 Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show attracted some 55 mega-cool vehicles, shattering last year’s total of 34 registrants. Vintage Show organizers received positive feedback from both participants and visitors. “Now this is a car show,” commented New Harbor resident Mark Green. Wendy Orms of Brunswick, showing a ’51 Woody for owner Paul Anderson said, “What a fun parade and car show…great turnout!” John Deraklis, hailing from Damariscotta agreed with Ms. Orms, “That was great fun and what a terrific collection of cars. Well done!”
boothbayregister.com
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Campers learn about natural habitats while exploring BRLT Preserves
Boothbay Region Land Trust kicked-off the month of August the right way: outside in the sunshine with a week-long Junior Naturalist Camp. The camp, hosted in partnership with Boothbay Region YMCA, consisted of a small group of campers ages 7 to 10 who spent a fun-filled week exploring BRLT’s preserves and learning about the natural world through observation, activities, and play.
boothbayregister.com
Great response to class reunion
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 held its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Brady’s. Thirty-five classmates and their spouses and guests attended, and we all had a great time!. A more complete writeup will follow when we have the official photos, but we want to...
boothbayregister.com
Rt. Rev. Mark Beckwith to lead All Saints services Aug. 21, 28
The Rt. Rev. Mark Beckwith returns to Southport Island for his 17th year where he will preside over the service of Holy Communion for the next two Sundays at All Saints by-the-Sea. Services are at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The organist for Aug. 21 is Timothy Harrell from Trinity church in Solebury, Pennsylvania and the organist for Aug. 28 is our resident organist Henry Lowe. Worshipers of all faiths are welcome to join our community as we worship God in this sacred space.
boothbayregister.com
Enjoy summer while it lasts
On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
Comments / 0