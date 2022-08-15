ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer City, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, SC
State
North Carolina State
City
Lowell, NC
City
Bessemer City, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kings Mountain, NC
Cherokee County, SC
Crime & Safety
Bessemer City, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

'Dangerous and illegal act' | South Carolina officials warn of school bus stop consequences

CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina students head back to school Monday, and with the return of students also comes the return of buses and traffic. "You got to respect that yellow bus. It takes two to three minutes at most bus stops to load or unload," Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. "Let that bus driver get those kids on and off that bus safely."
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#U Haul#Police#U Haul Pursuit#The U Haul#Wyff News 4
WJCL

Police arrest South Carolina man in robbery, murder of 86-year-old neighbor

PINEVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A South Carolina man is behind bars, charged in the murder of a 86-year-old neighbor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was arrested in connection with the August 8 death of Victoria Essie Benekin.
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
fox46.com

Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...

Comments / 0

Community Policy