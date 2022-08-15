ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Larry Lease

Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager

There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Larry Brown Sports

4-time All-Star reliever retiring from MLB

The exit music is playing for one former star reliever. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is retiring from Major League Baseball. Betances, 34, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season but was just released after posting a gruesome 10.26 ERA in the minor leagues.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy ‘Unlikely’ To Pitch In 2022

Prior to the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Danny Duffy despite the fact that he did not throw a pitch for the team after they acquired him at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Duffy also underwent offseason surgery to repair his left flexor tendon which made him unavailable...
Yardbarker

White Sox fan gets Tony La Russa to pitch run Adam Engel in the 8th inning

Tony La Russa was goaded into a managerial decision by a fan from the stands during a critical eighth inning comeback win over the Houston Astros. As bizarre as this season has been from a White Sox managerial standpoint you can add this one to the list. A Chicago White Sox fan appeared to get manager Tony La Russa to call time out and put in Adam Engel as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning.
