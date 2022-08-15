Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Rangers Great Elvis Andrus Released by Oakland
The fan favorite spent 12 seasons in Texas as the starting shortstop.
Yardbarker
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/16/2022
The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Angels prediction and pick. Robbie Ray goes to the mound for the Mariners, while Jose Suarez gets the start for the Angels. Robbie Ray has had a roller-coaster season for Seattle. His...
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager
There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Chris Woodward the latest MLB manager fired, but many more are on hot seat
Chris Woodward wasn't totally to blame in Texas, but struggling teams often feel change is needed. Here are eight other managers who may be in danger.
MLB・
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
Dodgers News: LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is finally back!
4-time All-Star reliever retiring from MLB
The exit music is playing for one former star reliever. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is retiring from Major League Baseball. Betances, 34, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season but was just released after posting a gruesome 10.26 ERA in the minor leagues.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy ‘Unlikely’ To Pitch In 2022
Prior to the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Danny Duffy despite the fact that he did not throw a pitch for the team after they acquired him at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Duffy also underwent offseason surgery to repair his left flexor tendon which made him unavailable...
Yardbarker
White Sox fan gets Tony La Russa to pitch run Adam Engel in the 8th inning
Tony La Russa was goaded into a managerial decision by a fan from the stands during a critical eighth inning comeback win over the Houston Astros. As bizarre as this season has been from a White Sox managerial standpoint you can add this one to the list. A Chicago White Sox fan appeared to get manager Tony La Russa to call time out and put in Adam Engel as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Phillies get positive update on potential Bryce Harper return date
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a tight playoff race, and may be adding a big piece back into their lineup in just a few weeks. FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci reported on Wednesday that Bryce Harper is expected to begin his rehab assignment next Tuesday with the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate.
Report: Schwarber Likely to Return to Phillies' Lineup Friday
Kyle Schwarber could return to the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup on Friday.
