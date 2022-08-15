ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Thrillist

Delta Just Announced 3 New Direct Routes

While many airlines have scaled back their flight schedules, Delta is adding more and more routes. Just last month, the carrier announced an ultra-short trip between NYC's LaGuardia Airport and Hartford, Connecticut. Now, three longer-haul routes are joining the roster. The Atlanta-based airline is adding never-before-operated, nonstop flights from Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
TravelNoire

Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Breaks Her Back After Hard Landing In California

A Southwest flight attendant breaks her back following hard landing last month in California. Reportedly, the plane landed with such force that the flight attendant initially thought the plane had crashed. Upon landing, the flight attendant “immediately felt pain in her back, neck and she could not move,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board report published on Friday. The report revealed that none of the 141 people on the plane were injured in the incident. The incident happened at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.
SANTA ANA, CA
Kamala Harris
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
biztoc.com

Sneak Peek: Hawaiian Airlines Dreamliner Is On

Hawaiian Airlines to introduce new widebody A330-200 planes. The planes will add a new level of comfort and luxury. They will also have better fuel economy, and the potential for longer distance flights. Not to mention blazing-fast, free Starlink satellite WiFi. Hawaiian has firm orders for 10 planes with flatbeds...
TheStreet

American Airlines to Go Supersonic

Coldplay singer Chris Martin once pontificated about birds flying faster than the speed of sound. In theory, that sounds very nice. But the practical realities of supersonic flight, which is to say literally flying faster than the speed of sound, aren’t nearly as romantic as Martin makes them out to be.
TRAVEL

