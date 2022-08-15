Read full article on original website
Future American Airlines plane can fly from LA to Hawaii in 3 hours
Today was a good day for the cash-rich yet time-poor, with aviation startup Boom announcing the sale of 20 of its supersonic Boom Overture passenger jets to American Airlines. The Boom Overture is expected to have a top speed of Mach 1.7 — or just over 1,100mph. In practice,...
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake
It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Video of Jason Momoa Posing as Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant Gets Him Dubbed 'Aguaman'
"flower on the left... he is spoken for ladies," a fan wrote about Momoa, who is reportedly dating Eiza Gonzalez. In the chance that Jason Momoa ever decides to quit acting one day, it looks like he'd have a great backup career as a flight attendant. On Monday, a TikTok...
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
Delta Just Announced 3 New Direct Routes
While many airlines have scaled back their flight schedules, Delta is adding more and more routes. Just last month, the carrier announced an ultra-short trip between NYC's LaGuardia Airport and Hartford, Connecticut. Now, three longer-haul routes are joining the roster. The Atlanta-based airline is adding never-before-operated, nonstop flights from Atlanta...
Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Breaks Her Back After Hard Landing In California
A Southwest flight attendant breaks her back following hard landing last month in California. Reportedly, the plane landed with such force that the flight attendant initially thought the plane had crashed. Upon landing, the flight attendant “immediately felt pain in her back, neck and she could not move,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board report published on Friday. The report revealed that none of the 141 people on the plane were injured in the incident. The incident happened at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Worst airports in the world for flight cancellations revealed
Planning on taking a flight but don’t want to be stuck at the airport? FlightAware recently complied data about the airports with the most delays and cancellations since the start of the year.
A woman said a stranger drove her family from Seattle to Vancouver so they could make their cruise after Air Canada canceled their flight
Chelsea Smith said a stranger drove her and her family for 2 1/2 hours and refused to accept payment after their flight was canceled.
Black Muslim Men Sue Alaska Airlines After Being Kicked Off Flight For Speaking And Texting In Arabic
In 2020, two Black Muslim men were removed from an Alaska Airlines flight after a passenger complained about them speaking and texting in Arabic, assuming that they were representing a threat on the flight. Now, Abobakkr Dirar and Mohamed Elamin are suing Alaska Airlines on the basis of racial discrimination and violation of civil rights.
Sneak Peek: Hawaiian Airlines Dreamliner Is On
Hawaiian Airlines to introduce new widebody A330-200 planes. The planes will add a new level of comfort and luxury. They will also have better fuel economy, and the potential for longer distance flights. Not to mention blazing-fast, free Starlink satellite WiFi. Hawaiian has firm orders for 10 planes with flatbeds...
What to know before visiting Maui, Hawaii — weather advisories, wildlife safety, and more tips from a local
Before your trip to Hawaii, read up on rules for interacting with native species, the best time of year to go, and restricted items to leave at home.
Unruly passenger forces flight from London to Los Angeles to divert to Salt Lake City, airline says
A disruptive passenger aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from London's Heathrow airport to Los Angeles on Tuesday caused the aircraft to be diverted to Salt Lake City, according to an airline statement.
Alaska Airlines Pilot And Co-pilot Argue In Front Of Passengers Before Turning Plane Around
A pilot and co-pilot on an Alaska Airlines flight engaged in a verbal dispute in front of their passengers. According to Business Insider, the incident occurred on July 18 on a flight from DC’s Dulles International Airport bound for San Francisco International Airport. Though it has not been revealed...
6 tips for traveling to Maui and the best ways to get around the island, according to a local
Buying a plane ticket to Maui is only step one of planning your trip. Once you're on the island, car rentals offer the most freedom to explore.
American Airlines to Go Supersonic
Coldplay singer Chris Martin once pontificated about birds flying faster than the speed of sound. In theory, that sounds very nice. But the practical realities of supersonic flight, which is to say literally flying faster than the speed of sound, aren’t nearly as romantic as Martin makes them out to be.
