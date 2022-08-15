ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What is flying ant day?

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A natural phenomenon which will be familiar to many people in the UK could be taking place very soon, with flying ant day predicted to be arriving after the recent heatwave.

Britain is now expecting thunderstorms after weeks of intense heat across the country.

Experts are warning that it’s the ideal conditions for flying ant day to take place.

While it’s impossible to predict an exact day, there have been warnings that it could take place any time from August 15 onwards.

But what exactly is it, and why does it happen? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is flying ant day?

When it takes place, flying ant day sees countless insects take to the skies in a bid to avoid the heat.

Chris Bonnett from Gardening Express recently gave his expert advice by saying: “Most of us have been enjoying the heatwave but while we’ve been making the most of the sun, a storm has been brewing.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“There is no specific day for Flying Ant Day, it’s usually just around mid to late August and it typically happens after a heatwave.”

He added: “The reason for this being that ants prefer humid weather and they use this time to get on the lookout for a new home and whilst that’s all well and good, it becomes a real nuisance for those of us who enjoy spending time in our gardens and outdoors.

“Ants in the UK aren’t dangerous but they can be extremely irritating.”

Bonnett also went on to give his best advice for dealing with the flying pests, saying that adding washing up liquid to water and spraying them.

He explained: “This trick works just the same way as it would be used on your plants for aphids – just add a generous squirt to a spray bottle filled with water, shake to disperse and get spraying those ants.

“You can also use artificial sweetener, by mixing it with something like apple juice to make it palatable to the ants, but this then creates a paste that is toxic to them.”

He also recommended pouring boiling water in cracks in paving and onto nests in lawns. Sprinkling cayenne pepper and cinnamon in the garden will also deter the insects.

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Birth of endangered red panda cub a ‘symbol of hope’

The cub of an endangered red panda has been described as a “symbol of hope”.Red panda Tilly, from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, gave birth to a cub affectionally referred to as Little Red on July 16, and the “incredible” moment was captured by CCTV cameras at the zoo.However, the moment was tinged with sadness as Tilly’s partner Nam Pang died in June from Addison’s disease, about a month before Little Red was brought into the world.The animals met on an international breeding programme, with the zoo being part of the European Ex-Situ Breeding Programme, which aims to create a...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Young cricketer finds furry stowaway before match

A young cricket player received a furry surprise when he opened his kit bag before a match.Tyler Ivey, 15, from Chilsworthy, on the Cornwall-Devon border, travelled for an hour-and-a-half for an away game as part of Holsworthy Cricket Club’s second team on August 13, but he was not the only member of the Ivey clan who arrived for the match.His pet hamster Gerbus, who he has had for around four months, seemingly did not want to be without his owner, so sneaked into his sports bag.“On the morning of the cricket match, I had to get up pretty early to...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Climber, 82, to bag final peak in 282 Munro challenge

An 82-year-old man said he is “ready and very excited” to scale the final peak in his mission to climb all of Scotland’s Munros.Nick Gardner has made headlines for setting himself the challenge to scale the country’s 282 highest peaks since his wife Janet, 84, was moved into a care home after developing Alzheimer’s disease and osteoporosis.The grandfather-of-four, from Gairloch, in the north-western Scottish Highlands, set off into the hills in July 2020 to begin his impressive feat.Now, just over two years later, he is about to embark on a bid to bag his final Munro – Cairn Gorm.Speaking to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flying Ant#The Ants#Gardening Express#Wi
Indy100

NASA astronaut's packing list for moon revealed

The countdown to NASA's return to the moon is officially in motion, and the launch will be the first of a set of missions putting humans on the night sun's surface.And ahead of the launch of Artemis I, the US space agency shared a list of things astronauts are bringing on the rocket as it voyages out to Earth's only natural satellite.The eclectic mix of items being brought on the quest include 245 silver Snoopy pins, a Shaun the Sheep mascot, a Dead Sea pebble, and 567 American flags.The rocket is the most powerful ever built and is set to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

New PC game 'Squirrel with a Gun' holds the internet hostage

A new game on Steam has driven the internet into a frenzy with its unique mechanics and apt title. Squirrel With a Gun is a new title being developed in Unreal Engine 5 by Daniel DeEntremont and as the title would suggest, it’s a rodent-based third-person shooter that sees players control a squirrel on a crime spree. Footage of the game’s development was posted back as early as May this year, with a quick tech demo showcasing the Unreal Engine 5’s fur lighting physics and gun physics, that can be used to send the squirrel into the air. ...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

New supersonic airliner could halve New York to London travel times

A new airliner could transform the speed of commercial travel thanks to new development by a Denver-based company.Overture is the world’s fastest airliner that was developed by the company Boom Supersonic and the vessel is able to transport 68-80 passengers up to almost 5,000 miles.The new, environmentally friendly airliner has undergone 26 million hours of design and testing, resulting in a supersonic airliner that runs on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).One such design feature is the four engines that help to balance the plane’s weight and temperature. Thanks to the engine’s smaller design the plane also runs quieter than a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Cyclists raise £80,000 for ‘life-changing’ gardens at UK’s spinal injury centres

Five cyclists have completed a 1,100-mile trip across the UK, raising more than £80,000 for a charity working to install “life-changing” gardens at every spinal injury centre in the country.Horatio’s Garden has so far enabled the installation of gardens at seven of the UK’s 11 spinal injury centres, offering patients the opportunity to recover from or adjust to their injuries through outdoor activities and classes.The team were joined by presenter and garden designer Arit Anderson for the final leg of the journey from London to Salisbury, who hailed the “healing and restorative power that gardens can offer.”Olivia Chapple, 57, founder...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
Indy100

Students’ hot air balloon artwork to take to skies over Thamesmead

A 25-metre-high hot air balloon will take to the skies this month as a “floating gallery” showcasing 200 designs telling the stories of a local community.Students of the Royal School of Needlework (RSN) in south-west London took two years to create the hot air balloon artwork made with embroidered panels illustrating stories of members of the community in Thamesmead, south-east London.The artwork, named Fields Of EveryWhen, was made in collaboration with international artists, Neil Musson and Jono Retallick, who along with the RSN students gathered stories from the community and used them to create 200 designs.These were digitally enlarged on...
VISUAL ART
Indy100

Navy helicopter engineer dismantles car to rescue stray kitten trapped inside

A helicopter engineer who dismantled a car to rescue an injured eight-week-old kitten has said there was “no way” he could have left it behind.Adam Hughes, a Leonardo Helicopters engineer, was on his way home from work at the Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, in Cornwall, when he came across a kitten on the airfield.Mr Hughes, who had lost his family pet cat the day before, noticed the tiny stray was limping with a broken leg.“I was going home to comfort my family because we had lost our own cat Orlando to renal failure the day before,” he said.“He had...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Pilot reveals they had to ‘muck in’, cleaning planes and loading bags amid staff shortages

Pilots have been having to clean planes and load luggage as airlines struggle with staff shortages this summer. An unnamed pilot, who is based in Manchester, told iNews that staffing issues started to develop at their airline around the New Year, before “escalating” in the spring. He said that understaffing meant pilots had to “muck in” to ensure flights left on schedule. “Cleaning the aircraft or putting in a couple of extra bags in, that might take five minutes and could be the difference between getting the aircraft into the air or being delayed that night,” said the pilot.“Some airlines’...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy