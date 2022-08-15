Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The Taliban returned to power in Kabul on 15 August last year. Since then, an already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has gone from bad to worse, and Afghans seeking safety from Taliban persecution and reprieve from the country’s dire economic crisis have mostly been met by closed borders, deportations, and unkept relocation pledges. If there’s one sliver of good news it’s that armed violence has significantly decreased throughout the country, although the so-called Islamic State Khorasan Province has continued to attack members of ethnic and religious minorities. The Taliban has also executed, arbitrarily detained and tortured critics, curtailed media freedom, and severely restricted the rights of women and girls, according to a new Human Rights Watch report. Afghanistan’s economy is in a tailspin: 70 percent of households can’t provide for their basic needs, and nearly 23 million people – some 60 percent of the population – are at risk of malnutrition. Meanwhile, aid pledges are lagging far behind projected needs, $9.1 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves have been frozen overseas, and the knock-on effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are distracting attention and pushing inflation and the costs of living ever higher.

