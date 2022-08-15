Read full article on original website
Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again
The mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books,” the 46-year-old told the paper. “I didn’t know that such a writer even exists. I had no knowledge...
Salman Rushdie on Ventilator and Could Lose Eye After Knife Attack
FAIRVIEW, New Jersey—British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after a brutal on-stage stabbing attack at a western New York literary event, his agent said late Friday. “The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie wrote in an emailed update. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”The grim prognosis came shortly after a 24-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for the brazen attack. New York State Police have identified Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, as the suspected assailant in the attack that...
Mother of Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect says he ‘changed’ after Middle East trip
The mother of the 24-year-old suspect accused of attempting to murder Sir Salman Rushdie says the man "changed" from being a "popular, loving son" to a "moody introvert" after visiting the Middle East in 2018. Sir Salman, 75, was stabbed nearly 10 times, including in the neck and the abdomen, on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in New York. His novel The Satanic Verses, considered blasphemous by some Islamist leaders, has drawn death threats for decades, including a fatwa from Iran’s former spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah...
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York. Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details. Earlier in the day, the man accused of attacking him Friday at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat center, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime. An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.
Salman Rushdie attack: details emerge about New Jersey suspect
Details have begun to slowly emerge about Hadi Matar, the man who has been charged with the attempted murder of the author Salman Rushdie. Matar, 24, was arrested on Friday after allegedly storming the stage of a literary event in New York and stabbing Rushdie as he prepared to speak. Rushdie’s agent said the novelist suffered stab wounds to his arm and liver in the attack, would probably lose an eye and couldn’t speak because he had been put on a ventilator.
Hezbollah official says group does not know anything about attack on Rushdie
BEIRUT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - An official from Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Saturday the group had no additional information on the stabbing attack against novelist Salman Rushdie.
Suspect's Father Refuses to Speak About Rushdie Attack - Lebanon Town Mayor
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The father of a man charged with attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie has locked himself in at his home in southern Lebanon and is refusing to speak to anyone, town mayor Ali Tehfe said on Sunday. The suspect in Friday's attack in New York state has...
Salman Rushdie stabbing: Iran denies involvement and says author himself is to blame for attack
Iran has denied any involvement in the New York stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie, arguing that only the author and his supporters are to be blamed for the attack.Sir Salman, who has been receiving death threats for his novel The Satanic Verses, was stabbed nearly 10 times, including in the neck and the abdomen, on Friday by a man who rushed onto the stage as the author was preparing to deliver a lecture.Although the 75-year-old author has been taken off a ventilator, he remains in critical condition after suffering liver damage and severed nerves in an arm and an...
Inside Hadi Matar’s Last Days Before the Stabbing Attack on Salman Rushdie
Three days before Hadi Matar allegedly rushed the stage at a literary event to brutally attack British-Indian author Salman Rushdie, the 24-year-old wrote a late-night email to his New Jersey gym to cancel his membership.“Hey this is Hadi,” Matar wrote in an Aug. 9 email to the State of Fitness Boxing Club at 1:31 a.m. “I was going tk [sic] ask if you guys can disable autopay for me right now. As I won’t be able to make it back to the gym right now. Thanks.”The email, obtained by The Daily Beast, also showcased Matar’s avatar: the Grand Ayatollah Ali...
The Reeling Iranian Regime
Weaker than at any time since the 1979 revolution, the Iranian regime is like a dangerous, wounded animal, lashing out in an effort to preserve its existence. Its economy broken and reeling from the twin blows of courts in Belgium and Sweden sentencing its agents to long terms of imprisonment for terrorist offenses and crimes against humanity, the mullahs are in meltdown.
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday denied involvement in the stabbing in New York that seriously wounded renowned author Salman Rushdie and said the controversial writer was himself responsible. The attack, which authorities say was premeditated, happened at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday as Rushdie was preparing to give...
Salman Rushdie's 'defiant sense of humour' remains, son says
Author Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition but "his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact", his son says. Zafar Rushdie said his father had sustained life-changing injuries, but was able to speak to his family. Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Iran Denies Involvement But Justifies Assault
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though he justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the attack. The comments by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, came more than two days after the attack on Rushdie in New York. The writer has now been taken off a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” according to his agent.More from The Hollywood ReporterSalman Rushdie Off Ventilator and "on the Road to Recovery" After Attack, Agent SaysWarner Bros. Discovery Condemns Threats Against J.K. Rowling...
What is a fatwa?
When news broke on August 12, 2022, that the writer Salman Rushdie had been attacked, many people immediately recalled the fatwa, or edict, calling on all Muslims to take his life, issued in 1989 by the Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s Supreme Leader at the time. Khomeini accused Rushdie’s 1988 novel, “The Satanic Verses,” of insulting Islam and blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad. Violent riots and credible death threats sent Rushdie into hiding, and he spent the next nine years under British police protection. He did not emerge again until 1998, after Iran promised it would not enforce the fatwa, though...
