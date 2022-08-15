ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

This Chester County Place Among Top 10 Philly Region ZIP Codes with Largest Home Price Increase in July

 2 days ago

Image via iStock.

While home prices are starting to slowly drop nationwide, many local towns are still seeing record-high prices being set as inventory remains low and demand high, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal

In fact, one Chester County place has found its spot on the top ten list of Greater Philadelphia ZIP Codes with the largest home price increases in July. 

Overall, the median list price in the Philadelphia metro area was up 6.2 percent year over year in July. While that is under the 16.6 percent year-over-year jump for the country as a whole, many suburban towns completely blew last year’s price tags out of the water. 

For example, ZIP Code 19355 (Malvern) ranked fifth in the region with an 83 percent year-over-year median list price change. The current median list price in the ZIP Code is $1,150,990. 

Still, Malvern did record some price reductions in July. Out of the typical 32 new listings per week last month, around 20 per week saw their prices reduced slightly. 

Read more about the ZIP Codes with the largest home price increases in the Philadelphia Business Journal

VISTA.Today

Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning

Image via Squishr at Facebook. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
railfan.com

West Chester Celebrates 25 Years in September

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — For those who want to escape today’s inflated prices and have fun doing it, Pennsylvania’s West Chester Railroad has got a deal for you: on September 25 prices will be set as they were on that date in 1997 to mark the 25th anniversary of the railroad’s opening. The event celebrates the efforts of the all-volunteer workforce that has operated the railroad from the start and will spotlight its historic diesels and cars.
VISTA.Today

Recently-Opened Nearby Baby Formula Factory Aims to Bring Relief to PA, Nation

Mia Funt and Ron Belldegrun, founders of ByHeart.Image via ByHeart. A brother and sister pair, both University of Pennsylvania graduates, opened the newest baby formula factory in the nation in a converted manufacturing plant in nearby Reading, thus impacting surrounding Pennsylvanian areas and all of America, write Erin Arvedlund and Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
phillyvoice.com

Eat your way through the suburbs during Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Head over to Philadelphia's western suburbs during the next two weeks to enjoy lunch and dinner deals at some of the most popular restaurants found outside of the city. Main Line Today Restaurant Week takes place from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4 in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Over 30 participating restaurants will feature lunch menus priced at $20, $30 and $35. Dinner menus are priced at $30, $45 or $55.
west-chester.com

Gay Street Marketplace Survey

What do you think? Please share your thoughts, ideas, and concerns about the Gay Street Marketplace. West Chester Borough and Traffic Planning Design, Inc. are examining the effectiveness of Gay Steet’s open-air marketplace, what you like about it, and how it can be improved. Please take a few moments and complete our online survey. Whether you are a visitor to West Chester, a resident or a business owner, we value your opinion. Our goal is to create the best possible experience for everyone.
VISTA.Today

Exton-Based Brumbaugh Wealth Management Opens New Office in Greensboro, N.C.

Andrew Scheppegrell, second from left, will be the "resident" financial advisor in Brumbaugh Wealth Management's new office in Greensboro, N.C. Exton-based Brumbaugh Wealth Management — one of the leading, independent financial services firms in the Delaware Valley — has opened a new office in Greensboro, N.C., at 101 South Elm Street, Suite 56.
fb101.com

IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION

James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
VISTA.Today

Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture

Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros.Image via Donna Rovins, Daily Local News. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
VISTA.Today

Chester County Introduces Interactive Map That Showcases Publicly Accessible Trails, Nature Preserves

The Chester County Planning Commission has released a new interactive map that showcases all of the county’s publicly accessible trails and nature preserves. The Trailfinder Map helps residents and visitors discover new trails — more than 550 miles of them — to explore in Chester County. Nearly 70 miles of trails are multi-use, allowing for pedestrian and bicycle use, and are ADA-accessible. The map does not include most trails within housing developments, or short, isolated segments of trails.
VISTA.Today

Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Philadelphia Union has announced a new multi-year partnership agreement with WSFS Bank, the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and wealth franchise in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region, making it the official bank partner and community supporter of the Union and Subaru Park. The agreement marks the first...
