ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Man accused of killing couple in 1992 in revenge for 1977 snowmobile accident

By Ben Newhouse
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Feqm_0hHfNuGn00

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old man from Wisconsin has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to the 1992 deaths of two people in Waupaca County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday, August 12 that Tony Haase has been charged for the double homicide of Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad.

Recent DNA testing helped lead to the arrest of Haase, after a rigorous investigation by the DCI for the last 30 years. According to the criminal complaint, numerous print impressions were discovered inside the crime scene, with some of the prints left behind in the blood of the victims.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: OnlyFans star batters boyfriend she stabbed to death, prosecutors say

In 1992, Mumbrue and Togstad were found stabbed to death in the bedroom of Togstad’s Royalton, Wisconsin residence. Togstad died from a single stab wound to the chest, and Mumbrue was found with multiple stab wounds.

A dog was also found dead at the scene.

Detectives found evidence of a struggle but no signs of a robbery or theft – or a murder weapon.

The criminal complaint also states that on July 6, 2022, a DNA sample was taken from Haase during a traffic stop. It was then determined by an analyst that the DNA obtained from Haase was allegedly consistent with the DNA profile that was gathered from ‘foreign bodily fluids’ that were initially discovered on the body of Togstad.

According to the criminal complaint , Haase denied anything to do with the homicides but explained to the interviewing investigators that “he was afraid he was involved” when he first saw the news report of the deaths.

He disclosed that his father and Togstad’s father were friends, and were both involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977. Haase’s father was killed.

“For some reason he started to think about the accident that killed his father. Those thoughts led to him going to the home of Tanna Togstad,” the complaint said.

Haase went on to explain that he has no memory of the homicides but that he has had “snippets” of memories through the years that he attributed to the murders.

“This arrest happened because of investigators’ unwavering pursuit of justice over the course of three decades,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone whose commitment to this investigation made this arrest possible.”

The investigation was led by the DCI and has been assisted by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Waupaca County District Attorney, and the FBI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waupaca County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Waupaca County, WI
City
Royalton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Weyauwega, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFLA

WFLA

84K+
Followers
18K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy