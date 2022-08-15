ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Meridian Bank Heads South, Opens New Office in Florida

 2 days ago

Meridian Bank corporate offices.Image via Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank has opened a new business office in Bonita Springs, Fla. This office will extend Meridian’s full suite of financial products and services to the south Florida market.  

Wayne Griest, formerly CEO of Continental Bank in Philadelphia, was appointed by Meridian to lead the Florida expansion. After the sale of Continental to Bryn Mawr Trust in 2014, he moved to Bonita Springs to continue his banking career. Griest’s connections in the region are a natural fit for Meridian’s Florida presence. 

“This is a tremendous new growth opportunity for Meridian Bank,” said Meridian Chairman and CEO Chris Annas. “Many Delaware Valley natives either reside or have second homes in south Florida. Some even have business interests there that Meridian can support. Because of Meridian’s many proven digital tools and processes, our customers in Florida will have a seamless connection to our operations in Greater Philadelphia. This connection, along with our existing, widely recognized brand, will be a great help in establishing our business footprint.” 

Since moving into its new office at 24860 S. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs, Meridian has hired two experienced commercial lenders and a relationship assistant. Each will help Griest tap into what the bank expects to be significant loan, deposit and other business opportunities in the region. The bank has also formed an Advisory Board in the region consisting of seasoned business professionals who have significant ties to the region, all of whom will help with the Bank’s business development efforts. 

Image via Meridian Bank.

#Business Opportunities#Delaware Valley#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#Meridian Bank Heads South#Meridian#Continental Bank#Bryn Mawr Trust#Meridian Chairman#An Advisory Board
Recently-Opened Nearby Baby Formula Factory Aims to Bring Relief to PA, Nation

Mia Funt and Ron Belldegrun, founders of ByHeart.Image via ByHeart. A brother and sister pair, both University of Pennsylvania graduates, opened the newest baby formula factory in the nation in a converted manufacturing plant in nearby Reading, thus impacting surrounding Pennsylvanian areas and all of America, write Erin Arvedlund and Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

