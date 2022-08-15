Meridian Bank Heads South, Opens New Office in Florida

Meridian Bank corporate offices. Image via Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank has opened a new business office in Bonita Springs, Fla. This office will extend Meridian’s full suite of financial products and services to the south Florida market.

Wayne Griest, formerly CEO of Continental Bank in Philadelphia, was appointed by Meridian to lead the Florida expansion. After the sale of Continental to Bryn Mawr Trust in 2014, he moved to Bonita Springs to continue his banking career. Griest’s connections in the region are a natural fit for Meridian’s Florida presence.

“This is a tremendous new growth opportunity for Meridian Bank,” said Meridian Chairman and CEO Chris Annas. “Many Delaware Valley natives either reside or have second homes in south Florida. Some even have business interests there that Meridian can support. Because of Meridian’s many proven digital tools and processes, our customers in Florida will have a seamless connection to our operations in Greater Philadelphia. This connection, along with our existing, widely recognized brand, will be a great help in establishing our business footprint.”

Since moving into its new office at 24860 S. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs, Meridian has hired two experienced commercial lenders and a relationship assistant. Each will help Griest tap into what the bank expects to be significant loan, deposit and other business opportunities in the region. The bank has also formed an Advisory Board in the region consisting of seasoned business professionals who have significant ties to the region, all of whom will help with the Bank’s business development efforts.