Toledo, OR

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon International Air Show Takes To The Skies Over McMinnville

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon International Air Show is back at the McMinnville Airport this weekend. The show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team and other military and civilian aircraft. Major Kristin Beo Wolfe will be showing off the...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences

From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
TURNER, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Native Americans gather at Sunnyside to celebrate heritage

Native American Deitrich Peters’ words reverberated quietly against a backdrop of trees and brush as he spoke his prayer through a microphone. “Dance,” “happy” and “circle” seemed to single themselves out in the echo, reiterating the sentiment he was sending to his creator.
LEBANON, OR
KXL

3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kptv.com

Salem Parkway closed in all directions due to multi-vehicle crash

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. about a crash on Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, but reported one vehicle was on fire.
SALEM, OR
philomathnews.com

Local firefighters knock down sizable wildfire

With conditions just right on Wednesday for a wildfire to break out, eight Benton County fire agencies were dispatched to an area east of Blodgett to knock down a blaze that had ignited in grass and brush. Capt. Rich Saalsaa of Philomath Fire & Rescue said the Oregon Department of...
BLODGETT, OR
KXL

Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora

AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
AURORA, OR
987thebull.com

Man Dies After Being Hit In Parking Lot Of Salem Park

Salem, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead after he was struck in the parking lot of Woodmansee Park. Preliminary reports say the female driver ran over the man at around 9:15 Saturday morning. The park located at 4629 Sunnyside Rd SE, is currently closed and residents should expect police presence in the area for the next few hours.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Salem police: Woman runs over, kills ex-husband at park

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman has been arrested on murder charges after running over her ex-husband in the parking lot of a Salem park on Saturday morning, according to the Salem Police Department. SPD said at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot...
SALEM, OR

