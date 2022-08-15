Read full article on original website
Unique Canyon Drive Park Tucked Away at Lincoln City's SW 11th - Central Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A bit of a central Oregon coast hotspot that's paradoxically out-of-the-way, Lincoln City's Canyon Drive Park is a lovely irregularity when it comes to beaches in this seven-mile stretch of strands. It would seem that it's not super well known, and yet it can be bustling with folks.
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
hereisoregon.com
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
yachatsnews.com
Port of Alsea ends Shrimp Daddy’s lease at port-owned building, but gives owner six additional months to move
WALDPORT – The Port of Alsea board voted Wednesday to end the lease of a small shop it rents to a commercial sand shrimp processor, saying it needed the space for its own operations. But the board gave Shrimp Daddy’s owner Mike Gatens of Waldport until March 31 to...
KXL
Oregon International Air Show Takes To The Skies Over McMinnville
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon International Air Show is back at the McMinnville Airport this weekend. The show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team and other military and civilian aircraft. Major Kristin Beo Wolfe will be showing off the...
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
KATU.com
Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences
From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Native Americans gather at Sunnyside to celebrate heritage
Native American Deitrich Peters’ words reverberated quietly against a backdrop of trees and brush as he spoke his prayer through a microphone. “Dance,” “happy” and “circle” seemed to single themselves out in the echo, reiterating the sentiment he was sending to his creator.
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
Man hit by car in Salem’s Woodmansee Park, dies
Salem police say that a man died Saturday morning after being struck by a woman driving a car at a local park.
kptv.com
Salem Parkway closed in all directions due to multi-vehicle crash
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. about a crash on Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, but reported one vehicle was on fire.
KATU.com
Three people killed in crash, Highway 101 closed north of Depoe Bay on the Oregon coast
Three people died in a crash that has Highway 101 closed Monday between Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, the Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported late Monday morning near milepost 122, which is north of Lincoln Beach. The Oregon Department of Transportation said that the north and southbound...
philomathnews.com
Local firefighters knock down sizable wildfire
With conditions just right on Wednesday for a wildfire to break out, eight Benton County fire agencies were dispatched to an area east of Blodgett to knock down a blaze that had ignited in grass and brush. Capt. Rich Saalsaa of Philomath Fire & Rescue said the Oregon Department of...
KXL
Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora
AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
987thebull.com
Man Dies After Being Hit In Parking Lot Of Salem Park
Salem, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead after he was struck in the parking lot of Woodmansee Park. Preliminary reports say the female driver ran over the man at around 9:15 Saturday morning. The park located at 4629 Sunnyside Rd SE, is currently closed and residents should expect police presence in the area for the next few hours.
kptv.com
Salem police: Woman runs over, kills ex-husband at park
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman has been arrested on murder charges after running over her ex-husband in the parking lot of a Salem park on Saturday morning, according to the Salem Police Department. SPD said at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot...
