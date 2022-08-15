Heart Disease Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Zurich, Allianz, AIG: Heart Disease Insurance Market 2022-2028

According to this report the liability insurance market size was valued at $252.34 billion. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. Liability insurance is a policy that offers protection to businesses and individuals from risk, which they may be held legally or sued for negligence, malpractice or injury. This insurance policy protects the insured from legal payouts and costs, for which the policyholder is deemed to be responsible.

