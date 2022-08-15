ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

KGAB AM 650

Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally

Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Gordon Nominated For Another Term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results

Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Tuesday Is Wyoming’s 2022 Primary Election day

Today is primary election day in Wyoming. A variety of Wyoming state Laramie County and city of Cheyenne races are on the ballot. While the general election won't happen until November, Wyoming is among the most Republican states in the country. That means primary election day is often--though by no means always--the de facto election day for many political offices.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In

Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Gorgeous! Check Out Parts Of Wyoming “That Don’t Look Real!”

Wyoming has so many places that are absolutely gorgeous. We're in a state that has unbridled beauty that when you come upon parts of the state, it looks like it was created in a studio for a 3D movie that Peter Jackson or James Cameron created. I mean, even locally, if you've ever gone to Vedauwoo when it's a little foggy, it looks like you're searching for hobbits in Lord Of The Rings, or you know, one of the Hobbit films.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
KGAB AM 650

Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming

Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Hageman Defeats Cheney For Wyoming Congressional Seat

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night

Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
THAYNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming

A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
GILLETTE, WY
