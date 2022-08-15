Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Only the “10th” Most Beautiful State in America? I Disagree.
Ah, Wyoming. Home of sweeping prairies, dramatic mountainscapes, and gorgeous sunsets. We love your majestic beauty - why else would we put up with the crazy wind and hailstorms? Yes, our state is beautiful. But according to Thrillest, Wyoming isn't the most beautiful state in the country. And I respectfully disagree with them.
Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally
Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
Gordon Nominated For Another Term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results
Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuesday Is Wyoming’s 2022 Primary Election day
Today is primary election day in Wyoming. A variety of Wyoming state Laramie County and city of Cheyenne races are on the ballot. While the general election won't happen until November, Wyoming is among the most Republican states in the country. That means primary election day is often--though by no means always--the de facto election day for many political offices.
The Internet Has Feelings On What Devils Tower Actually Is.
Devils Tower is the first national monument in the United States. We can all agree on that. We can also agree that seeing Devils Tower is more than awe-inspiring. We can also all agree that it's an incredible wonder in this world. But, if you ask people what they think...
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gorgeous! Check Out Parts Of Wyoming “That Don’t Look Real!”
Wyoming has so many places that are absolutely gorgeous. We're in a state that has unbridled beauty that when you come upon parts of the state, it looks like it was created in a studio for a 3D movie that Peter Jackson or James Cameron created. I mean, even locally, if you've ever gone to Vedauwoo when it's a little foggy, it looks like you're searching for hobbits in Lord Of The Rings, or you know, one of the Hobbit films.
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
Trump Congratulates Hageman, Thanks Wyoming, Says Cheney Can Now ‘Disappear’
With news that Harriet Hageman has defeated Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the primary election to determine who will take Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it was of course only a matter of time before former president Donald Trump would take a victory lap and gloat over the result.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming
Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
Primary Election Results for Wyoming House of Representatives
It's going to be a full house, so to speak. Nine Wyoming House of Representative positions were up for grabs on Tuesday with 17 different people attempting to take a two-year seat. Based on unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's Elections Office, Tony Lock has defeated Joe MacGuire in...
Hageman Defeats Cheney For Wyoming Congressional Seat
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night
Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
New University of Wyoming Survey Finds Hageman Leading Cheney in GOP Primary for Wyoming
According to a new survey by the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC), Wyoming Republican primary candidate Harriet Hageman is leading incumbent Liz Cheney by nearly 30 points in the primary race for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. The survey that was conducted from July...
Wyoming Gov. Gordon: Coal Leasing Moratorium Will Harm Consumers
Gov. Mark Gordon denounced the ruling by a federal judge on Friday that would restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands, according to a prepared statement. "This decision is a step backwards that doesn’t protect the environment and ensures consumers will pay more for energy," Gordon said.
Wyoming Man Dies After Being Partially Ejected in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his pickup near Burlington Saturday evening, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. near milepost 119.7 on Wyoming 30. The patrol says 81-year-old Frank Willis was headed west when he failed to negotiate a gradual, right-hand curve and lost control...
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0