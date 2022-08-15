Read full article on original website
Inside The Kitchen at Modern Bird in Traverse City
“That that has always been the dream we would always talk about, ‘Oh, someday we’ll move to Traverse City and do this,'” said Emily Stewart. Now that dream is a reality for husband and wife Andy Elliot and Emily Stewart at Modern Bird. “It was like my...
Look up! The next few nights could be great for seeing northern lights
Spend some time outside for the next few days, and you might catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service predicts a strong geomagnetic storm sometime between Wednesday and Friday nights. The forecast calls for some clouds in the sky each of the next few nights, with...
Stay in a Pabst Blue Ribbon 80′ Inspired Motel in Traverse City
Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to take vacationers in Traverse City back to a simpler time. Capitalizing on the brand’s new platform “Pabst is the Place", it offers new PBR-themed hotel rooms. According to Crain's Detroit, the nostalgic roadside Grand Traverse Motel on East Front Street was chosen as...
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
Crain's Detroit Business
Pabst Blue Ribbon opens '80s-themed motel in Traverse City
Paying tribute to simpler times has been a go-to playbook for brands, whose campaigns continue to feature retro products and cultural icons from yesteryear. Pabst Blue Ribbon raises the nostalgia bar even higher with its latest campaign: PBR-themed motel rooms that transport visitors to the ‘80s.
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal
As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
