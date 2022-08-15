ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Whole Life Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AIG, Aviva, Metlife: Whole Life Insurance Market 2022-2028

By ReleaseWire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Allianz, AIG: Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Niche Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC Group, AIG, UnitedHealth Group

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The Niche Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Niche Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aig#Metlife#General Insurance#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Htf Mi#Allianz#Axa#Generali#Ping An Insurance#China Life Insurance#Prudential Plc#Zurich Insurance#Nippon Life Insurance#Japan Post Holdings#Manulife Financial#Cpic#Chubb
Fortune

‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

CEO Masayoshi Son’s multibillion-dollar investment spree over the past few years has turned into a nightmare for SoftBank. Japanese conglomerate and tech investing powerhouse SoftBank revealed on Monday that it lost $23 billion between April and June, the most significant quarterly loss in the company’s history. CEO Masayoshi...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate

Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. The Business Research Company’s Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. August 16, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Dominant Players: Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz

Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Projected Value Of. . Mn In 2020, with Indexing A CAGR Of 2.6%. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers and Restraints: Medical Malpractice Insurance Market research includes an analysis of various factors driving the growth in the leading Software and Services industry. It Describes the latest trends, market barriers, and industrial driving forces which affect positively or negatively changing the.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
InsuranceNewsNet

MENA Health and Medical Insurance Market Report 2022: 6% Annual Growth Expected Driven By Increasing Investment – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets

-- The “MENA Health and Medical Insurance Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 - 2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Key Highlights The MENA health and medical insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

The Worldwide Liability Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $432 Billion by 2031

According to this report the liability insurance market size was valued at $252.34 billion. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. Liability insurance is a policy that offers protection to businesses and individuals from risk, which they may be held legally or sued for negligence, malpractice or injury. This insurance policy protects the insured from legal payouts and costs, for which the policyholder is deemed to be responsible.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

USAA Life Insurance Company Partners with Human API to Transform Life Insurance Buying Process

(USAA Life) announces the next step in the evolution of their life insurance offering by partnering with Human API, the leading health data platform. Pairing USAA Life’s rich experience with digital health data and Human API’s industry-leading technology will drive transformation in the life insurance buying process to create an unmatched member experience.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey Under Review With Positive Implications

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey. (MDAdvantage) (. Lawrenceville, NJ. ). MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. and. MAG Mutual Insurance Company. (MAG Mutual),...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

SolCyber Transforms Cyber Insurance for the Mid-Market with Converge

DALLAS , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SolCyber, a company and the first modern MSSP for the midmarket, today announced a partnership with Converge, an emerging cyber insurance provider, to redefine cyber insurance for the mid-market. The partnership helps small and mid-sized organizations dramatically improve their security posture and decrease business risk with a more efficient application process, enhanced coverage and significant premium savings of up to 30 percent.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Agency Revolution Acquires Forge3 to Become Undisputed Leader of Marketing Solutions for the Insurance Industry

Agreement expands Agency Revolution's website capabilities and cements their position as the premier end-to-end marketing solution for insurance agencies and agents. /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its acquisition of Forge3, the highest-rated, fastest-growing insurance agency website platform. "Forge3...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy