8 corrections officers who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin get $1.5M settlement
Eight corrections officers sued after they were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin, in jail for George Floyd's murder, because of their race.
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
BRICKEYS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles (155 kilometers) east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC...
Throw Away The Key! Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Fear For Safety in GA Prison After Federal Judge Upholds Hate Crime Convictions
Once again, cowardly wannabe klansmen can dish out the violence, but they can’t take it. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan is still trying to weasel their way out of consequences for the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The three men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder in January. TMZ reports a federal judge upheld their February hate crime conviction. Now Travis McMichael is seeking leniency with the complexion for protection catchphrase: he fears for his life.
Mississippi Cop Cleared Of All Wrongdoing After Video Showed Brutal Arrest Of Handcuffed Black Driver
Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Hayden Falvey was cleared of all wrongdoing after a video showed the brutal arrest of Eugene Lewis, a Black driver. The post Mississippi Cop Cleared Of All Wrongdoing After Video Showed Brutal Arrest Of Handcuffed Black Driver appeared first on NewsOne.
Suspect arrested and charged in connection with fatal shooting of North Kansas City police officer
Joshua T. Rocha, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action.
Complex
Two Former Cops Convicted in George Floyd’s Death Sentenced to Prison
Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted in the death of George Floyd. KTTC reports that Kueng was the first of the two officers to be sentenced on Wednesday, and was ordered to serve three years in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release. Thao was sentenced during a second hearing in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was ordered to serve three and half years in federal prison.
