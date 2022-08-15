Read full article on original website
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup. But first, elephant ears. The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair begins
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
WLUC
Negaunee Elks hosting Bean Bag Brawl this Saturday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Elks Lodge is gearing up for the 2022 Bean Bag Brawl on Saturday, August 20. The bean bag tournament will raise money to support Negaunee High School scholarships and the local veteran’s fund. Competitive teams will have to bring their own bean bags...
WLUC
Bark River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen. Kassey Labadie of Bark River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant. Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule. Watch your TV6 News for continued...
WLUC
‘It takes a lot of work’: 4H exhibitors talk about UP State Fair preparation
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Past the rides and fair food along the midway, you’ll find barns filled with animals at the U.P. State Fair. 4H exhibitors train with their animals all year to prepare. One exhibit in question earlier in the year was poultry. With bird flu in Upper...
WLUC
We the People Michigan holds Marquette Energy Justice Open House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Most people pay their electric bills or notice when their power goes out, but don’t often think about their energy system. We the People Michigan seeks to change that. On Tuesday it held a Marquette Energy Justice Open House to help people find out what...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair continues with family fun, agriculture
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fun, 4-H and funnel cakes are only some of the attractions coming to the U.P. this week. The U.P. State Fair is on in Escanaba. Attendees can expect to find a petting zoo, carnival rides and live entertainment the rest of the week. The fair will also feature themed days, such as Honored Citizens Day on Thursday and Ladies’ Day on Friday.
WLUC
HarborFest to return to Marquette, Aug. 26-27
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of summer is nearly here. And there’s no better way to end the summer than with food, beverages, music and fun for the whole family. HarborFest is on August 26 and August 27.
WLUC
Classic Cars on Third coming this Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street in Marquette will soon be packed with cars for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third.” This Saturday, August 20, more than 100 vehicles are expected to line up for display. All proceeds from the show will go to the Marquette Women’s...
WLUC
Superior Arts Youth Theater to host Back to School Drive
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, August 16, Superior Arts Youth Theater will be accepting donations of school supplies, for their back to school drive for Upper Peninsula Health Plan. Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Superior Theater, located at 230 Lakeshore Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
WLUC
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore receives inaugural ParkVentures grant to purchase accessible fishing dock
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan recently received a ParkVentures grant from the National Park Foundation (NPF) to purchase an accessible fishing dock for Grand Sable Lake. ParkVentures is a new NPF program that provides grants for programs and activities that engage historically excluded communities through...
WLUC
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the operations of Maki Driving School, Inc, after they were found to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. According to the MDOS, on Tuesday, August 16, the school was issued a suspension...
WLUC
First cannabis growing facility in Marquette to hold launch party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Coast Cultivation products are exclusively sold at The Fire Station Cannabis Company locations. It is the first growing facility in Marquette and will be holding a launch party Saturday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is run...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicks off UP Budget Tour in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Under sunny skies, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) met with veterans and U.P. officials at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans Wednesday. She discussed the construction of a new, modern veteran’s home. “This building built in 1984 needs a bit of TLC so that we can bring...
WLUC
Arnold Post Office under threat of closing
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - A rural post office in Marquette County is under threat of closing. A post office in Arnold, Mich., located forty miles south of Marquette, does not have adequate staff to remain open, according to post office staff. The post office delivers mail to Arnold, nearby Felch Township and others. Marquette County Board of Commissioners District 5 Representative Bill Nordeen said closing this location would make it difficult for those who live nearby to receive mail.
WLUC
RE/MAX to hold fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. real estate agency is raising money for children this week. RE/MAX is holding a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals in Marquette Thursday. The fundraiser will include silent auctions, food and prizes. RE/MAX will give away youth bikes and the RE/MAX balloon crew will be there with activities for kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of this type for CMN Hospitals, the agency has already raised over $100,000 for the organization in the last 10 years.
WLUC
Habitat Humanity home receives new free roof
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Habitat for Humanity home in Negaunee Township received a free new roof Tuesday. Rainy Creek Construction donated its labor while GAF Materials Corporation donated the materials. Around six workers showed up to help install the new roof. Marquette Habitat for Humanity started construction on...
WLUC
Marquette tour guide creates individual adventure plans for people of all abilities
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette tour guide wants to help you experience the beautiful U.P., regardless of your abilities or recreation experience. Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours (MRT) will create an individual plan for you, for your chosen adventure. You can check out MRT’s full list of offerings...
WLUC
Marquette’s newest author holds book signing for first novel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s newest published author is still a high school senior. Liam Ulland-Joy is a senior at MSHS. He’s published the first novel called ‘Forsaken City.’ Tuesday, Ulland-Joy held a book signing for ‘Forsaken City’ at the Presque Isle Pavilion. It’s...
WLUC
Rural schools seeing changes in enrollment numbers
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - With schools starting soon, many districts are seeing changes in enrollment, especially in rural communities. The first day of school is swiftly approaching for schools large and small. In Rock, Mid Peninsula is one rural school, with around 200 K-12 students. District Superintendent Eric VanDamme said enrollment trends are positive.
