MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. real estate agency is raising money for children this week. RE/MAX is holding a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals in Marquette Thursday. The fundraiser will include silent auctions, food and prizes. RE/MAX will give away youth bikes and the RE/MAX balloon crew will be there with activities for kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of this type for CMN Hospitals, the agency has already raised over $100,000 for the organization in the last 10 years.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO