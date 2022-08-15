Duck Creek Technologies named as a Dominant Provider for its claims management solution by Aite-Novarica Group

Read full article on original website
Duck Creek Welcomes Betterview as New Ecosystem Partner Offering Risk Mitigation and Loss Control Solutions for P&C Insurers
Boston , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance announces a partnership with Betterview to offer insurers property intelligence and risk management solutions directly within the Duck Creek UI. The integration on Duck Creek Content Exchange will give insurers a holistic, actionable view of real property risk, allowing them to cut down expenses, prevent losses, and build a better customer experience.
New Risk Management Findings from Guangdong University of Technology Described (A Risk-based Stochastic Model for Supporting Resources Allocation of Agricultural Water-energy-food System Under Uncertainty): Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on Risk Management. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The interactive water-energy relationship is a major restriction on food production in agricultural irrigation systems. Applying water-saving irrigation systems can further intensify the interrelationship between water and electricity and trigger a water-energy joint risk.”
Agency Revolution Acquires Forge3 to Become Undisputed Leader of Marketing Solutions for the Insurance Industry
Agreement expands Agency Revolution's website capabilities and cements their position as the premier end-to-end marketing solution for insurance agencies and agents. /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its acquisition of Forge3, the highest-rated, fastest-growing insurance agency website platform. "Forge3...
Lumeris Names Julie Hammes SVP of People and Culture to Lead Talent Development, Acquisition and Growth Strategy
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of the technology, insurance capabilities and expertise needed to support value-based care models, announced today the appointment of. as Senior Vice President of People and Culture. Hammes joins. Lumeris. following more than 15 years with leading workforces including Epiq Global, JP Morgan and. Farmers...
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Coordinating Analysis Of Data Streams For Building A Personalized Permanent Life Insurance Product” Published Online (USPTO 20220237705): Safti4u Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Clark, Brian J. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The life insurance industry consists of permanent life insurance, term insurance, annuities and other qualified additional benefits such as disability income. Product designs evolved over the years to provide policy owners more choices on aspects such as premium flexibility, adjustable death benefits, crediting strategies linked to external indices, and guarantees on premiums and periodic withdrawals. A historical review of some important innovations will provide context for the significance of this invention.
Pinnacle Financial Services Partners with Health One to Expand Market & Agent Opportunities
--News Direct-- , one of the largest, full-service health, life, annuities and long-term care national marketing organizations and an affiliate of. (“AmeriLife”), announced today that it has acquired. (“Health One”). A. Miami. -based insurance marketing organization, Health One specializes in the distribution of Medicare Advantage, Medicare...
thefastmode.com
China Mobile Selects Comba for Large Rollout of 5G Extended Picocell
Comba Network, a subsidiary of Comba Telecom has been providing top-notch equipment and solutions to support telecom operators to build 5G public and private networks globally. Recently, Comba Network was selected by China Mobile to contribute to the rollout of one of the largest deployments of 5G extended picocell, which...
Stratodesk and Davenport Group Partner to Deliver Enhanced End-to-End IT Solutions to Organizations Nationwide
LEWISBURG, Tenn. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Stratodesk, the EUC endpoint OS innovator, and Davenport Group, a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner providing end-to-end solutions for customers around the country, today announced their partnership. Davenport Group is now included within the Stratodesk Edge channel partner program, which delivers enhanced end-to-end IT solutions to organizations nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005214/en/ Stratodesk helps Davenport Group enhance its strategic focus on the EUC space by making it easy for organizations to self-service with Stratodesk NoTouch OS. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Specialty MGA Professional Warranty Service Corporation: PCF Insurance Services
(PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced its acquisition of. (PWSC), a specialty insurance and home warranty company based in. Founded in 1995, PWSC is a nationally recognized provider of risk management solutions specializing in the new home construction and property management industries. As a managing general agent (MGA), PWSC provides expertise, products and services to builders, insurance carriers, brokers, agents, property management firms, homeowners, and renters. PWSC offers a complete line of structural and appliance warranty products and solutions for property managers and residential builders.
KYOCERA to Increase MLCC Production for 5G, ADAS and EV Technology with New Manufacturing Plant
KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Kyocera Corporation(President: Hideo Tanimoto, hereinafter “Kyocera”) announced today that it will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan, to increase its production capacity of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), strengthen engineering development capabilities, and ensure ample manufacturing space as Kyocera’s business expands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005002/en/ Architect’s rendering of the new facility (Graphic: Business Wire)
Next Generation of Innovative Insurtech Companies to Join Accelerator
Startup accelerator, gener8tor, and two leading organizations in the insurance space,. , announced today the five participants of the 2022 OnRamp Insurance Accelerator: Botdoc, ForwardLane, Manifest, Nestimate and White Swan. The startup companies are contributing innovative solutions to the insurance industry through services that include digitally enabled insurance brokerage, software...
Insurance Agency Owners Overwhelmingly View M&A as a Success and Value Independence When Pursuing Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Eighty percent of independent insurance agency owners and leaders say that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are celebrated as a success for the agency, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of. (KAP), a rapidly growing, Business Insurance Top-100 ranked national insurance brokerage platform.
Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable
Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
Patent Issued for Dynamic speech output configuration (USPTO 11398218): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Barner,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11398218, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
CARS・
Bespin Global Named as a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Bespin Global (CEO Lee John HanJoo), a cloud delivery platform company, announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary company in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005435/en/ Bespin Global named on Visionary quadrant in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services (Graphic: Business Wire)
Research from State University of Management Provide New Insights into Social Science (Development of an insurance industry image assessment index): Science – Social Science
-- Current study results on social science have been published. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article discusses the results of the study of consumer attitudes towards the insurance sector in the. Russian Federation. .”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the...
Kin Insurance Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Kin Ranked #349 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 2900%. has been named to Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Kin ranked #349 overall and it’s the 5th fastest-growing company in insurance and the 24th fastest-growing company headquartered in. Illinois.
Better Joins Forces with Palantir
Partnership to Revolutionize Origination and Mortgage Portfolio Management, Helping Make Home Finance Better, Faster, Cheaper, Easier and More Equitable. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Better, one of the fastest-growing digital homeownership companies, having funded over. $100 billion. in home financings in the past six years since launch, announced today that it is teaming...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Bankers Insurance Group’s Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of the members of. Bankers Insurance Group. (Bankers). The group’s members are. Bankers Insurance Company. (. St. Petersburg,...
BRP Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of National Health Plans & Benefits Agency, LLC: BRP Group Inc.
(“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), through an indirect subsidiary, announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of. , NHPBA is a leading provider of individual health insurance products, predominantly for individuals under 65. NHPBA also has a growing Medicare practice. As a result of this Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, NHPBA brings to.
