Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers
Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area.
Fidelis Care Celebrates National Health Center Week
Statewide health plan recognizes important role health centers play in health equity. /PRNewswire/ -- During National Health Center Week observed recently,. health plan with more than 2.5 million members, proudly recognized Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the vital work they do throughout the year. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of FQHCs, which are dedicated to promoting health equity, improving health outcomes, and supporting vulnerable populations in underserved communities.
WOOD
A patient’s story about severe back pain relief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you live in pain, you know how it can impact not only your daily life but the lives of those around you. Today we have our Back & Neck Pain Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, along with one of his patients who found success, Gary.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
Paula Red to Evercrisp: When Michigan apple varieties will be ready this fall
Fans of fall, mark your calendars: The predicted harvest dates for Michigan-grown apples have been announced for 2022. Kicking off the season, Paula Red — Michigan’s earliest apple variety — should be available as early as August 23. The season will then progress through September and October...
Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts
It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Comprehensive Alternative Treatments Benefit Package
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Community Health Plan of Washington. (CHPW) is Washington State’s first and only Medicaid carrier to offer its members a comprehensive, flexible Alternative Treatments benefit package of a combined 20 acupuncture, chiropractic and massage therapy visits. With this package, CHPW Medicaid members now have coverage for non-invasive treatment options to manage chronic pain and other conditions like headaches, allergies, anxiety and depression. CHPW members can decide how and where they want to use these treatments and can see any licensed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Skeleton of 'really unique' mastodon unearthed in Kent County 'about 40-60% complete'
It's been a hot, steamy summer so far in Michigan, but road crews in Kent County are digging up remnants from the Ice Age and, with any luck, they hope to find even more pieces of the puzzle. The bones of a "really unique" mastodon skeleton found at a road...
HHS Approves 12-Month Extension of Postpartum Medicaid, CHIP Coverage in Hawaii, Maryland, Ohio
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. . As a result, up to an additional 34,000 people annually - including 2,000 in. Hawaii. ; 11,000 in. Maryland. ; and 21,000 in. Ohio. - will now...
Historic School House Turned Home For Sale in St. Johns, Michigan
I scroll through real estate listings just like I scroll through Instagram or Facebook. But wouldn't you know it...I found this old house on Instagram!. I follow For The Love of Old Houses on Instagram, and boy did they find a gem this time, and right here in mid-Michigan!. Historic...
A Concord man bought a steer at the fair to feed those in need. It’s not his only good deed
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A steer sold at the Jackson County Fair is going to help feed those in need, thanks to a young man from Concord. Josh Hicks, 21, knew he wanted do something to help others. So, he purchased a steer from a youth 4-H member participating in the fair and donated the meat to a worthy cause.
‘Really Unique’ Mastodon Skeleton Found In Michigan
The skeleton is from the Ice Age.
Beam reinforcement delays Western Michigan’s $99M student center, adds unknown costs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As new and returning Broncos arrive on Western Michigan University’s campus, they will be met with fences around the new student center, a project four years in the making. The projected opening date for the new student center, originally fall 2022, was delayed until January 2023...
michigan.gov
Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Project in Calhoun County Starting This Week
LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that the next phase work will begin this week on the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in Calhoun County. Based on economic modeling, this investment will support nearly 2,667 jobs. “Across Michigan, we are moving...
Lawyers argue over prosecution of abortion cases
A preliminary hearing that will decide the fate of Michigan’s abortion rights will be picked back up tomorrow morning.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Detroit News
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
