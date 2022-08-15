ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Fidelis Care Celebrates National Health Center Week

Statewide health plan recognizes important role health centers play in health equity. /PRNewswire/ -- During National Health Center Week observed recently,. health plan with more than 2.5 million members, proudly recognized Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the vital work they do throughout the year. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of FQHCs, which are dedicated to promoting health equity, improving health outcomes, and supporting vulnerable populations in underserved communities.
QUEENS, NY
WOOD

A patient’s story about severe back pain relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you live in pain, you know how it can impact not only your daily life but the lives of those around you. Today we have our Back & Neck Pain Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, along with one of his patients who found success, Gary.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Government
Battle Creek, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
InsuranceNewsNet

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Comprehensive Alternative Treatments Benefit Package

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Community Health Plan of Washington. (CHPW) is Washington State’s first and only Medicaid carrier to offer its members a comprehensive, flexible Alternative Treatments benefit package of a combined 20 acupuncture, chiropractic and massage therapy visits. With this package, CHPW Medicaid members now have coverage for non-invasive treatment options to manage chronic pain and other conditions like headaches, allergies, anxiety and depression. CHPW members can decide how and where they want to use these treatments and can see any licensed.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Health Care#Behavioral Health#Community Health Center#Charity#Meridian Of Michigan#Grace Health#Reach Out#Meridian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case

A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy