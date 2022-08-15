Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Hartford HealthCare promised workers raises, instead they charged for meals never provided
The CT labor department found that over the 22 months it audited, Hartford HealthCare took $479,000 from 114 workers — and never provided the food.
Genetic testing company lays off 250 workers, closes Branford lab
BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Genetic testing company Sema4 has announced 250 layoffs and the closure of its Branford laboratory along with its 2022 second quarter financial results. Sema4 is also no longer doing somatic tumor testing, which finds changes in cancer cells and is used to assign treatment. The company will continue to do hereditary […]
Eyewitness News
ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
State regulators grill health insurance executives about rate hikes during public meeting
State regulators are grilling health insurance executives in Connecticut about a proposed rate hike for business owners during a public meeting in Hartford today.
Tweed Development Deal Teed Up For Final Vote
Nearly 11 months after the Board of Alders signed off on a new 43-year lease between the city and Tweed’s airport authority, the Morris Cove airport’s board is set to vote on a parallel agreement that would pave the way for a long-sought major expansion. That vote is...
Med Board Disciplines Four Doctors, Fines Ophthalmologist $15,000 For Operating On Wrong Eye
The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
Register Citizen
Hamden BOE member Siobhan Carter-David resigns
HAMDEN — Board of Education member Siobhan Carter-David stepped down last week, citing the taxing local political climate. Carter-David wrote in her resignation letter submitted on Aug. 8 that “people are far too often willfully misunderstood and then treated unkindly or unfairly” from those misunderstandings in the Board of Education and the larger Hamden political landscape.
Waterbury-Oxford Airport re-development brings in new jobs
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of jobs are coming to the state thanks to a new multi-million dollar plan to redevelop Waterbury-Oxford Airport. A California-based company just inked a 30-year-lease with the Connecticut Airport Authority strengthening its commitment to the state. They just broke ground on a $20-million-dollar expansion at the airport in oxford that […]
Register Citizen
One CT town rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?
Connecticut’s growing youth mental health crisis is drawing increased attention around the state and, in many places, is spurring action. Lawmakers called it the “defining issue” of the 2022 legislative session, passing three wide-ranging measures that would expand access to and boost resources for children’s mental health.
Register Citizen
West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules
The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
NewsTimes
Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Register Citizen
Former firefighter, mayoral candidate joins Hamden council
HAMDEN — A former town firefighter and two-time mayoral candidate is the newest addition to Hamden’s Legislative Council. Republican Bob Anthony has filled the council’s ninth district seat following the resignation of longtime Councilwoman Marjorie Bonadies, who in the spring announced her intent to step down because she was moving out of town.
Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut
The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut’s larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies.
Today’s Special: Ma’s Favorite
When Cherisa Lloyd enjoys the “Margie Special” at her new Westville soul food restaurant, she’s reminded of the love, strength, strong family values, and passion for cooking of her late mother, and best friend. Lloyd, 46, is the owner of Ma’s House, newly opened at the...
Neuroscience Center Moves Ahead
After more than two years of pandemic-induced delays, Yale New Haven Hospital has revived its neuroscience center development plans — with construction vehicles now on site at the southern end of the St. Raphael’s campus, and local building permits pulled for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of medical-center-expansion work soon to come.
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
Connecticut health officials sound the alarm on polio following case in NYC
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — First it was measles, then came COVID, then monkeypox, now - polio. The infectious disease that was largely eradicated for decades has now surfaced again in New York City. Health officials are sounding the alarm after a person tested positive for polio. They say it may be just the tip of the iceberg.
