ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Genetic testing company lays off 250 workers, closes Branford lab

BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Genetic testing company Sema4 has announced 250 layoffs and the closure of its Branford laboratory along with its 2022 second quarter financial results. Sema4 is also no longer doing somatic tumor testing, which finds changes in cancer cells and is used to assign treatment. The company will continue to do hereditary […]
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
GROTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wallingford, CT
Business
City
Wallingford, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Med Board Disciplines Four Doctors, Fines Ophthalmologist $15,000 For Operating On Wrong Eye

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden BOE member Siobhan Carter-David resigns

HAMDEN — Board of Education member Siobhan Carter-David stepped down last week, citing the taxing local political climate. Carter-David wrote in her resignation letter submitted on Aug. 8 that “people are far too often willfully misunderstood and then treated unkindly or unfairly” from those misunderstandings in the Board of Education and the larger Hamden political landscape.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury-Oxford Airport re-development brings in new jobs

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of jobs are coming to the state thanks to a new multi-million dollar plan to redevelop Waterbury-Oxford Airport. A California-based company just inked a 30-year-lease with the Connecticut Airport Authority strengthening its commitment to the state. They just broke ground on a $20-million-dollar expansion at the airport in oxford that […]
OXFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company#Cfo#Board#The Lantern Committee
Register Citizen

West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs

NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Former firefighter, mayoral candidate joins Hamden council

HAMDEN — A former town firefighter and two-time mayoral candidate is the newest addition to Hamden’s Legislative Council. Republican Bob Anthony has filled the council’s ninth district seat following the resignation of longtime Councilwoman Marjorie Bonadies, who in the spring announced her intent to step down because she was moving out of town.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Today’s Special: Ma’s Favorite

When Cherisa Lloyd enjoys the ​“Margie Special” at her new Westville soul food restaurant, she’s reminded of the love, strength, strong family values, and passion for cooking of her late mother, and best friend. Lloyd, 46, is the owner of Ma’s House, newly opened at the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Neuroscience Center Moves Ahead

After more than two years of pandemic-induced delays, Yale New Haven Hospital has revived its neuroscience center development plans — with construction vehicles now on site at the southern end of the St. Raphael’s campus, and local building permits pulled for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of medical-center-expansion work soon to come.
NEW HAVEN, CT
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy