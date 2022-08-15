Read full article on original website
Related
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Specialty MGA Professional Warranty Service Corporation: PCF Insurance Services
(PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced its acquisition of. (PWSC), a specialty insurance and home warranty company based in. Founded in 1995, PWSC is a nationally recognized provider of risk management solutions specializing in the new home construction and property management industries. As a managing general agent (MGA), PWSC provides expertise, products and services to builders, insurance carriers, brokers, agents, property management firms, homeowners, and renters. PWSC offers a complete line of structural and appliance warranty products and solutions for property managers and residential builders.
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Company") elected. Edmund Reese. as director. of the Board effective on. October 17, 2022. . Mr. Reese. was appointed to serve on. the Board's Audit...
Progressive Insurance® Awards $250,000 to Hispanic Entrepreneurs Through Driving Small Business Forward Grant Program
10 recipients will receive funds for use toward the purchase of a commercial vehicle for their business. /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance®, the leading commercial auto insurer in. the United States. , has announced the 10 recipients of its Driving Small Business Forward grant with Hello Alice in support of...
Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable
Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Insurance Agency Owners Overwhelmingly View M&A as a Success and Value Independence When Pursuing Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Eighty percent of independent insurance agency owners and leaders say that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are celebrated as a success for the agency, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of. (KAP), a rapidly growing, Business Insurance Top-100 ranked national insurance brokerage platform.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Security National Life Insurance Company joins Live Oak Bank’s funeral business lending program
SALT LAKE CITY , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECURITY NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. is pleased to announce its new relationship with LIVE OAK BANK, a leading provider of funeral industry financing. In an effort to make funeral home refinancing and acquisition financing more readily available to funeral home businesses nationwide,
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey Under Review With Positive Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey. (MDAdvantage) (. Lawrenceville, NJ. ). MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. and. MAG Mutual Insurance Company. (MAG Mutual),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Bankers Insurance Group’s Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of the members of. Bankers Insurance Group. (Bankers). The group’s members are. Bankers Insurance Company. (. St. Petersburg,...
Agency Revolution Acquires Forge3 to Become Undisputed Leader of Marketing Solutions for the Insurance Industry
Agreement expands Agency Revolution's website capabilities and cements their position as the premier end-to-end marketing solution for insurance agencies and agents. /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its acquisition of Forge3, the highest-rated, fastest-growing insurance agency website platform. "Forge3...
BRP Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of National Health Plans & Benefits Agency, LLC: BRP Group Inc.
(“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), through an indirect subsidiary, announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of. , NHPBA is a leading provider of individual health insurance products, predominantly for individuals under 65. NHPBA also has a growing Medicare practice. As a result of this Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, NHPBA brings to.
Patent Issued for System and method to replace personal items (USPTO 11397991): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Maney,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11397991 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Homeowner’s insurance policies have been available. These policies typically cover loss or damage to a premises and in some cases, also cover personal property. However, the process of obtaining insurance can be time consuming and difficult. Also, when people are transient, moving often from one location to another location, like college students, traditional homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies can be difficult to obtain quickly and to move from one location to another location. Also, the claims process can sometimes be difficult or time consuming if a crucial personal item, like a laptop computer, is lost. There is a need for a new kind of insurance paradigm that addresses these shortcomings.”
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfax Completes US$750 Million Senior Notes Offering
TORONTO , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) has completed its previously announced offering of. in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). In connection with the closing of the offering, Fairfax entered into a customary registration rights agreement.
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Coordinating Analysis Of Data Streams For Building A Personalized Permanent Life Insurance Product” Published Online (USPTO 20220237705): Safti4u Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Clark, Brian J. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The life insurance industry consists of permanent life insurance, term insurance, annuities and other qualified additional benefits such as disability income. Product designs evolved over the years to provide policy owners more choices on aspects such as premium flexibility, adjustable death benefits, crediting strategies linked to external indices, and guarantees on premiums and periodic withdrawals. A historical review of some important innovations will provide context for the significance of this invention.
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled insurance company (the "Company"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant to...
Next Generation of Innovative Insurtech Companies to Join Accelerator
Startup accelerator, gener8tor, and two leading organizations in the insurance space,. , announced today the five participants of the 2022 OnRamp Insurance Accelerator: Botdoc, ForwardLane, Manifest, Nestimate and White Swan. The startup companies are contributing innovative solutions to the insurance industry through services that include digitally enabled insurance brokerage, software...
Insurance Council of Australia: Actuaries Institute Report Supports Resilience Investment Calls
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has today welcomed new analysis and recommendations from the. on the impact of climate change on home insurance affordably and vulnerability in. Australia. . The Green Paper, Home insurance affordability and socioeconomic equity in a changing climate, details how...
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc. , a Delaware. -domiciled insurance company (the "EFLIC"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant...
Kin Insurance Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Kin Ranked #349 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 2900%. has been named to Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Kin ranked #349 overall and it’s the 5th fastest-growing company in insurance and the 24th fastest-growing company headquartered in. Illinois.
Australian Council of Social Service: Report on Home Insurance Affordability Reinforces Need for National Review, Prioritising People Experiencing Financial Disadvantage
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Today's report released by The Actuaries Institute on home insurance affordability reinforces ACOSS' calls for a national review of affordable and accessible home insurance. Such a review must prioritise a focus on specific supports for people experiencing financial disadvantage. The report shows that home insurance...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0