ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

PCF Insurance Services Acquires Specialty MGA Professional Warranty Service Corporation: PCF Insurance Services

(PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced its acquisition of. (PWSC), a specialty insurance and home warranty company based in. Founded in 1995, PWSC is a nationally recognized provider of risk management solutions specializing in the new home construction and property management industries. As a managing general agent (MGA), PWSC provides expertise, products and services to builders, insurance carriers, brokers, agents, property management firms, homeowners, and renters. PWSC offers a complete line of structural and appliance warranty products and solutions for property managers and residential builders.
CHANTILLY, VA
InsuranceNewsNet

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Company") elected. Edmund Reese. as director. of the Board effective on. October 17, 2022. . Mr. Reese. was appointed to serve on. the Board's Audit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey Under Review With Positive Implications

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey. (MDAdvantage) (. Lawrenceville, NJ. ). MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. and. MAG Mutual Insurance Company. (MAG Mutual),...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Insurance Underwriting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Property Choice
InsuranceNewsNet

Agency Revolution Acquires Forge3 to Become Undisputed Leader of Marketing Solutions for the Insurance Industry

Agreement expands Agency Revolution's website capabilities and cements their position as the premier end-to-end marketing solution for insurance agencies and agents. /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its acquisition of Forge3, the highest-rated, fastest-growing insurance agency website platform. "Forge3...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

BRP Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of National Health Plans & Benefits Agency, LLC: BRP Group Inc.

(“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), through an indirect subsidiary, announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of. , NHPBA is a leading provider of individual health insurance products, predominantly for individuals under 65. NHPBA also has a growing Medicare practice. As a result of this Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, NHPBA brings to.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method to replace personal items (USPTO 11397991): United Services Automobile Association

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Maney,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11397991 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Homeowner’s insurance policies have been available. These policies typically cover loss or damage to a premises and in some cases, also cover personal property. However, the process of obtaining insurance can be time consuming and difficult. Also, when people are transient, moving often from one location to another location, like college students, traditional homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies can be difficult to obtain quickly and to move from one location to another location. Also, the claims process can sometimes be difficult or time consuming if a crucial personal item, like a laptop computer, is lost. There is a need for a new kind of insurance paradigm that addresses these shortcomings.”
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Facebook
InsuranceNewsNet

Fairfax Completes US$750 Million Senior Notes Offering

TORONTO , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) has completed its previously announced offering of. in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). In connection with the closing of the offering, Fairfax entered into a customary registration rights agreement.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Coordinating Analysis Of Data Streams For Building A Personalized Permanent Life Insurance Product” Published Online (USPTO 20220237705): Safti4u Inc.

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Clark, Brian J. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The life insurance industry consists of permanent life insurance, term insurance, annuities and other qualified additional benefits such as disability income. Product designs evolved over the years to provide policy owners more choices on aspects such as premium flexibility, adjustable death benefits, crediting strategies linked to external indices, and guarantees on premiums and periodic withdrawals. A historical review of some important innovations will provide context for the significance of this invention.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled insurance company (the "Company"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Next Generation of Innovative Insurtech Companies to Join Accelerator

Startup accelerator, gener8tor, and two leading organizations in the insurance space,. , announced today the five participants of the 2022 OnRamp Insurance Accelerator: Botdoc, ForwardLane, Manifest, Nestimate and White Swan. The startup companies are contributing innovative solutions to the insurance industry through services that include digitally enabled insurance brokerage, software...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc. , a Delaware. -domiciled insurance company (the "EFLIC"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Australian Council of Social Service: Report on Home Insurance Affordability Reinforces Need for National Review, Prioritising People Experiencing Financial Disadvantage

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Today's report released by The Actuaries Institute on home insurance affordability reinforces ACOSS' calls for a national review of affordable and accessible home insurance. Such a review must prioritise a focus on specific supports for people experiencing financial disadvantage. The report shows that home insurance...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy