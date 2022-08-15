Former Vols on 2022 NFL training camp, preseason rosters
Former University of Tennessee football players have kicked off preseason competition in the National Football League.
The Hall of Fame game took place Aug. 4, while Week 1 contests were held Aug. 12-14. Week 2 preseason games are slated between Aug. 18-22 and Week 3 contests are Aug. 25-28.
Week 1 of the NFL regular season is slated to take place Sept. 8-12.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Vols Wire looks at former University of Tennessee players on NFL preseason and training camp rosters. Former Vols on NFL rosters are listed below.
Cordarrelle Patterson, running back/wide receiver, kick returner, Atlanta Falcons
