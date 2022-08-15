Read full article on original website
Related
10 Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven up Home Prices
Remote work has had a huge impact on the housing market. That’s especially true for destinations that attracted wealthy out-of-towners relocating during the pandemic. Hot spots like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas, saw home prices soar thanks partly to the influx of remote workers with high salaries, a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds. Between 2019 and 2021, the median homebuyer income in Boise rose 24% (to $98,000), while home prices spiked 53%. At the same time, the median homebuyer income in Austin rose 19% (to $137,000), and the median home price rose 48%.
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
CNET
Rent Increase: These Cities Had the Biggest Rent Hikes in the US
After falling precipitously during the height of the pandemic, rents have bounced back, according to a July report from Realtor.com. In fact, rental prices are at an all-time high from coast to coast. George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com, said rent spikes in areas like Florida and the rest of...
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheapest Gas Stations Today, July 25, 2022
Gas prices reached unprecedented highs in June. But have fallen in July. The prices are still higher than they were last year. But drivers are experiencing the relief of lower prices.
beckershospitalreview.com
A $7.8 trillion work problem festers
Workers around the globe are experiencing high rates of disengagement and unhappiness — an expensive problem for the economy, according to Gallup's annual State of the Global Workplace Report. Pre-pandemic, engagement was on the rise globally for nearly a decade — now, it has plateaued. Globally, employee engagement rose...
FOXBusiness
Inflation costing the average American $717 a month, analysis shows
The average American is shelling out an extra $717 a month because of the hottest inflation in decades, according to a new analysis from the Joint Economic Committee Republicans. The financial squeeze stems from the rising cost of a number of everyday goods, including cars, rent, food and health care....
beckershospitalreview.com
Worsening $7 trillion retirement savings shortfall stirs second thoughts
U.S. market volatility erased $3.4 trillion from 401(k)s and IRAs in the first half of 2022, making for an anxious time for many workers trying to plan their retirements. The 2022 losses suggest the retirement savings shortfall among U.S. households is worsening from its $7.1 trillion valuation in 2019, an estimate that came out of Boston College. At that time, half of working families faced were at risk of not being able to maintain their standard of living once they retired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americans worry about paying for housing for rest of the year: survey
Nearly one in five people who participated in a Freddie Mac survey this summer and had rent increases said they expected to miss rent payments.
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 hospitals for consumer loyalty in 2022
NRC Health has recognized 100 hospitals nationwide with its 2022 Consumer Loyalty Award, the healthcare data firm said Aug. 16. To identify the recipients, NRC Health used results from its national market insights study, which polled more than 310,000 consumers across the U.S. from April 2021 to March 2022. To qualify for the list, an organization had to secure at least 150 top-of-mind mentions from customers in the survey. NRC Health does not publicly share each hospital's ranking on the list.
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth baby feeding company expands to Colorado
Infant feeding telehealth company SimpliFed is expanding services to Health First Colorado beneficiaries. SimpliFed connects parents of newborns to breastfeeding and baby feeding support and information through a telehealth platform. SimpliFed works with families from pregnancy to weaning, according to the Aug. 17 SimpliFed news release. "We are deeply honored...
beckershospitalreview.com
States ranked by polio vaccination rates
Mississippi has the highest rate of polio vaccinations among kindergartners in the U.S. while Washington, D.C. has the lowest, according to data from the CDC. The data, last updated May 3, covers vaccination data from state reports of the estimated number of children in child care, kindergarten and middle school who have received recommended or required vaccinations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
The finance and accounting talent war: 3 things to know
New data from Deloitte indicates that hiring managers across the U.S. are experiencing significant challenges in filling finance and accounting roles. According to an Aug. 15 report in Fortune, 82 percent of big employers say they are struggling to fill finance and accounting positions. Additionally, 82.3 percent of hiring managers...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital plans to spend $10M on modernizing hospital
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, Fla., will spend $10 million on modernizing its 204-bed facility for patient comfort, the Citrus County Chronicle reported Aug. 16. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, CEO of Citrus Hospital, told the publication that patients expect modern and state-of-the-art rooms and facilities. The hospital already expanded...
beckershospitalreview.com
BA.5 climbs to 89% of US cases
The highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to gain dominance in the U.S. and now accounts for nearly 90 percent of all cases nationwide, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. The subvariant's prevalence has climbed steadily since early May, when it accounted for less than 2 percent of...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 revenue cycle leaders weigh in on staffing challenges
Staffing is one of the biggest challenges facing revenue cycle leaders today. Here are what five leaders recently told Becker's about that issue. James O'Connell. Director of revenue cycle at Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.):. Currently, I believe the greatest challenge to most hospitals is maintaining staff in the revenue cycle....
beckershospitalreview.com
Why the Rise of In-Home Care Couldn't Come at a Better Time
Beyond transitioning oftentimes unnecessary and costly care, it’s a way of treating patients in a preferred, familiar venue. Health systems and hospitals are at a crucial crossroads when it comes to financial challenges and delivery of care. At the nexus of these two trends lies a major opportunity. The...
Inflation and July's Consumer Price Index
The U.S. Labor Department has released its latest Consumer Price Index for July 2022. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to break down what this means for prices and the economy.
How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona and Nevada residents won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts. A look at the crucial source of water for the Western U.S. and the water cuts. WHY IS THE COLORADO RIVER THREATENED?
Comments / 0