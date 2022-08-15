Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
kbsi23.com
Man faces several charges after vehicle, foot chase in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces several charges after police say he led them on a vehicle and a foot chase. Kinyare L. Taylor, 27, of Lottie Court was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and harassment.
KFVS12
1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Two of nine hurt in house explosion in critical condition
Authorities believe propane gas leak caused Wyatt home explosion. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. CTC receives fire truck from Jackson Fire Department. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Cape Girardeau technical college received a big red gift this afternoon.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KFVS12
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
wpsdlocal6.com
After deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, experts give advice on preventing gas-related accidents
WYATT, MO — A man is dead and nine other people are injured after a house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, Monday. The man who died because of the blast was in his 20s, and two of the nine injured remain in critical condition Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the remaining seven victims are in stable condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfmo.com
No Charges in Stabbing Incident
(Farmington, MO) No charges are being filed yet in connection to a stabbing that took place Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Delassus Road near Farmington at about 3:30. Reports indicate the incident was part of alleged road rage and ongoing harassment. The man who was injured was flown to a St. Louis hospital for what appeared to be non life threatening injuries. The stabbing is being considered self defense.
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
kzimksim.com
Preliminary investigation says that house explosion in Wyatt was caused by gas leak, one dead
One person is dead following a house explosion in Wyatt. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reports that the explosion occurred at a home in Wyatt Monday morning around 7 am. A total of 10 victims were located at the scene. Ages range from 6 months to mid-twenties. All the victims were transported to medical facilities for medical treatment. All the injuries range from serious to life-threatening. Officials say that a male in his twenties later died at an area hospital. His name was not released. A preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the explosion was a gas leak in the home. It is not determined yet where the gas leak was coming from. The Missouri State Fire Marshal Service, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gas Commission investigation unit are looking into the exact cause of the explosion. Numerous area agencies responded to the scene for this incident.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns how to spot scams
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you don’t become a scam victim. “We can’t say it enough, that to be very skeptical. It’s unfortunate that we shouldn’t be able to trust people in today’s age, but we have to be very skeptical,” said McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kzimksim.com
9-year-old killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
A 9-year-old was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Illinois. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The child was found lying on the street with severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The incident is under investigation. The Marion Police Department Crash Reconstruction Officer is working on the crash.
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile
PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
kzimksim.com
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
Yesterday, officers responded to the intersection of Main and Independence for a report of shots fired. The victim, Keegan Smith, of Kennett, was in the downtown parking lot near Boardman Pavilion when he got into an argument with the suspect, John Jackson Jr., of Memphis, TN. Jackson pulled a revolver from his waistband and fired multiple shots at Smith. None of the shots hit Smith. Jackson ran from the scene, but was apprehended at Middle and Themis by a CGPD officer and an MSHP trooper. Officers also recovered the gun Jackson had used and discovered that it had been stolen in 2021. Jackson was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance. His cash-only bond was set at $250,000.
kzimksim.com
Dexter police warn residents to be mindful of false facebook posts
Authorities in Dexter are asking the public to be on the lookout for false and scam Facebook posts. Somebody recently posted to a Dexter area Facebook group about an alleged child who was wandering around the neighborhood and asking for information. The Dexter Police Department is warning the public about responding to posts like these. Officials say that if you are unsure, you can click on the original creator’s profile and see that they may only have one Facebook friend, that they do not have any other posts, or they are located in another country, these are great signs the post is a scam. If you believe that something posted is real, and you have possible information regarding the post, contact your local law enforcement agency.
KFVS12
Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
KFVS12
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions
Hundreds came out to enjoy the Mississippi Mingle fundraiser event in Cape Girardeau. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Heartland residents react to CDC easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Some...
dailyegyptian.com
Veo works with Carbondale to ensure safe experience for e-scooter riders and the public
People in Carbondale may have noticed scooters over the past few weeks parked in groups on the side of the road, or resting solo on a sidewalk. In mid-July, Veo, a company that offers short term rentals for electric scooters, expanded its business to include the greater Carbondale area. More...
Comments / 0