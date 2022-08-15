Authorities in Dexter are asking the public to be on the lookout for false and scam Facebook posts. Somebody recently posted to a Dexter area Facebook group about an alleged child who was wandering around the neighborhood and asking for information. The Dexter Police Department is warning the public about responding to posts like these. Officials say that if you are unsure, you can click on the original creator’s profile and see that they may only have one Facebook friend, that they do not have any other posts, or they are located in another country, these are great signs the post is a scam. If you believe that something posted is real, and you have possible information regarding the post, contact your local law enforcement agency.

DEXTER, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO