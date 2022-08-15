Crews responding to reported school bus crash
COLLEGE CORNER (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a reported school bus crash in College Corner on Monday morning.
Preble County Dispatch reported that State Highway Patrol crews were handling a crash near Ramsey Street in College Corner.1 injured after semi rollover crash in Englewood
It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash or if anyone is injured.
2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene.
