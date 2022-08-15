Crews responding to reported school bus crash

COLLEGE CORNER (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a reported school bus crash in College Corner on Monday morning.

Preble County Dispatch reported that State Highway Patrol crews were handling a crash near Ramsey Street in College Corner.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash or if anyone is injured.

