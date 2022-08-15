ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Corner, OH

Crews responding to reported school bus crash

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

COLLEGE CORNER (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a reported school bus crash in College Corner on Monday morning.

Preble County Dispatch reported that State Highway Patrol crews were handling a crash near Ramsey Street in College Corner.

1 injured after semi rollover crash in Englewood

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash or if anyone is injured.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

cbs4indy.com

Woman dies after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Union City woman was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Randolph County, the sheriff’s department announced Wednesday. At about 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities were called to the 1400 block of Union City Pike. Responders found a woman — identified as...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
City
Englewood, OH
Preble County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
College Corner, OH
Preble County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Preble County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

1 injured in I-75 multi-vehicle crash; Lanes reopen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been injured after five cars and a semi-truck collided on I-75 on Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. According to Officer William Olinger with Miami Township Police, six vehicles […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 1 injured after Mercer Co. crash

The sheriff's office reported that 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was traveling south on U.S. Route 127 at the same time a 58-year-old man was traveling north. The 58-year-old man veered left of center, striking Schmitt, for an unknown reason, said police.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
#Traffic Accident#Preble County Dispatch#State Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 SB in Miami Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A highway is shut down in Miami Township after a multi-vehicle crash Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. All lanes of I-75 southbound are closed […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Suspect leads officers on chase, rams cruiser

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is on the run after leading police on a chase onto I-675 in Centerville. At 5:14 p.m. on Monday, Middletown police officers saw a suspect fire shots from the window of a red Pontiac, the Middletown police said. As the vehicle began to pull over, the officers began giving […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
WDTN

WDTN

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

