Report: Sixers reach deal with Ben Simmons in $20M dispute
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have reached a settlement in the grievance the former guard filed over $20 million withheld by the club during the 2021-22 season, ESPN reported Monday. Both sides agreed to a confidentiality clause on the exact settlement, per the report. All told, the Sixers withheld...
3 reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers must avoid a Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant officially requested a trade out of the Brooklyn on June 30 due to issues Durant had with people
LOOK: James Harden Tweets Out Amazing Photo
On Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo. Harden has also played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets in addition to the 76ers.
Save the Dates! New York Knicks' 2022-23 Schedule Unveiled
The Jalen Brunson era begins Oct. 19 in Memphis.
NBA・
Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes
The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the...
Celtics set to host Bucks on Christmas Day
BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again be part of Christmas Day plans around Boston. The Celtics are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last postseason's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.The Celtics are part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate for the seventh straight season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night. No times have been announced yet, but the C's and the Bucks will likely tip off sometime during the afternoon portion of the NBA's marquee day.The Celtics and the Bucks also met on Christmas Day last season, with the Bucks coming out victorious 117-113 in...
Brooklyn Nets Guard Ben Simmons Settles Grievance Against Philadelphia 76ers
Earlier this spring, Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons filed a grievance against the Philadelphia 76ers. CBS Sports reported that both sides have come to a settlement. According to ESPN, Simmons filed a grievance against his former NBA team to challenge the almost $20 million salary that the team withheld from him when he didn’t suit up at the beginning of the season. The grievance, filed in April, named the Sixers, the NBA, and the National Basketball Players Association.
Start of Celtics, Sixers, Bucks 2022-23 NBA schedules leak
The NBA has yet to release the full details of the 2022-23 NBA season schedule, but Shams Charania of The Athletic has already been busy spilling out dates of key NBA games. In one of his latest updates, Charania revealed that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game of the season against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Oct. 20. Aside from that Bucks vs. Sixers tilt, Charania also bared that the Boston Celtics will lock horns with the Miami Heat on Oct. 21.
Sixers Land on NBA’s Christmas Day Slate in 2022
Every year, the NBA puts some of the league’s most popular teams on its Christmas Day slate. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they've found themselves playing on the big day just a couple of seasons ago. During the 2019-2020 run, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in South Philly on Christmas ...
