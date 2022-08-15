ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The Ten Commandments of Dog Ownersip

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lz9nf_0hHfLDgU00
Dog and Butterfly by TeSzu

The Ten Commandments of Dog Ownership

1. My life is likely to last 10-15 years. Any separation from you will be very hard and painful for me. Remember that before you adopt me.
2. Give me time to understand what you want from me. Please be patient with me.
3. Place your trust in me. It is crucial for my well-being.
4. Do not be angry with me for long, and do not lock me up as punishment. You have your work, your friends and your entertainment. I only have you!
6. Talk to me, even if I do not understand your words, I understand your voice when it is speaking to me. You only have to look at my tail!
7. Be aware that however you treat me, I will never forget it!
8. Before you hit me, remember that I have teeth that could crush the bones in your hand, but I choose not to bite you. (DON'T HIT YOUR DOG!)
9. Before you scold me for being lazy or uncooperative, ask yourself if something might be bothering me. Perhaps I am in pain or sick, or my heart might be getting weak and I cannot tell you.
10 Take care of me when I get old, you too will grow old someday.
Go with me on difficult journeys. Never say, “I can’t bear to watch it” or, “let it happen in my absence.” Everything is easier for me if you are there.

** And always remember, I Love You!

c. Stan Rawlinson

Dog and Butterfly by TeSzu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEgxm_0hHfLDgU00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Comments / 48

Lucky 5050
2d ago

I've held every dog I've lost to old age as they left me and I would never have it any other way. It's gut wrenching, but I'm there through it all....they are my babies.

Reply(2)
49
Hustle 13
2d ago

I'm 62 I've gone through 6 dogs , each one broke my heart so painful it's like losing a child I have dog number 7 which I know hes gonna break my heart and I will cry for my loss, be in pain again but it is worth all the times I spent with (Hustle ) it is a blessing in are hearts, That we have this kind of love within us to love And care for our pets. For me he brings a calmness to my soul ................

Reply(1)
34
Richard DeMott
2d ago

I agree with this article 1,000,000 percent. I have 6 dogs 3 of whom have gone over the rainbow bridge. Cherish everything about your pet(even if they upset you) because they give you so much more in return, and when they pass on, the final gift that they give you is memories.

Reply(1)
20
Related
petmd.com

Can Dogs Eat Watermelon?

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. NOTE: Always check with your veterinarian before giving your dog any new foods, especially “people foods.” What might be okay for one dog might not be good for your dog, depending on multiple factors, such as their age, health history, health conditions, and diet. Dogs on prescription diets should not be fed any food or treats outside the diet.
PETS
Deadline

Randy Martin Dies: The “Lone Wolf” Of DIY’s ‘Texas Flip N Move’ Was 65

Randy Martin, known as the “Lone Wolf” from the former DIY Network reality series Texas Flip N Move, died Wednesday at liver cancer at his home. He was 65. His death was announced on his official Facebook page. Martin’s co-stars from Texas Flip N Move, the Snow Sisters, issued a statement: “We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning. Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed.” Texas Flip N Move started on the DIY Network in 2014. Martin made regular appearances in its first season and was heavily featured as a main cast member through 2017. Martin is survived by his wife, Judy; and his children and grandchildren. More from DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryFalklands War Drama Series In Works From UK & Argentinian Creative Team, Paul Telegdy, Lone Wolf & Infinity HillChip & Joanna Gaines Release 'Fixer Upper' Casting Tape As DIY Rebrands Into Magnolia NetworkBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo GalleryOlivia Newton-John's Career In Photos & Music Videos
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten Commandments#Dog
Time Out Global

The best animal movies for kids

Animal movies and pet movies are great for the whole crew—including all of your furry companions. If there’s one thing all kids love – apart from candy – it’s cute animals. Any adult who needs a breather can just put on a webcam of some baby ducks at a petting zoo and be guaranteed at least a few moments of peace. But if you’re actually looking to spend some bonding time with the wee one, a movie starring a furry, scaly, sometimes smooth and wet friend will keep you both enraptured.
MOVIES
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Puppy Survives Plane Crash in Michigan and the Story Gets Even More Amazing

Hearing about a plane crash in the news is never easy. It can invoke scary thoughts like losing loved ones and can trigger panic or travel-phobia. Understandably so! Still, we wanted to share a plane crash story with a happy ending (yes, those exist) to let you know that scary moments don't always end tragically. In this case, it's completely the opposite!
MICHIGAN STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy