The Ten Commandments of Dog Ownersip

Dog and Butterfly by TeSzu

The Ten Commandments of Dog Ownership

1. My life is likely to last 10-15 years. Any separation from you will be very hard and painful for me. Remember that before you adopt me.

2. Give me time to understand what you want from me. Please be patient with me.

3. Place your trust in me. It is crucial for my well-being.

4. Do not be angry with me for long, and do not lock me up as punishment. You have your work, your friends and your entertainment. I only have you!

6. Talk to me, even if I do not understand your words, I understand your voice when it is speaking to me. You only have to look at my tail!

7. Be aware that however you treat me, I will never forget it!

8. Before you hit me, remember that I have teeth that could crush the bones in your hand, but I choose not to bite you. (DON'T HIT YOUR DOG!)

9. Before you scold me for being lazy or uncooperative, ask yourself if something might be bothering me. Perhaps I am in pain or sick, or my heart might be getting weak and I cannot tell you.

10 Take care of me when I get old, you too will grow old someday.

Go with me on difficult journeys. Never say, “I can’t bear to watch it” or, “let it happen in my absence.” Everything is easier for me if you are there.

** And always remember, I Love You!

c. Stan Rawlinson

