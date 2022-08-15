Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Nursing Homes Hit Hard by COVID-19
Wyoming ranks eighth nationwide for the highest reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents. Wyoming currently has 6.2 cases per 100 residents, or 114 cases total, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming Dashboard. New Mexico has the nation's highest rate with 10.4 cases per 100...
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears
In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
Gordon Nominated For Another Term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scientists Suggest Moving More Wolves (and Beavers) to Wyoming
In 1995, the Yellowstone National Park began the Wolf Restoration program. Grey wolves began to populate the park, returning to territories they had long previously been removed from by extermination and hunting methods. According to the National Park Service, "By the mid-1900s, wolves had been almost entirely eliminated from the 48 states."
HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
oilcity.news
‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of Wyoming primary
Competing secretary of state candidate Chuck Gray declines to comment on the accuracy of unsolicited attack-ad messages. Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before...
Antelope Valley Press
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed, Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Only Ketamine Clinic in Wyoming Helps Residents with Chronic Pain and Mental Health
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents may not know it, but they might have more options to treat mental health problems than they realize. A drug used as an anesthetic on battlefields is now being used to fight another battle, one which is claiming more Wyoming lives per capita than in any other state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting Preview: The Heat Won’t Beat The 2022 Season, Hunters Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two experienced Wyoming sportsmen said soaring temperatures discouraged them from early archery antelope hunts, but they expect a great 2022 season nonetheless. “I’ve never been an early season antelope hunter. It’s still too warm to be out there harvesting an animal,”...
Wyoming’s Flag Flies at Mount Rushmore. Here’s Why…
I took a weekend trip to the Black Hills - we did the usual tourist deal. My family visited the Badlands, Wind Cave, and the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. It was an absolute blast. Don't get me wrong, Wyoming has some gorgeous scenery, but the Black Hills were unlike anything SE Wyoming has in our backyard. More trees, more hills, and a lot more rocks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say
A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.
capcity.news
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate dies on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Harry Ballard was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced to 15 years on Nov. 12, 2020, by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, Wyoming.
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
oilcity.news
Forrest Chadwick wins Republican Primary in race for new Wyoming House District 62 seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Former Natrona County Commissioner Forrest Chadwick won the Republican Primary in the race for the House District 62 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials. Chadwick secured...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
980
Followers
4K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2