Guadalupe, AZ

Homicide caseload reaches record high of the year at Maricopa County Attorney's Office after a deadly weekend

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) says it reached a record high for the number of homicide cases it received over the violent weekend. "On a typical Tuesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office receives submittals from law enforcement for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend. This past weekend, the numbers hit a record high for 2022 with six homicide incidents," an Aug. 16 MCAO news release read.
Missouri man accused of threatening Maricopa County election official

PHOENIX - A Missouri man has been indicted after authorities say he left an Arizona election official a threatening voicemail. Walter Lee Hoornstra, a 50-year-old resident of Tecumseh, is accused of communicating an interstate threat and making a threatening telephone call. According to the Department of Justice, the expletive-laden threat...
Hamilton High football, Queen Creek baseball placed on probation

PHOENIX - Hamilton High School football and Queen Creek High School baseball have both been placed on probation and are ineligible for the postseason. The Arizona Interscholastic Association made the announcement on Aug. 15. In addition to probation, neither school can collect any awards. They can appeal their probation 10 days after being notified by the AIA.
