fox10phoenix.com
911 call, body cam released from Thompson Ranch Elementary School armed intruder incident
All students are safe after an El Mirage elementary school went on lockdown for reports of an armed man on campus on Aug. 12. The suspect was arrested, and three people were taken into custody after trying to get on campus during the lockdown. Four days later, El Mirage Police released the 911 call and body cam footage of the incident.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman identifies victim in deadly Guadalupe shooting
The shooting, which officials with MCSO say happened just before 1AM on Aug. 15, took the life of a 15-year-old boy. FOX 10's Danielle Miller spoke with the victim's mother.
fox10phoenix.com
Doorbell video shows apparent armed intruder breaking into Tempe apartment
A Tempe apartment break-in turned into a shooting on Aug. 15, the police department said. The incident happened near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 1:30 a.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Some expressing outrage over arrests made during El Mirage school lockdown
According to police, two people were arrested following an altercation with officers during a school lockdown incident on Aug. 12. Charges are pending against a third person. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has more on why the arrests left some angry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of guns seized, more than 500 people arrested following Phoenix PD's gun crime crackdown launch
PHOENIX - A month following Phoenix Police's launch of "Operation Gun Crime Crackdown," hundreds of guns have been taken off the streets, the department announced on Aug. 17 in a news release. The operation is headed by several law enforcement agencies and focuses on "reducing the number of violent gun...
fox10phoenix.com
Homicide caseload reaches record high of the year at Maricopa County Attorney's Office after a deadly weekend
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) says it reached a record high for the number of homicide cases it received over the violent weekend. "On a typical Tuesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office receives submittals from law enforcement for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend. This past weekend, the numbers hit a record high for 2022 with six homicide incidents," an Aug. 16 MCAO news release read.
fox10phoenix.com
Missouri man accused of threatening Maricopa County election official
PHOENIX - A Missouri man has been indicted after authorities say he left an Arizona election official a threatening voicemail. Walter Lee Hoornstra, a 50-year-old resident of Tecumseh, is accused of communicating an interstate threat and making a threatening telephone call. According to the Department of Justice, the expletive-laden threat...
fox10phoenix.com
Hamilton High football, Queen Creek baseball placed on probation
PHOENIX - Hamilton High School football and Queen Creek High School baseball have both been placed on probation and are ineligible for the postseason. The Arizona Interscholastic Association made the announcement on Aug. 15. In addition to probation, neither school can collect any awards. They can appeal their probation 10 days after being notified by the AIA.
