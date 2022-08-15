Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft
A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
whopam.com
Arraignment held for suspects in Glass Avenue robbery case
Suspects charged in the armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige were arraigned Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. The Christian County Grand Jury recently indicted Korey Zivotin, Isaiah Campbell, Michael Sims, Ajaizion Johnson and Marshall Austin for first-degree robbery for their alleged roles in the incident.
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after report of shots fired
A report of shots fired last week led to an Eddyville man's arrest on several charges. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on KY 818 South, where they spoke with 23-year-old Jonathan P. Foster. Deputies said Foster had been arguing with a woman before he armed himself and...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg sheriff warns of attempts to steal cattle
The Trigg County Sheriff's Office is advising farmers to count their cattle after learning of attempts to steal the animals from a local farm. Sheriff Aaron Acree said a bullet and shell casing were recovered from a farm after someone attempted to steal cattle. After reports of cattle thefts in...
whopam.com
Bond reduction motion denied for man charged with manslaughter
A motion to reduce bond was denied Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 32-year old Jeremy Ryan Smith of Hopkinsville, who is charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose in May. Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance and public defender Mary Roher...
Police accuse woman of bringing drugs into jail
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says a shoplifting investigation led authorities to bring up more charges against a detained woman. According to police, that initial investigation ended with the arrest of Ashley Lasso. After police transported her to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, officer says they found narcotics and suspected […]
westkentuckystar.com
Benton Police warn about potential Spectrum scam
On Monday, the Benton Police Department warned the public of a potential scam. They said they had been notified that someone was calling, posing to be a representative from Spectrum, and offering to lower customers' monthly bills. Police said the scammer is asking for money to be sent to them up front.
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AFTER DECEASED MALE LOCATED BY DEPUTIES IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LEWISBURG, KY (August 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 12th just before 11:00 PM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community. Logan County deputies had responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and fled on foot before being taken into custody on Howell Street.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
WSMV
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
wevv.com
Madisonville man accused of using grandma's name for delivery of suspected fentanyl and meth
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is behind bars after being accused of attempting to use his grandmother's name to receive a package containing suspected fentanyl and meth. The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit says it received information on Monday surrounding 31-year-old Bryan White getting a package of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. According to investigators, White has been the primary target in an ongoing federal drug trafficking investigation led by multiple agencies.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
whopam.com
Betty Jean Dunning
(Age 87, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Wednesday August 17th at 1pm at Dunning Cemetery in Crofton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Clarksdale Drive in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was on Clarksdale Drive when for an unknown reason it ran off the road overturned and came to a rest in a ravine. A passenger in...
whvoradio.com
Inmate Found Dead In Christian County Jail
A man who was incarcerated in the Christian County Jail was found dead Thursday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 36-year-old Xavier Bryant was found unresponsive and jail staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Daniel says Bryant had no signs of any kind of trauma. His body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man faces domestic assault charges
Reports of a domestic situation on Tuesday led to a Princeton man's arrest on assault charges. Caldwell County deputies were called to a home on Dawson Road,where they found 28-year-old Barry Bullock. Deputies said Bullock was arrested on charges of fourth degree assault - domestic violence and fourth degree assault.
Neighbors save dogs in Montgomery Co. house fire
At least two neighbors pitched in during a house fire in Clarksville to save two dogs trapped inside the home.
whopam.com
Gateway Chamber Orchestra
The CASA Program of Christian County is excited to announce that the Gateway Chamber Orchestra will be performing here in Hopkinsville on September 17, 2022! The concert will be at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1400 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY. More details will be posted soon on our Events tab. Stay tuned!
