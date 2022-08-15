Read full article on original website
WESH
Orlando median home price drops for first time in 6 months
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Regional Realtor Association said the median home price last month was just under $381,000. That's down 1.6% compared to June. It's the first time in six months the median home price has fallen. The housing market is still a strong sellers' market because demand...
Orlando International Airport leaders may increase parking costs for travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Your trip from Orlando International Airport could get more expensive. Airport leaders will decide Wednesday afternoon whether to charge visitors more to park their cars. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The cheapest option, the economy lot, would go from $10 a day, to...
click orlando
Florida realty groups file lawsuit over Orange County rent ballot measure, reports show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several Florida realty groups filed a lawsuit Monday over a rent control proposal introduced by Orange County commissioners earlier this month, according to an affidavit. The proposal includes several measures that limit how much developers and landlords can raise rents for tenants over the next...
Study: Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of US over next 50 years
A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.
click orlando
Mascotte leaders move vote on design of Langley Estate development to October
MASCOTTE, Fla. – Residents in Mascotte on both sides of the issue are weighing in as the city council voted to make a final vote in October with the design structure of a development that could double the population of the city. The development, Langley Estate, would sit on...
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
MCO’s TSA Getting Facial Recognition & CLEAR’s Now In Wisconsin
Frequent (and even not-so-frequent) flyers will tell you that if you’re going to fly, having TSA PreCheck is essential in saving time (albeit not quite as much as it used to). If you have a CLEAR membership, it can save you even more time, either in conjunction with your...
click orlando
‘It is a great job:’ 1st crossing guard in Baldwin Park hopes her story will encourage others
ORLANDO, Fla. – One Orlando crossing guard is sharing her reason why she’s still working after more than a decade of service, in hopes of getting results and having more people join her ranks. “Alright, y’all have a good night, I’ll see you in the morning,” said Hazel...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
wmfe.org
“Guns are what’s harming our downtown”: Orlando City Council approves safety ordinance
Some 29 people in Orange County have been killed this year by guns, according to homicide figures released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, the Orlando City Council approved an ordinance aimed at making downtown safer by putting new restrictions in place for bar- and other business owners.
Dog Friendly Restaurants in Winter Park and Maitland for Posh Pups
Headed out for date night but looking to bring your pooch along? There are lots of dog-friendly restaurants in the Orlando area for those couples who'll gladly opt for a furry third wheel. Many of the best restaurants in Winter... The post Dog Friendly Restaurants in Winter Park and Maitland for Posh Pups appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
ICE! holiday experience returning to Gaylord Palms Resort
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to bundle up -- Gaylord Palm Resort is bringing back its beloved holiday experience, ICE!, following a 2-year absence, the resort announced on Wednesday. The holiday tradition allows families to explore a nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction packed with icy unique sculptures. The resort said...
There's an (apparently) haunted Walgreens on Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida
WalgreensWalgreens by Jeepers Media on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) I've lived in Orlando for a year, and it still surprises me daily. I've said it before, and I'll continue to repeat it, you could be walking down the street past the most boring, everyday stores you can think of and have no idea just what the history behind the building is and how sinister it could be.
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
wfit.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive
Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
click orlando
UCF to sell alcohol throughout football stadium for 1st time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – FBC Mortgage Stadium, home of the University of Central Florida Knights football team and formerly known as “The Bounce House,” will now serve alcohol stadium-wide. UCF published its new football alcohol policy online Tuesday, following up on Wednesday with a list of “What’s...
Afternoon storms, lightning continue across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday storms have fired off once again for many Central Florida neighborhoods. Pockets of downpours and lightning will continue with areas of minor street flooding possible through the late afternoon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Coastal and beach areas will have a much...
sltablet.com
Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement
On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
click orlando
4 injured, including 3 firefighters, when fire truck overturns in crash on US-1 in Brevard
MIMS, Fla. – Four people, including three firefighters, were injured late Sunday when a fire truck and a pickup truck collided in Brevard County, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 1 at Burkholm Road in Mims. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Brevard County Fire...
