Orlando, FL

WESH

Orlando median home price drops for first time in 6 months

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Regional Realtor Association said the median home price last month was just under $381,000. That's down 1.6% compared to June. It's the first time in six months the median home price has fallen. The housing market is still a strong sellers' market because demand...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic

Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

ICE! holiday experience returning to Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to bundle up -- Gaylord Palm Resort is bringing back its beloved holiday experience, ICE!, following a 2-year absence, the resort announced on Wednesday. The holiday tradition allows families to explore a nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction packed with icy unique sculptures. The resort said...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Evie M.

There's an (apparently) haunted Walgreens on Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida

WalgreensWalgreens by Jeepers Media on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) I've lived in Orlando for a year, and it still surprises me daily. I've said it before, and I'll continue to repeat it, you could be walking down the street past the most boring, everyday stores you can think of and have no idea just what the history behind the building is and how sinister it could be.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?

The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
ORLANDO, FL
wfit.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive

Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

UCF to sell alcohol throughout football stadium for 1st time

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – FBC Mortgage Stadium, home of the University of Central Florida Knights football team and formerly known as “The Bounce House,” will now serve alcohol stadium-wide. UCF published its new football alcohol policy online Tuesday, following up on Wednesday with a list of “What’s...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Afternoon storms, lightning continue across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday storms have fired off once again for many Central Florida neighborhoods. Pockets of downpours and lightning will continue with areas of minor street flooding possible through the late afternoon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Coastal and beach areas will have a much...
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement

On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.

