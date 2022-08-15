Police in Fond du Lac were sent to the area of the Forest Mall apartments at 379 North Peters Avenue late Saturday morning for a report of two gunshots outside the apartment complex. Officers located two persons of interest on the property and determined they were directly involved. It is believed a 17-year-old Fond du Lac man discharged a 9 millimeter pistol into the air towards an unoccupied field behind the complex. The pistol used in the incident was recovered. The teen was charged with recklessly endangering safety. No one was injured and the incident poses no future threat or safety issues for residents of the area. The time of the incident was approximately 10:13 am.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO