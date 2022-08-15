Arlene Lucille Graham, 96, of Crystal City died Aug. 12, 2022. Mrs. Graham attended a one-room schoolhouse in Nebraska and graduated from Tarkio College, where, she worked two jobs, was a cheerleader and was voted homecoming queen and “Woman of the Year.” She taught elementary school for a few years before becoming a homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing her own wedding dress, prom gowns, production costumes, grandchildren’s flower dresses, and matching holiday outfits for her kids. She was a member of PEO and United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for more than 50 years as well as with the Sonateers group. She enjoyed going to the Fox and Muny theaters, gardening, traveling, photography, playing duplicate bridge, golf, watching the Golf channel, the St. Louis Cardinals, and attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Born July 24, 1926, on the family farm in Saunders County, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Irene McClay. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert John “Bob” Graham.

