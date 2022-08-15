Read full article on original website
There’s little doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic fallout will continue to be felt well into the future. Its impact has left an indelible mark on all our histories, and on our futures. But now, after nearly three years of pandemic-invoked isolation and social distancing, this summer has been the...
As a family-friendly way to kick off the new school year, Jefferson College will host a free outdoor family movie night with the screening of The Bad Guys on Friday, August 26, beginning at 7:45 p.m. on the Hillsboro Campus Student Center Lawn. Everyone is welcome to attend with fun...
Brewed Arts Festival, a brand-new event hosted by the Cherokee Street Foundation, will fill a mile-long stretch of the historic block between Compton Avenue and Lemp Avenue on August 20. Attendees can browse artisan goods at more than 20 small businesses while they sip on an extensive tasting menu of brews during this afternoon of suds, shopping, and live music. The drink selections have been specially curated by the craft beer store St. Louis Hop Shop, and featured local brands include Schlafly Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co., and 2nd Shift Brewing.
It’s been a tradition for more than 40 years, a four-day picnic in honor of Labor Day in Desloge, and this year is no different. From Sept. 2-5, the city of Desloge will be in a full Labor Day Picnic swing with music, events, carnival rides, and the parade. The theme for this year’s picnic is the celebration of Mineral Area College’s centennial.
(Festus, Crystal City) The 27th annual Twin City Days celebration is coming up in a few weeks. The yearly festival will kick off with the first community events on Thursday, September 8th with the Twin City Days Breakfast that morning starting at 8 o’clock. Tonda Breeze is the co-chair of Twin City Days. She says the breakfast will be a little different from years past.
GODFREY - Keith Sherman and Kerry Doyle, historical rail enthusiasts, with Close to the Steam Division headquarters of Alton, will host the 2022 Annual Meeting for the Illinois Traction Society on Saturday, August 20. The event will be another excursion to exploring the history of the Illinois Terminal. The annual...
Learn about Greek culture at the St. Nicholas Greek Festival
ST. LOUIS – Save some room for the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End during Labor Day Weekend. You can learn about Greek culture through a weekend packed with Greek food. St. Nicholas Greek Festival. Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5. St. Nicholas Greek...
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
George August Bange, 84, French Village
George August Bange, 84, of French Village died Aug. 10, 2022, in Farmington. Mr. Bange George raised his family in Festus and later moved to French Village to enjoy his retirement years in the Goose Creek community. He had worked as a house painter and enjoyed camping, grilling pork steaks, drinking cold beer, playing cards, shooting pool and watching westerns. He was born Jan. 1, 1938, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Frank and Alma Bange.
Leonard Aloysius Kohler, 87, Arnold
Leonard Aloysius Kohler, 87, of Arnold died Aug. 12, 2022. Mr. Kohler was a lineman and forestry worker for Ameren before retiring. He was an avid woodworker and beekeeper. He was a grand knight, district deputy and honor guard member for Knights of Columbus Council 2333 in Imperial. He was involved with the community and with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold, where he served in the Men's Club and co-created an athletic organization and field maintenance program. He also volunteered as a groundskeeper at the Liguori Chapel. Born Dec. 11, 1934, in Kimmswick, he was the son of the late Anna Marie (Durand) and Leonard C. Kohler and stepson of the late Mildred (Ziegelmeyer) Kohler.
Man takes another ride in grandfather’s old airplane
Pete Unverferth recently took a trip down memory lane, but not on foot. Instead he took to the air, in a plane once owned by his late grandfather. Unverferth, 37, got to ride in the 1948 Navion single-engine plane on July 14, as part of an Operation Savannah charity flight at the Festus Memorial Airport.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Graduation
August 9, Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown held the system’s second graduation from 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a program to teach the joy of story to young listeners. The ceremony consisted of two graduates, Curren and Liam. The two were fitted with graduation caps, and received a special visit from the...
Six Mile Regional Library District Announces Fall Events
GRANITE CITY - Six Mile Regional Library District (SMRLD) would like to spread the word about their upcoming fall events. All of these events are completely FREE. For more information about these events, you can see the flyers attached below or go to their website at smrld.org. "J Geils Band...
Jason Everett Massa, 48, Desloge
Jason Everett Massa, 48, of Desloge died Aug. 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Massa worked as a cook for Denny's. He enjoyed collecting knives, hats and flashlights; listening to music; camping; and spending time with family and friends. Born June 18, 1974, in St. Louis, he was the son of Lisa and Tony Massa of Blackwell.
The Shriners Annual Parade is taking place Wednesday in downtown St. Louis.
Arlene Lucille Graham, 96, Crystal City
Arlene Lucille Graham, 96, of Crystal City died Aug. 12, 2022. Mrs. Graham attended a one-room schoolhouse in Nebraska and graduated from Tarkio College, where, she worked two jobs, was a cheerleader and was voted homecoming queen and “Woman of the Year.” She taught elementary school for a few years before becoming a homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing her own wedding dress, prom gowns, production costumes, grandchildren’s flower dresses, and matching holiday outfits for her kids. She was a member of PEO and United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for more than 50 years as well as with the Sonateers group. She enjoyed going to the Fox and Muny theaters, gardening, traveling, photography, playing duplicate bridge, golf, watching the Golf channel, the St. Louis Cardinals, and attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Born July 24, 1926, on the family farm in Saunders County, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Irene McClay. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert John “Bob” Graham.
Bob Cassilly was a St. Louis original. The Vianney and Fontbonne University grad is known as the creative force behind the iconic City Museum. His legacy is more than the popular downtown destination and runs well beyond the mundane.
Rose S. Green, 87, Imperial
Rose S. Green, 87, of Imperial died Aug. 12, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Green was a Lutheran and had worked as a licensed practical nurse. Born June 18, 1935, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Pauline (Wolters) and Theodore Rueffel. She was preceded in death by her husband: James R. Green.
Volunteers placed flags at Scott Airforce Base to line the entry to the Shiloh Gate for the memorial service for Colonel Zachary Hall.
