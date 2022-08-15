ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to LeBron James contract news

While there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not LeBron James might play for a team other than the Los Angeles Lakers, a new contract extension implies that his time in Southern California will continue for at least a few more years. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA Schedule: 6 must-watch Bulls games in 2022-23

The Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 regular season schedule is here. And with expectations raised after a return to the playoffs in 2022, what a regular season it should be. Training camp remains more than a month away. But for the time being, let’s take a look at some of the matchups worth circling:
CHICAGO, IL
#Nba Finals#The Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Heat's Tyler Herro Addresses Offseason Trade Rumors: 'They Don't Bother Me'

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro isn't outwardly concerned with the multitude of past and present trade rumors involving his name. "I mean, every summer, that's just what it is," Herro told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel at a team-sponsored back-to-school event Tuesday. "I mean, ever since I've...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Win-Loss Predictions After Full 2022-23 Schedule Release

With the NBA's schedule released and most of the offseason's transactions behind us, it's safe to wade into prediction season. Some questions remain, of course. Without knowing if, when or where Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and a few others might be traded, win totals for the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets and others are hard to nail down.
Bleacher Report

NBA Schedule 2022-23: League Releases Official Regular-Season Slate

The 2022-23 NBA season will begin Oct. 18 when the Golden State Warriors start their quest to defend their championship against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will also be in action on opening day, with both looking to send a message that they should be considered a favorite for the 2023 title.
