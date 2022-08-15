Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to LeBron James contract news
While there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not LeBron James might play for a team other than the Los Angeles Lakers, a new contract extension implies that his time in Southern California will continue for at least a few more years. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James...
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Upset for Jaylen Brown After Pic of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum on the Court
Twitter erupted on Monday night after photos showing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum participating in an on-court workout together surfaced. It normally wouldn't be big news for two NBA players who are friends to get some offseason work in together, but since the Celtics...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Shocked Reaction After Giannis Antetokounmpo Said He Could Play For The Chicago Bulls In The Future
Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during the 1990s. Although, since then, the Bulls are yet to win another title, they are still considered a legendary franchise. Evidently, it means almost every player in the NBA dreams to one day play for...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
thecomeback.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals “no-brainer” team he would “love to play for”
NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent his entire nine-year NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, but it sure sounds like the former MVP and NBA Champion would entertain the possibility of playing elsewhere – with one team in particular. During an appearance on FOX 32 Chicago’s “The Sports Zone,”...
Bleacher Report
Stein: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Knew Nets Would Bend More to Their Will Than Knicks
When the Brooklyn Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency three years ago, many pointed to the culture of competence as the reason they chose the Nets over the New York Knicks. It turns out that's not the case. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Durant and Irving...
Warriors star Stephen Curry in the same level as Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, says Lakers legend Derek Fisher
Los Angeles Lakers legend Derek Fisher played alongside and against some of the best players in the history of the NBA, and so it definitely speaks volumes that he sees Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in the same category as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal. In...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
NBA Schedule: 6 must-watch Bulls games in 2022-23
The Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 regular season schedule is here. And with expectations raised after a return to the playoffs in 2022, what a regular season it should be. Training camp remains more than a month away. But for the time being, let’s take a look at some of the matchups worth circling:
Bulls' rookie Dalen Terry scores 56 points in The Crawsover Pro-AM
Dalen Terry has made his rounds playing in Pro-Am’s this summer. He mad an appearance at The Drew League alongside teammates DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams a few weeks ago and over this past weekend, Terry played in former 20-year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am, The Crawsover. The...
Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury
Undrafted rookie Justin Lewis, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in July, has suffered a torn right ACL and is out indefinitely.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: No 'Urgency' in Kevin Durant Trade Talks from Nets amid 76ers Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets will not allow themselves to be bullied into trading Kevin Durant on his schedule. ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared Monday on Get Up (28-second mark) and indicated there has been zero progress in trade talks despite Durant attempting to exert pressure on the Nets behind the scenes:. "Ten...
Bleacher Report
Report: Nets' Ben Simmons, 76ers Reach Settlement on Grievance over 2021-22 Salary
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons reached a settlement in his grievance regarding the salary the team withheld amid his absence during the 2021-22 NBA season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark added the terms of the deal are confidential, so it's unclear how much money...
Bleacher Report
Hornets 2022-23 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions
The Charlotte Hornets enter the 2022-23 campaign having not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, but the franchise has high expectations this year after making a few changes over the summer. One of the biggest changes was firing head coach James Borrego and hiring Steve Clifford, who previously coached...
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Tyler Herro Addresses Offseason Trade Rumors: 'They Don't Bother Me'
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro isn't outwardly concerned with the multitude of past and present trade rumors involving his name. "I mean, every summer, that's just what it is," Herro told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel at a team-sponsored back-to-school event Tuesday. "I mean, ever since I've...
Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor, 27, fatally shot on South Side
Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary “Shot in the Dark,” was shot and killed on Friday.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Win-Loss Predictions After Full 2022-23 Schedule Release
With the NBA's schedule released and most of the offseason's transactions behind us, it's safe to wade into prediction season. Some questions remain, of course. Without knowing if, when or where Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and a few others might be traded, win totals for the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets and others are hard to nail down.
Bleacher Report
NBA Schedule 2022-23: League Releases Official Regular-Season Slate
The 2022-23 NBA season will begin Oct. 18 when the Golden State Warriors start their quest to defend their championship against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will also be in action on opening day, with both looking to send a message that they should be considered a favorite for the 2023 title.
