Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

1 dead in Arlington RV park fire

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating what caused a deadly fire at an RV park in Arlington on Wednesday morning. Crews and police responded to the Smokey Point RV Park before 2 a.m. after people reported seeing two RV units on fire. Some reported seeing flames as high as 40 feet.
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that seriously injured at least one person. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Third Avenue and Bell Street. Seattle fire officials told FOX 13 News that the victim is a man in his 50s, who was taken to...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Police pursuit ends with PIT maneuver on northbound I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A high-speed police pursuit on northbound Interstate 5 ended in a PIT maneuver in Seattle Wednesday morning. Three right lanes of northbound I-5 near Michigan Street were initially closed around 10:35 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said all lanes reopened to traffic just before noon.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman attacked in Vashon Island grocery store

A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage – only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store.
VASHON, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Scorching temperatures into Thursday

Buckle up for more scorching temps around Western Washington. Highs will skyrocket into the 90s for many communities on Thursday. We're concerned about fire danger and the threat for heat-related illnesses. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Tomorrow, highs soar to the low to mid 90s....
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Water service restored in West Seattle after water main break

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Utilities has restored service to those who were without water for a period of time as a result of a water main break in Seattle on Monday afternoon. Six units of an apartment complex on SW Holden St. were evacuated due to damage from the water main break.
SEATTLE, WA

