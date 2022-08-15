Read full article on original website
1 dead in Arlington RV park fire
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating what caused a deadly fire at an RV park in Arlington on Wednesday morning. Crews and police responded to the Smokey Point RV Park before 2 a.m. after people reported seeing two RV units on fire. Some reported seeing flames as high as 40 feet.
1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that seriously injured at least one person. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Third Avenue and Bell Street. Seattle fire officials told FOX 13 News that the victim is a man in his 50s, who was taken to...
Crews investigate cause of early morning building fire in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - An investigation is underway after the Olalla Bay Market and Landing building caught on fire early Tuesday morning. According to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue (SKFR), before 3:00 a.m., firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire near the corner of Banner Rd. SE AND Crescent Valley Rd. SE.
Police pursuit ends with PIT maneuver on northbound I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — A high-speed police pursuit on northbound Interstate 5 ended in a PIT maneuver in Seattle Wednesday morning. Three right lanes of northbound I-5 near Michigan Street were initially closed around 10:35 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said all lanes reopened to traffic just before noon.
65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
Woman Killed After Light Rail Train Strikes Her In Seattle
Officials say they found the woman trapped between the train and platform.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting from July 30
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a man on July 30. The murder was one of three shootings the weekend of July 30 and 31, and occurred near 53rd St and S Orchard St in South Tacoma. According to police, two men...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
Surveillance video captures suspects who stole survey drones, construction equipment
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. - Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three burglary suspects. They stole a large amount of construction equipment and survey drones from the Kuker Ranken store on July 17th. The video includes audio of the suspects talking to each other as...
Portion of Interurban Trail scheduled for city cleanup, sweep on Wednesday
A two-day cleanup is scheduled for a portion of the Interurban Trail in Seattle Wednesday and Thursday. The city posted notices that it will be cleaning encampments and trash in the areas between North 128th Street and 110th Ave.
Fife Police seek IDs of 3 men suspected of robbing woman at gunpoint at an ATM
FIFE, Wash. - Fife Police need help identifying three suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at an ATM on Sunday, Aug. 7. The same suspects are wanted for similar crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle. According to police, the victim had already...
81-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
According to the Bellevue Police Department, a two-car collision took place near the intersection of 156th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way on Monday morning. According to the initial investigation, a King Metro Bus and a car struck head-on. The bus was turning left onto northbound 156th Avenue Northeast at around 8 a.m. when the collision occurred.
Woman attacked in Vashon Island grocery store
A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage – only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store.
Man wanted in Kirkland ‘violent domestic assault’ arrested in California
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in California in connection with what police said was a violent domestic assault on a Kirkland resident in July. Kirkland police said the victim was attacked with a vehicle in the parking lot of a retail store in a nearby jurisdiction. After...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Seattle weather: Get ready for summer heat to kick into gear this week!
SEATTLE - Above average is where we finally landed Tuesday! Highs up and down the I-5 corridor several degrees warmer than normal with SeaTac hitting 83. The warm-up will continue too, at least for a couple of days!. Overnight temps are mild, cooling into the upper 50s to low 60s...
Seattle weather: Scorching temperatures into Thursday
Buckle up for more scorching temps around Western Washington. Highs will skyrocket into the 90s for many communities on Thursday. We're concerned about fire danger and the threat for heat-related illnesses. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Tomorrow, highs soar to the low to mid 90s....
Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
Water service restored in West Seattle after water main break
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Utilities has restored service to those who were without water for a period of time as a result of a water main break in Seattle on Monday afternoon. Six units of an apartment complex on SW Holden St. were evacuated due to damage from the water main break.
