Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Offense Dominated Detroit Lions Defense in First Joint Practice
The Indianapolis Colts first team offense dominated the Detroit Lions in their first joint practice. It started off in the 1-on-1s where Matt Ryan pass catchers won ten of the eleven reps. Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. lead the way in this drill. Pierce continues to solidify his spot on the roster.
NBC Sports
Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting
Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
NBC Sports
Carroll's quotes about JJAW are comically sad
The Eagles unloaded one of their two wildly disappointing wide receivers earlier this week when they traded JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks for Ugo Amadi. Is Amadi worth anything as a football player? I have no idea. But Arcega-Whiteside is officially gone, so it's a good trade. A second-round...
Panthers coaches threatened to cancel Patriots practice game after fights
"We should be playing football the real way, where you help the guy up." The Patriots and Panthers got heated repeatedly on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led Panthers coaches to threaten to cancel the joint practice entirely. Per Baker Mayfield, after two consecutive days full of countless scrums and three...
NBC Sports
Chiefs say Mecole Hardman has a groin injury
The Chiefs have offered an update on wide receiver Mecole Hardman after he left Wednesday’s practice on a cart after landing awkwardly while trying to catch a pass. According to the team, Hardman suffered a groin injury. Hardman was able to walk off the field on his own power before taking the cart to the back, but the did not offer any word on how serious the injury may be or how long Hardman might be off the field.
NBC Sports
Saints claim Derrick Kelly off waivers
New Orleans is bringing back a familiar face. The Saints have claimed offensive lineman Derrick Kelly off waivers, according to the transaction wire. The Jets waived Kelly earlier this week. Kelly entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2019 and was with the club through...
NBC Sports
ESPN projects this Patriots wide receiver could make Pro Bowl leap in 2022
The New England Patriots have strong depth and plenty of talent at wide receiver entering the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor have both returned after being brought in as free agents last offseason. New England made another excellent addition this past offseason by acquiring veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. A few weeks later, the Patriots used a second-round pick to draft Baylor's Tyquan Thornton, further strengthening their wide receiver depth. And then there's Jakobi Meyers, who's actually one of the longest-tenured Patriots players at the skill positions despite debuting in 2019.
NBC Sports
Rams trim roster by waiving five
With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
NBC Sports
Ken Walker had a “procedure,” but Seahawks hope he’s back for season opener
On Tuesday, Seahawks running back Ken Walker III missed practice with what Pete Carroll called “a little hernia thing.” A day later, Carroll announced Walker had a procedure but wouldn’t elaborate other than to specify that it’s not a hernia or a core muscle issue. The...
NBC Sports
Deja Vu? Watch Lance toss gorgeous deep pass to Gray vs. Vikings
The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger by the day. Just five days after Lance and Gray connected on a booming 76-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers' 28-21 Preseason Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers last Friday, the duo torched another NFC North secondary in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Sports
Panthers sign Josh Watson, release Ryan Izzo
The Panthers had linebacker Josh Watson on the practice squad at the end of last season and they brought him back into the fold on Wednesday. Watson signed with the team as a free agent and tight end Ryan Izzo was released to make space for him on the 85-man roster. Izzo signed last week with the team short on tight ends, but they no longer needed him to flesh out the group.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: We have great respect for Joe Flacco, it’ll be different to play against him
With Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson nursing a knee injury, Joe Flacco may start for the Jets against his former team, the Ravens, in Week One. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks forward to it. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know yet which Jets quarterback his team will face, but if...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur: I appreciate Aaron Rodgers’ urgency to get issues with young WRs corrected
On Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized the team’s young receivers, saying they have to be “way more consistent” in practice. So on Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about his confidence in Green Bay’s young corps, given that Rodgers’ apparently isn’t high.
NBC Sports
Anything to blame for 49ers' soft-tissue injuries? Doctor weighs in
The 49ers are dealing with a significant amount of soft-tissue injuries that seem to have a common cause, but it’s likely not the one coach Kyle Shanahan thinks it is. On Monday, Shanahan shared he believes the schedule of training camp practices and preseason games have taken a toll on his roster. Shanahan noted that all of the soft-tissue injuries that have happened in practice have occurred after the club has had a day off.
NBC Sports
Fantasy football draft kit 2022: Position rankings, cheat sheets and more
Let's be honest: You probably won't win your fantasy football league without a little luck. But the more prepared you are for draft day, the more luck you're bound to receive. So, what's the best way to prepare for your draft? Position rankings are a great place to start, as you'll have a leg up on your league if you enter your draft with a clear idea of whether to take Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry in the first round or go with Stefon Diggs or Deebo Samuel in Round 2.
NBC Sports
Hollywood Brown: I just felt like sometimes the Ravens really didn’t need me
Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will see his former team and teammates this weekend when the Cardinals host the Ravens. The Cardinals traded for Brown and a third-round pick on draft night in return for the 23rd overall selection. Brown insisted Wednesday that he has nothing against his former...
Yardbarker
TE Devin Funchess Leaves Joint Practice Early
The Detroit Lions just wrapped up a 90-minute joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, a member of the Lions roster left practice early. Tight end Devin Funchess, who had seen first-team reps this week at practice for the first time in training camp, reportedly left the field in a lot of pain.
NBC Sports
Browns sign Wyatt Miller, waive Travell Harris
The Browns have made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday. Cleveland announced the club has signed offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and waived receiver Travell Harris. Miller has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived by the Panthers on Aug. 14 after joining the team in May. He’s also spent time with the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, and 49ers. But Miller has never appeared in a regular season game.
NBC Sports
Lovie Smith downplays Davis Mills’ claim that Texans are ready to “shock the world”
Confidence. The food of the wise man but the liquor of the fool. For football players, confidence is critical. Confidence to, at times, the point of delusion. Texans quarterback Davis Mills recently displayed extreme confidence, telling Peter King, “We’re ready to go out and shock the world.”. On...
NBC Sports
Bears cut Carson Taylor
The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
