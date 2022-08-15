ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting

Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Carroll's quotes about JJAW are comically sad

The Eagles unloaded one of their two wildly disappointing wide receivers earlier this week when they traded JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks for Ugo Amadi. Is Amadi worth anything as a football player? I have no idea. But Arcega-Whiteside is officially gone, so it's a good trade. A second-round...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Chiefs say Mecole Hardman has a groin injury

The Chiefs have offered an update on wide receiver Mecole Hardman after he left Wednesday’s practice on a cart after landing awkwardly while trying to catch a pass. According to the team, Hardman suffered a groin injury. Hardman was able to walk off the field on his own power before taking the cart to the back, but the did not offer any word on how serious the injury may be or how long Hardman might be off the field.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Saints claim Derrick Kelly off waivers

New Orleans is bringing back a familiar face. The Saints have claimed offensive lineman Derrick Kelly off waivers, according to the transaction wire. The Jets waived Kelly earlier this week. Kelly entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2019 and was with the club through...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

ESPN projects this Patriots wide receiver could make Pro Bowl leap in 2022

The New England Patriots have strong depth and plenty of talent at wide receiver entering the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor have both returned after being brought in as free agents last offseason. New England made another excellent addition this past offseason by acquiring veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. A few weeks later, the Patriots used a second-round pick to draft Baylor's Tyquan Thornton, further strengthening their wide receiver depth. And then there's Jakobi Meyers, who's actually one of the longest-tenured Patriots players at the skill positions despite debuting in 2019.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Rams trim roster by waiving five

With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deja Vu? Watch Lance toss gorgeous deep pass to Gray vs. Vikings

The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger by the day. Just five days after Lance and Gray connected on a booming 76-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers' 28-21 Preseason Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers last Friday, the duo torched another NFC North secondary in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Panthers sign Josh Watson, release Ryan Izzo

The Panthers had linebacker Josh Watson on the practice squad at the end of last season and they brought him back into the fold on Wednesday. Watson signed with the team as a free agent and tight end Ryan Izzo was released to make space for him on the 85-man roster. Izzo signed last week with the team short on tight ends, but they no longer needed him to flesh out the group.
NFL
NBC Sports

Anything to blame for 49ers' soft-tissue injuries? Doctor weighs in

The 49ers are dealing with a significant amount of soft-tissue injuries that seem to have a common cause, but it’s likely not the one coach Kyle Shanahan thinks it is. On Monday, Shanahan shared he believes the schedule of training camp practices and preseason games have taken a toll on his roster. Shanahan noted that all of the soft-tissue injuries that have happened in practice have occurred after the club has had a day off.
NFL
NBC Sports

Fantasy football draft kit 2022: Position rankings, cheat sheets and more

Let's be honest: You probably won't win your fantasy football league without a little luck. But the more prepared you are for draft day, the more luck you're bound to receive. So, what's the best way to prepare for your draft? Position rankings are a great place to start, as you'll have a leg up on your league if you enter your draft with a clear idea of whether to take Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry in the first round or go with Stefon Diggs or Deebo Samuel in Round 2.
NFL
NBC Sports

Hollywood Brown: I just felt like sometimes the Ravens really didn’t need me

Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will see his former team and teammates this weekend when the Cardinals host the Ravens. The Cardinals traded for Brown and a third-round pick on draft night in return for the 23rd overall selection. Brown insisted Wednesday that he has nothing against his former...
NFL
Yardbarker

TE Devin Funchess Leaves Joint Practice Early

The Detroit Lions just wrapped up a 90-minute joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, a member of the Lions roster left practice early. Tight end Devin Funchess, who had seen first-team reps this week at practice for the first time in training camp, reportedly left the field in a lot of pain.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Browns sign Wyatt Miller, waive Travell Harris

The Browns have made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday. Cleveland announced the club has signed offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and waived receiver Travell Harris. Miller has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived by the Panthers on Aug. 14 after joining the team in May. He’s also spent time with the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, and 49ers. But Miller has never appeared in a regular season game.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Bears cut Carson Taylor

The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
CHICAGO, IL

