Related
q13fox.com
Surveillance video captures suspects who stole survey drones, construction equipment
Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three burglary suspects. They stole a large amount of construction equipment and survey drones from the Kuker Ranken store on July 17th.
q13fox.com
Woman attacked in Vashon Island grocery store
A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage – only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store.
Police release body camera video of search for Lynnwood pot shop robbery suspects
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police released body camera video on Monday showing the intense search for some armed robbers who held up a pot shop in Lynnwood last month. Snohomish County deputies said last month that the Euphorium marijuana shop in the 20900 block of Cypress Way in Lynnwood was robbed by several suspects at around 9 p.m. on July 21.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting from July 30
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a man on July 30. The murder was one of three shootings the weekend of July 30 and 31, and occurred near 53rd St and S Orchard St in South Tacoma. According to police, two men...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Crook breaks into small Kent business, gets no cash, but causes thousands of dollars in damage
KENT, WA - Kent Police are looking for whoever broke into a local family-owned business early Sunday morning, getting away with no cash, but causing thousands in damage. Police tell FOX 13 News they got a call for a break-in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, at KJ’s Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop on Central Avenue North, just a few blocks away from the library.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
q13fox.com
1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that seriously injured at least one person. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Third Avenue and Bell Street. Seattle fire officials told FOX 13 News that the victim is a man in his 50s, who was taken to...
q13fox.com
81-year-old killed in head-on crash with King County Metro bus
A bus and a vehicle hit head-on, killing an 81-year-old passenger of that vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and there were no injuries reported on the bus.
q13fox.com
16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating
SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
q13fox.com
Mayor, interim police chief respond to 11 reported shootings in Seattle over the weekend
SEATTLE - The shooting at Tony T’s Sports Lounge near T-Mobile Park early Sunday morning is jarring to officials, not just for the innocent victims involved, but also for the number of shots that were fired at the crowded location. Seattle Police recovered 80 shell casings and the shooter...
36-year-old man charged after robbery, homicide near Shoreline park
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a person in late July in Shoreline has been charged with murder. Byron Avery Quarrles Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to charging documents, Quarrles is suspected of...
q13fox.com
Mukilteo Police search for bank robbery suspect, FBI assisting in investigation
MUKILTEO, Wash. - Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Mukilteo Thursday afternoon, and authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. According to the Mukilteo Police Departmnet (MPD), at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bank robbery near the corner of...
5 injured in single-car crash down Auburn embankment
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a driver to crash down an embankment Tuesday evening in Auburn. The single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road Southeast. First responders with Valley Regional Fire had to use an all-terrain vehicle...
q13fox.com
Crews investigate cause of early morning building fire in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - An investigation is underway after the Olalla Bay Market and Landing building caught on fire early Tuesday morning. According to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue (SKFR), before 3:00 a.m., firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire near the corner of Banner Rd. SE AND Crescent Valley Rd. SE.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping
EDMONDS, Wash. - A new bridge housing facility could soon open in a city that recently banned overnight outdoor camping to address homelessness. Snohomish County Government issued a purchase proposal Monday for a motel in Edmonds to become part of its permanent shelter systems. Americas Best Value Inn on Highway...
KATU.com
Multiple arrested in large retail crime theft ring, including a convicted killer
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) — Multiple people were arrested as suspects in three retail crime rings responsible for more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise. One of those people was Billy Chambers, 29, the same person arrested in 2008 for killing 53-year-old Edward McMichael, Seattle’s "Tuba Man." Bellevue Police Department...
q13fox.com
Seattle weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 7 injured
SEATTLE - Seattle police are continuing their investigation after one person was killed and several people were injured in shootings over the weekend. From Friday to Saturday night, there were at least six shootings throughout the city. One of the shootings was fatal, investigators said. Friday, Aug. 12. Before 11:30...
KING-5
Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight
Five shootings in Renton and Seattle left one man dead and eight people injured. The impact extends to witnesses, loved ones and the community as a whole.
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
