q13fox.com

Woman attacked in Vashon Island grocery store

A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage – only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store.
VASHON, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that seriously injured at least one person. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Third Avenue and Bell Street. Seattle fire officials told FOX 13 News that the victim is a man in his 50s, who was taken to...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating

SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

36-year-old man charged after robbery, homicide near Shoreline park

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a person in late July in Shoreline has been charged with murder. Byron Avery Quarrles Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to charging documents, Quarrles is suspected of...
q13fox.com

Mukilteo Police search for bank robbery suspect, FBI assisting in investigation

MUKILTEO, Wash. - Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Mukilteo Thursday afternoon, and authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. According to the Mukilteo Police Departmnet (MPD), at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bank robbery near the corner of...
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 injured in single-car crash down Auburn embankment

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a driver to crash down an embankment Tuesday evening in Auburn. The single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road Southeast. First responders with Valley Regional Fire had to use an all-terrain vehicle...
AUBURN, WA
KATU.com

Multiple arrested in large retail crime theft ring, including a convicted killer

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) — Multiple people were arrested as suspects in three retail crime rings responsible for more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise. One of those people was Billy Chambers, 29, the same person arrested in 2008 for killing 53-year-old Edward McMichael, Seattle’s "Tuba Man." Bellevue Police Department...
q13fox.com

Seattle weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 7 injured

SEATTLE - Seattle police are continuing their investigation after one person was killed and several people were injured in shootings over the weekend. From Friday to Saturday night, there were at least six shootings throughout the city. One of the shootings was fatal, investigators said. Friday, Aug. 12. Before 11:30...
SEATTLE, WA

